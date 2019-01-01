A-League and Australian football news LIVE: SCG set to host Sydney A-League grand final

Should Sydney FC earn the right to host the A-League grand final, the Sydney Cricket Ground will likely play host.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Sky Blues have made the SCG their preference over ANZ Stadium.

Sydney FC are currently second while league leaders Glory are in the hot seat to host the decider with Optus Stadium shaping as the venue should they reach that stage.

The SCG hosted a Sydney Derby earlier this season and will host a Big Blue in Round 24.