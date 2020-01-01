A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sainsbury scores in Maccabi rout

Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury found the back of the net in a 5-0 home win for Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League on Tuesday night.

Sainsbury volleyed home his side's third goal from a corner in the 35th minute with fellow Australian Nikita Rukavytsya also striking for Maccabi in the first half.

After struggling for game time in recent seasons, Sainsbury has now played 16 league games this campaign and has two goals to his name.