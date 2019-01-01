Kurz linked to Brisbane Roar switch
The current Adelaide United coach could be leading a different A-League team next season.
Yet to sign a contract extension, Kurz is the new front runner for the vacant Brisbane job, according to The World Game.
Roar co-owner Nirwan Bakrie has reportedly been impressed by Kurz with the German set to fall within the club's budget for their next coach.
Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has also been linked to the role with the club likely to make an appointment over the off-season.
Singh seals spot in FIFA's Team of the Week
Two goals and two assists in an 8-2 win has sealed the Wellington Phoenix attacker's spot in the coveted squad.
The 20-year-old joins the like of Raheem Sterling and James Rodriquez in the Team of the Week.
Singh's had a stellar season under Mark Rudan scoring five times and picking up six assists.
TIF @sterling7 and @jamesdrodriguez in #TOTW 👀 pic.twitter.com/KVcoBKBohL— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 13, 2019
Ernie Merrick comes to Mulvey's defence
Newcastle Jets coach has expressed his sympathy for sacked Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey.
The two were due to face off in an F3 derby on Saturday only for Mulvey to be axed early Sunday morning after an 8-2 loss to Wellington Phoenix.
While the decision has opened the door for former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic, Merrick feels Mulvey was poorly treated.
"I’m always in favour of coaches so I hate to see a coach getting sacked midway through his contract," Merrick said on Wednesday.
"I don’t think Mike Mulvey was very well dealt with.
"One coach, who was unfortunately badly dealt with, and there’s an opportunity for Alen to come into the A-League and it’s great to see. I think he did an absolutely wonderful job with the Matildas."
Newcastle Jets snare sponsorship deal
National home builder PRIVIUM Homes has become the Jets newest front-of-shirt sponsor in a deal worth $225,000.
The company's logo will be displayed on the front of the Newcastle Jets home playing jersey, as well as ground signage, online and on the Jets’ media backdrop.
Newcastle will be out to keep their top-six hopes alive on Saturday night against Central Coast Mariners with Jets just four points off Melbourne City.
Phoenix part ways with Dylan Fox
The 24-year-old defender has mutually terminated his contract with Wellington after making just six appearances this season.Fox had been with the Nix since 2015 but played his junior football with Sutherland Sharks and enjoyed a brief spell with NSW NPL side Bonnyrigg White Eagles.
PLAYER NEWS | Wellington Phoenix announce that Dylan Fox's contract has been mutually terminated, effective immediately.— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) March 13, 2019
From all of us at the #Nix we'd like to thank @dylfoxy for his contributions and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.#ALeague #PlayerNews pic.twitter.com/c67jrGU2D1
Victory's classy Sanfrecce gesture as Muscat praises style in defeat
Melbourne Victory found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Tuesday night but left Japan with their heads held high.
With Victory star Keisuke Honda playing his first club game in Japan in a decade, Kevin Muscat's side abided by the Japanese custom of leaving their dressing room spotless and even left a thank-you message for Sanfrecce after the match.
Thank you, @sanfrecce_SFC 🙌 #MVFC #OurVictory pic.twitter.com/PYsz61Mbtf— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) March 12, 2019
While a nice touch off the pitch, Victory just fell short on it with a late goal from Sanfrecce sinking Muscat's men after Honda had equalised.
The result leaves Melbourne bottom of their group with no points after their first two games.
Though now facing a massive challenge to reach the knockout stages, Muscat praised his side's style of play away from home.
Fornaroli close to joining Indian club - report
I-League side East Bengal are nearing a move for free agent Bruno Fornaroli.
According to Sportskeeda, the Indian side are looking to replace their departing Spanish striker, Enrique Esqueda, with the Urugyuan.
It's unclear whether the deal will be a short-term one however with the regular I-League season over and only the Super Cup awaiting East Bengal over the next month.
Fornaroli had been strongly linked to a move to Perth Glory next A-League season but could be keen to get some game time elsewhere on a short-term deal having not played regularly for nearly two years.
Mark Bridge signs with NPL club
Set to retire from the A-League at season's end, the current Wanderer will join NSW NPL 2 side Mounties Wanderers next season.
The attacker is on the cusp of his 250th A-League game after returning to action after a nine-month injury layoff.
'You've been shot!'- Durante's bizarre brush with a bullet
As a gutsy defender, Andrew Durante is no stranger to blocking a shot - but the Wellington Phoenix skipper copped a shot of the literal variety while playing as a 17-year-old in Sydney.
The bizarre incident was brought to light on social media over the weekend with a newspaper clipping from 1999 resurfacing and revealing Durante was hit by a bullet during a match with UTS Olympic.
Castro wins PFA award
Perth Glory star Diego Castro has won the PFA's Player of the Month award for February.
The 36-year-old Spaniard fought off competition from Glory teammate Chris Ikomomidis, Sydney FC maestro Milos Ninkovic and Adelaide United skipper Isaias Sanchez.
Castro scored two goals and got two assists during the month of February - striking in the vital victories against Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.
"It’s a big honour just to be nominated for this award, so to win it is very special," Castro said.
"It is also a recommendation for our whole playing group and the success that we have enjoyed this season.
"On a personal note, my season didn’t start well due to injury, but thanks to the care of our medical and coaching staff, I’m now back to the level I need to be at both mentally and physically.
"I’m really looking forward to us performing strongly in the final rounds of the regular season and then in the finals."
Castro has five goals and four assists from 14 appearances this campaign after an injury-interrupted start to the season.
Hakeem al-Araibi seals Australian citizenship
The Bahraini refugee has celebrated his return to Australia by becoming an official citizen.
Al-Araibi spent two months in a Thailand detention centre at the turn of the year and was facing deportation back to Bahrain on alleged criminal charges.
However, with the help of former Socceroo Craig Foster, al-Araibi was ultimately released and is now a fully-fledged Aussie.
Hakeem Al-Araibi celebrates becoming an Australian Citizen @FedSquare this morning, alongside @MarisePayne and @Craig_Foster— The PFA (@thepfa) March 11, 2019
Congratulations Hakeem! pic.twitter.com/El6zNX6Oph
Set to return to the football pitch shortly with NPL side Pascoe Vale, the 25-year-old has previously stated his desire to play in the A-League.
Stajcic gets unexpected chance at Mariners to answer FFA's toxic culture claims
The FFA said Alen Stajcic was sacked from the Matildas because of a 'toxic culture' within the team, now he will get an unexpected chance to fix the culture at Central Coast Mariners.Goal's chief editor Kieran Francis looks at the golden opportunity presented to Stajcic.
Matildas jersey sells out in men's sizes
The new Matildas home kit has sold out in men's sizes, less than 18 hours after being launched.
While still available in women's and youth sizes, the jersey is no longer available in men's across a range of retailers including the FFA's own website.
it's flown off the shelves pic.twitter.com/sUAULyD4t0— Matt Coleman (@_MattColeman) March 12, 2019
Despite one or two critics online, the retro look has clearly resonated with fans.