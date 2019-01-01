Socceroos winger Craig Goodwin has described the part he can play for the Socceroos, with plenty of competition for positions in the squad's attack.

Graham Arnold named a 23-man squad for September 11's World Cup qualifier opener against Kuwait on Friday, with Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Brandon Borello and Ajdin Hrustic selected to play in wide attacking area - in addition to Goodwin.

With players such as Chris Ikonomidis (injured) and Andrew Nabbout (not selected) waiting in the wings, Goodwin believes he has the versatility to play as both an inside or outside winger.

"I have the ability, I believe, to play in different roles, and obviously I know the style that Arnie likes to play and the wingers are very inside and very versatile and adaptive but I can also play high and wide as well," Goodwin told AAP.

"I think as I've progressed in my career I've had the different styles and different places of countries to learn different ways of playing.

"I do have that versatility and hopefully I do have the chance in this game to show it.

"I think now I'm in my prime as such and I'm (playing) the best football I think that I've produced in my career.

"It's a pivotal time and to be involved in these World Cup games from the start is very crucial."