A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sainsbury scores in Maccabi rout

Sainsbury scores in Maccabi rout
Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury found the back of the net in a 5-0 home win for Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League on Tuesday night.
Sainsbury volleyed home his side's third goal from a corner in the 35th minute with fellow Australian Nikita Rukavytsya also striking for Maccabi in the first half.
After struggling for game time in recent seasons, Sainsbury has now played 16 league games this campaign and has two goals to his name.
Glory star Ikonomidis suffers ACL knee injury
Perth Glory star Chris Ikonomidis has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament and will likely miss the next nine-to-12 months of football.
The 24-year-old's knee buckled not long after coming on a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory as he made his return from injury.
“Obviously we’re all hugely disappointed for Chris,” said Glory Football Director Jacob Burns.
“It’s always difficult when a player suffers a serious injury, but we have an excellent medical team here at the club who will go above and beyond to provide him with all the assistance and support that he needs to make a full recovery.”
A-League to lose major sponsor Hyundai
Bad news on the financial front...
Australian football is set to suffer a blow with A-League competition sponsor Hyundai reportedly ready to bring an end to their 15-year relationship.
The Korean car manufacturer has been the major brand associated with the A-League since it's inception in 2005, but according to SMH, they are not keen to renew the deal.
Football Federation Australia suggested they were still in discussions with Hyundai when asked about the potential split.
"Commercial discussions are ongoing between Hyundai and Football Federation Australia in relation to its whole of game partnership," an FFA spokesperson told SMH.
"As these discussion are continuing, FFA is not in a position to provide any specific comment.
"FFA greatly appreciates its partnership with Hyundai which has spanned over 15 years."
Sydney FC and Perth Glory unable to host ACL games
Football Federation Australia have officially advised the Asian Football Confederation that both Sydney FC and Perth Glory will be unable to host their opening Asian Champions League matches.
The news comes after Australia put travel restrictions on people travelling to and from mainland China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
An urgent AFC meeting is set to be held tomorrow in Malaysia to work out a compromise moving forward.
Glory were supposed to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11, while the Sky Blues were set to welcome Shanghai SIPG on February 12.
Deadline day A-League round-up
The final day of January saw plenty of movement in the A-League with the biggest move seeing Roy O'Donvan leave Brisbane Roar to rejoin Newcastle Jets.
The striker returns to the Hunter on an 18-month deal after failing to settle under Robbie Fowler.
Elsewhere, Chris Harold departed Perth Glory for Central Coast Mariners, who themselves released Giancarlo Gallifuoco earlier in the day.
Juventus in talks for friendly match in Sydney
A massive clash is being lined up...
Serie A giants Juventus could be heading to Australia in late July or early August, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
New A-League side Macarthur FC are in talks with the Italian side over a pre-season friendly that could take place at either ANZ or Bankwest Stadium.
A Juventus legends match is also on the cards and would be played at Campbelltown Stadium.
The reigning Serie A champions last travelled to Australia in 2016.
Adelaide hit out at Toure's treatment on Olyroos duty
Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite has questioned how the Olyroos treated an injury picked up youngster Al Hassan Toure while he participated in recent qualifiers.
Toure played through an injury at the tournament and has returned to Adelaide where he now faces the prospect of surgery and significant time on the sidelines.
"They realised he had a problem, they didn't send him for any scans which is generally what you would do," Djite said.
"You have got these assets, you have got to take care of them.
"Yes, they are human beings, but they're an asset. He can help us win games, he can help them qualify for the Olympics, as he did.
"But it's interesting, international relations subjects at uni have probably been the most important for me to learn because it's very clear everyone works in their own self interest."
Matildas' Olympic qualifier rescheduled due to coronavirus
Australia's upcoming Olympic qualifying match against China has been delayed until February 12.
The Chinese women's team are due to be in quarantine in Brisbane until February 5 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Other qualifiers involving Chinese Taipei and Thailand will still be played on their original dates.
“As always, the health of everyone involved, from players and officials to the fans and contractors, remains the number one priority," FFA chief executive James Johnson said.
"This new format allows us to stage these matches with that priority in mind and we now look forward to welcoming all teams and hosting a successful tournament.”
Smith makes Championship move
The Socceroo is back playing in England...
Australian left-back Brad Smith has been loaned out to Championship side Cardiff City for the remained of the season.
Contracted to Bournemouth, Smith was most recently playing in MLS for Seatlle Sounders.
"We've been looking for a left back to compete with Joe Bennett, somebody that is attack minded, has real pace and energy and can go up and down the pitch," Cardiff manager Neil Harris said.
"Brad ticks the boxes."
Cardiff are currently 12th in England's second division but only five points shy of a promotion spot.
✍️ Done Deal | #CardiffCity is pleased to announce the loan signing of @bradsmith_94 from @afcbournemouth!— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 30, 2020
👉 https://t.co/ALhH9puEjQ#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/hg9YZAZpMy
Hididink to coach at Football for Fires
Former Socceroos coach Guus Hiddink and current Australia manager Graham Arnold will oversee the two sides competing in May's Football for Fires charity match.
“I have very fond memories of my time in and with Australia, and when I received a call to play a role in this benefit match it was something I really wanted to do," Hiddink said.
“The fires in Australia have reached many parts of the globe through the media, and it has been sad to see the devastation across the nation.
“Arnie and I speak quite regularly, and it will be great to reunite with him, and many of the people I used to work with, in Australia for a great cause.”
