Several Sydney FC players have been struck down by sickness in China as the squad prepares for Tuesday night's friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.

Club captain Alex Wilkinson, Brandon O'Neill, Michael Zullo, Patrick Flottman and a couple of staff have fallen ill while the team is in the Chinese city of Suzhou, according to FTBL.

Star signing Kosta Barbarouses revealed that several members of the team's travelling party became sick while on the flight from to .

"The flight was quite long and four-or-five of the boys pulled up with a bit of sickness on the flight. I'm not sure from what," Barbarouses told Sydney FC's official website.

"So we are just monitoring them I think. They will be out of training today and see how they pull up for Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate but we are just battling through that at the moment."

The match kicks off at 10pm (AEST) at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and will be telecast in Australia live on beIN Sports.