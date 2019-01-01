Sky Blues battling sickness ahead of PSG match
Several Sydney FC players have been struck down by sickness in China as the squad prepares for Tuesday night's friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.
Club captain Alex Wilkinson, Brandon O'Neill, Michael Zullo, Patrick Flottman and a couple of staff have fallen ill while the team is in the Chinese city of Suzhou, according to FTBL.
Star signing Kosta Barbarouses revealed that several members of the team's travelling party became sick while on the flight from Australia to China.
"The flight was quite long and four-or-five of the boys pulled up with a bit of sickness on the flight. I'm not sure from what," Barbarouses told Sydney FC's official website.
"So we are just monitoring them I think. They will be out of training today and see how they pull up for Tuesday.
"It's unfortunate but we are just battling through that at the moment."
The match kicks off at 10pm (AEST) at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and will be telecast in Australia live on beIN Sports.
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
Starting a team from scratch can seem a daunting proposition, but new A-League club Western United look to have compiled a quality squad for their debut season - and one than compares with the Western Sydney Wanderers side that won the Premiership at first attempt.
While there is certainly no guarantee Western United will be as successful as the Wanderers in season one - the red and black had master coach Tony Popovic at the helm - the club has so far recruited a list that looks capable of making the finals.
Sydney FC unveil slick new playing kit
A-League and W-League champions Sydney FC have introduced their new Under Armour kit for the 2019-20 season.
The four strips - which included home, away, third kit and goalkeeper jersey - were paraded at an event at Darling Harbour on Wednesday night.
Each kit takes inspiration from the Sydney Opera House with the outlining of the famous building featuring on the outfield player jerseys.
The message 'We are Sydney' is featured on the back neck of each kit alongside a small graphic of the Sydney Harbour bridge.
We're just getting started. 👊 Welcome to the team @sydneyfootballclub #BuiltForSydney
316 Likes, 15 Comments - Under Armour Australia (@underarmourau) on Instagram: "We're just getting started. 👊 Welcome to the team @sydneyfootballclub #BuiltForSydney"
Phoenix name ex-Premier League captain as new skipper
Steven Taylor has been appointed as the new captain of Wellington Phoenix - replacing the long-serving Andrew Durante.
The English central defender has been handed the honour by new coach Ufuk Talay after impressing in a leadership role during his first campaign at the club last season.
The outgoing Durante was Phoenix captain for 11 seasons but decided to follow Mark Rudan to new A-League franchise Western United.
Wellington had a successful start with Taylor wearing the armband, steamrolling Wairarapa United 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
New acquisitions Jaushua Sotirio and David Ball both secured braces while Mexican import Ulises Davila also found the scoresheet.
Neymar set to face Sydney FC in China
Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar has been named in their touring squad to take on Sydney FC in China at the end of the month.
With the Brazilian reportedly keen on a move away from club, it was in doubt whether he would participate in their far east tour - which also includes a match against Inter in Macau.
But confirmation came through from PSG on Tuesday night of his participation in the pre-season games, with their German coach naming the 27-year-old in a 33-man squad.
The Parisians first match against Inter kicks off at 9.30pm (AEST) on July 27 before they take on the Sky Blues on July 30 in Shenzhen at 10pm (AEST).