Football for Fires tickets set to go on sale
Tickets for an upcoming charity match aimed at raising money for recent bushfires are set to go on sale at midday today.
Prices start at just $15 for concession and $29 for adults.
The match will take place on May 23 and will feature the likes of Didier Drogba, Claudio Marchisio and Dwight Yorke.
Fowler set for France move
Another Aussie is heading to Europe...
Talented young Matilda Mary Fowler is poised to join French club Montpellier, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.
The 16-year-old is set to be granted an immediate release from Adelaide United as she joins a number of Australian players making the move to Europe.
Fowler has scored three goals from her first seven W-League appearances.
Mary Fowler scored her third of the season and first at home with this slick finish. 👊@DawberChelsie had herself a night with a goal and an assist.👌 #AUFC #ADLvPER #WLeague— AUFC Women (@AUFCWomen) January 3, 2020
🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/QVioUlmCua
Sydney FC sell teenager Teague for 'six-figure' sum
A great deal for the Sky Blues and the player...
Australian midfielder Ryan Teague has been sold to Portugusese side Futebol Clube de Famalicao with Sydney FC pocketing a 'substantial six-figure' sum for the transfer.
The 18-year-old recently led the Joeys at the U17's World Cup in Brazil and has been with the Sky Blues for four years.
His new club are currently fourth in Portugal's first division and are managed by former Everton assistant Joao Pedro Sousa.
Adelaide's Toure injured on Olyroos duty
Adelaide United have confirmed promising young attacker Al Hassan Toure suffered a stress fracture of the second metatarsal in his right foot while playing for the Olyroos.
The 19-year-old now faces the prospect of surgery and a potentially long spell on the sidelines.
Toure has scored two goals across nine A-League appearances this season.
Victory shock Kashima to qualify for Champions League
Another A-League team will be waving the flag in Asia...
Melbourne Victory have won their first ever Asian Champions League match outside of Australia with a 1-0 victory over Kashima Antlers qualifying the A-League team for the main tournament.
Andrew Nabbout scored the winner in the 54th minute with a deflected strike from outside the area spearing into the net.
Victory defended for long periods after going ahead but goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas made several quality saves to keep his side in the lead.
The Australians will now go into group # alongside Beijing Guoan, Chiangrai United and FC Seoul.
In transfer news, Victory centre-half Thomas Deng has departed the club with reports suggesting his transfer to J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds will be announced imminently.
.@andrewnabbout opens the scoring in Kashima! #KASvMEL #ACL2020 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/LHVxoUyyh0— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 28, 2020
Fornaroli loving life under Poppa in Perth
Perth Glory striker Bruno Fornaroli is enjoying his football again after a turmultous end to his time at Melbourne City.
The Uruguayan was frozen out by the Melbourne club's former coach Warren Joyce and was forced to head west to join Tony Popovic's revolution.
Fornaroli revealed his surprise at the difference between the two clubs and he was happy to now be at the Glory.
“I’m surprised by the way they work here,” he told The World Game.
“I know before I come I spoke with Poppa, I started to speak with him generally and I know his ideas. But really when I came and I started to work with him – it changed everything.
“I started to feel fitter than I ever have before. He put me in the best condition to play and he trusted me, him and all the staff, also Tony Pignata.
“Man, I’m so happy. The first couple of games I wasn’t feeling my best football. But after I played a couple of games Poppa said to me don’t worry, it’s coming.
“You will be better and better after games, I started to feel this after four or five games. New players, new club, new system, so you need time to adapt.
“Now, look, I feel great, I feel strong and now again I’m enjoying my football. That’s important, that’s the first thing.
“I start to enjoy the football and then I know good things are coming.
Fornaroli has eight goals in 14 matches this season with Perth Glory sitting in third position on the A-League table - 12 points behind leaders Sydney FC.
Blues legend Drogba to play in bushfire relief match
A big coup for a game with an important cause
Former Chelsea superstar Didier Drogba has been confirmed as a starter for the Football For Fires charity match in May.
The bushfire relief game, which will be held an ANZ Stadium on May 23, will feature Drogba alongside Australian football stalwart John Aloisi and Mark Bosnich, reports the Herald Sun.
France legend David Trezeguet and former Croatia international Dario Simic have also been announced as participants.
Olyroos secure spot at Tokyo 2020
Australia's U23's have beaten Uzbekistan 1-0 to book their place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
A second-half striker from Nicholas D’Agostino wrapped up the win with the Olyroos qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 2008.
“It is a moment I am never going to forget, and it wasn’t just me, it was a team performance tonight," D'Agostino said.
"We had to fight right until the end and we know as Australia that we have the fight, the talent, and the courage to do a job.
"We wanted to come here and win the tournament and unfortunately it didn’t happen but we’re not taking anything away from the boys tonight, they did a fantastic job, we are through to the Olympics, we can’t be happier.”
What a stunning solo goal from Nicholas D'Agostino!— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 25, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/i49JWstNgU
Mooy signs permanent deal with Brighton
The Socceroo is staying put...
Australian star Aaron Mooy has made his loan move from Huddersfield Town to Brighton a permanent transfer.
Mooy signed a three-and-half-year deal with the Seagulls for a reported fee of $9.6 million.
The 29-year-old has impressed at the Amex - since joining on a loan deal from Town in the off season - scoring two goals and getting an assist.
"We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield. He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward," Brighton coach Graham Potter said.
"We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch."