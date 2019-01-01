The current Adelaide United coach could be leading a different A-League team next season.

Yet to sign a contract extension, Kurz is the new front runner for the vacant Brisbane job, according to The World Game.

Roar co-owner Nirwan Bakrie has reportedly been impressed by Kurz with the German set to fall within the club's budget for their next coach.

Former striker Robbie Fowler has also been linked to the role with the club likely to make an appointment over the off-season.