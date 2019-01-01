Singh named in Bayern's Champions League squad
New Zealand attacker Sarpreet Singh's fairytale in Germany has continued after he was named in Bayern Munich's upcoming Champions League squad.
The 20-year-old was one of 28 players included in Niko Kovac's side for the European competition with Bayern set to play Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and Tottenham in the group stages.
Singh is yet to play competitively for the first-team but impressed in pre-season and scored a stunning goal for the club's reserve side on the weekend.
Victory striker Athiu makes surprise international debut in World Cup qualifier
Just two years ago, Kenny Athiu was still lining up for Victorian National Premier League side Heidelberg United. On Thursday morning (AEST), the 27-year-old made his international debut for South Sudan.
After joining Melbourne Victory in October 2017, Athiu has been turning heads in pre-season, scoring three goals over the past month to successfully attract his birth country's attention.
Video: Scott McDonald gets first Western United goal
Veteran striker Scott McDonald is off the mark for new A-League franchise Western United with a goal in their 2-0 victory over North Geelong Warriors.
The 36-year-old took a pass in the box and clinically drilled it in the bottom left corner to give Mark Rudan's side a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, with Valentine Yuel getting the second goal from the spot late in the second half.
McDonald has returned to Australia to play in the A-League for the first time after a distinguished career in the United Kingdom, which included a Scotland Premier League golden boot award for Celtic in 2007-08.
Kamsoba recalled for Burundi's World Cup qualifiers
Melbourne Victory attacker Elvis Kamsoba has been named in Burundi's provisional squad to face Tanzania.
The two nations will face off across two legs this month as part of a playoff for preliminary World Cup qualifying.
Kamsoba made his debut for Burundi earlier this year after a breakout season with Victory.
Goodwin outlines the Socceroos role he can play
Socceroos winger Craig Goodwin has described the part he can play for the Socceroos, with plenty of competition for positions in the squad's attack.
Graham Arnold named a 23-man squad for September 11's World Cup qualifier opener against Kuwait on Friday, with Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Brandon Borello and Ajdin Hrustic selected to play in wide attacking area - in addition to Goodwin.
With players such as Chris Ikonomidis (injured) and Andrew Nabbout (not selected) waiting in the wings, Goodwin believes he has the versatility to play as both an inside or outside winger.
"I have the ability, I believe, to play in different roles, and obviously I know the style that Arnie likes to play and the wingers are very inside and very versatile and adaptive but I can also play high and wide as well," Goodwin told AAP.
"I think as I've progressed in my career I've had the different styles and different places of countries to learn different ways of playing.
"I do have that versatility and hopefully I do have the chance in this game to show it.
"I think now I'm in my prime as such and I'm (playing) the best football I think that I've produced in my career.
"It's a pivotal time and to be involved in these World Cup games from the start is very crucial."
Victory sign Danish veteran
Jakob Poulsen has signed a one-year deal with Melbourne Victory after leaving Midtjylland.
The 36-year-old midfielder, who previously also played for Monaco and has 35 caps for Denmark to his name, is excited by the challenge of playing Down Under.
“I am really looking forward to this opportunity to play for Victory," Poulsen said.
“My family and I are very excited about living in Melbourne and learning the culture of the Melburnians.
“I also can’t wait to see if it’s true that Victory has the best fans in the A-League.”
Victory coach Marco Kurz declaring Poulsen is a crucial final piece of his squad jigsaw.
“The squad is now almost complete, with just one international spot remaining," he said.
"It’s exciting for us within the club, but it’s also exciting for our members and fans. To sign a player of Poulsen’s experience is fantastic for the club."
Taggart cleared for Socceroos duty
After sitting out Suwon's recent K-League match, Adam Taggart has been cleared of any serious injury.
The Aussie striker was suffering from a sore hamstring but an MRI has confirmed Taggart should be fit to face Kuwait later this month.
Suwon however took no risks with their star attacker on Friday night and revealed they take international duty very seriously for their players.
“We know how much it means for Adam to play for his country in such an important game and we wanted to make sure he got that opportunity,” Suwon’s media chief Eun Ho Lee was quoted by The World Game.
“The decision was made by our head coach Lee Lin-Saeng to rest him, even though he might have played, because he understands what the national team means to Australian players.”
Singh scores brilliant goal for Bayern Munich II
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to turn heads in Germany.
Playing for Bayern Munich II on Saturday night, Singh found the back of the net with a stunning improvised finish in the 38th minute.
Unfortunately, his side couldn't make the most of it with Unterhaching ultimately winning the match 2-1.
Bayern II have now won just two of their first seven games in the German third-division to sit 15th.
Singh also found the back of the net for Bayern's first-team earlier this week in a friendly match they ran out 13-1 winners in.
A-League to have first female referee
Kate Jacewicz will become the first female referee to officiate games in the A-League this season.
The 34-year-old was appointed to the league's match officials panel on Friday and will be in line to referee a game during the A-League's first round - which commences on October 11.
Jacewicz is an eight-time W-League referee of the year and recently refereed two matches at the Women's World Cup in France.
"Kate is without doubt one of the leading referees in the world at any level," FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.
Ben Abraham was the other match official promoted to the panel of A-League referees.
'The greatest Socceroos team ever' - Arnold makes bold call about his Australia side
Socceroos squad named for Kuwait qualifier
Sainsbury signs for Maccabi Haifa
Australian centre-half Trent Sainsbury has signed for Israel Premier League side Maccabi Haifa on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old will link up with Socceroo teammate Nikita Rukavytsya at the club as he bids to rejuvenate a career that stagnated at PSV Eindhoven after joining the Eredivisie giants following
Maccabi Haifa are a big club in the Israeli league - having won 12 league trophies - but haven't won the title since 2010-11.
FFA Cup quarter-finals confirmed
Five A-League clubs have made it to the last eight of the FFA Cup quarter-finals.
Western Sydney Wanderers sealed their place in the next stage with a 7-1 thrashing of Sydney United on Wednesday night, while Central Coast Mariners beat Brisbane Roar on penalties.
Elsewhere, Hume City and Brisbane Strikers also claimed wins with the quarter-final draw now decided.
Adelaide United are the reigning champions after they defeated Sydney FC in last year's final.
Sydney FC defend controversial advertisement for voluntary strength and conditioning job
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
Arzani getting closer to Celtic return
Australian prodigy Daniel Arzani has been given the all-clear to return to full training at Celtic from the serious knee injury he suffered.
The 20-year-old hasn't played since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his first team debut for the Hoops in October last year.
Arzani was told by Spanish orthopedic surgeon Ramon Cugat that he could resume full training after only being able to compete in light duties over the past few weeks.
He is expected to be brought into the Celtic under-23 squad first before targeting availability for the senior side in mid-September.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
