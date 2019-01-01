Trent Sainsbury free to leave PSV
Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury is facing an uncertain future at PSV with coach Mark van Bommel declaring he may leave the club.
The Aussie featured sparingly last season for the Eredivisie side and van Bommel told Fox Sports NL that he along with Derrick Luckassen can depart before the transfer window closes.
Fellow Socceroo Aziz Behich also departed PSV earlier in the off-season as he moved back to Turkey with Basaksehir and it's now unclear where Sainsbury could be playing this season.
The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time over the past few years after stints with Inter and Grasshoppers.
Former Glory defender seals Qatar move
Australian defender Shane Lowry has officially signed for Qatari side Al Ahli.
The 30-year-old had been with Perth Glory since 2016 and will now test himself in the Middle East.
Al Ahli finished last season in fifth with the Qatar Stars League also now boasting former Adelaide United captain Isaias, who recently signed for Al-Wakrah.
Glory have lost a number of players over the off-season with Lowry joining the likes of Jason Davidson and Andy Keogh in leaving the club.
Really happy to sign with @ahliqat in the @QSL looking forward to meeting my team mates and embracing this opportunity pic.twitter.com/g2zAQBAK4D— Shane Lowry (@STLowry4) August 11, 2019
Spanish club signs young Aussie defender
Haris Stamboulidis has become Extremadura UD's first ever Australian player after he put pen to paper with the Segunda Division club.
The 22-year-old left-back, who holds dual nationality with Greece, was most recently playing for Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki.
Stamboulidis grew up in Melbourne earning contracts with Heidelberg and Melbourne City before he moved to America where he'd make his MLS debut with Colorado Rapids.
Extremadura were only founded in 2007 and finished 13th last season - their first in the Spanish second division.
WATCH: Irvine scores in strong start to season for Hull
Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine scored overnight for Hull City in a 2-1 win over Reading.
The Socceroo bagged an assist last weekend and continued his strong start to the season as he headed home his side's second goal on Saturday.
Elsewhere, fellow Socceroo Mat Ryan kept a clean sheet in Brighton's 3-0 win over Watford with new Aussie recruit Aaron Mooy kept on the bench for the Seagulls.
Massimo Luongo meanwhile made his debut off the bench for Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-0 win after sealing a move away from QPR.
'I do believe in Australian players' - Rudan outlines vision for Western United
Western United coach Mark Rudan has made it clear he is keen to back Australian talent as he uses the new team's inaugural season to write the first chapter in the club's history.
The fledgling franchise, who were locked in to play Rudan's former club Wellington Phoenix in the first round of A-League fixtures released on Thursday, are happy with the make up of their squad but are still keen to add a goalscorer to the list.
But when asked if the new attacking addition would be Australian or foreign, Rudan outlined his policy to support local players and said he might not even fill out the team's foreign quota of players.
Jets secure Hoolahan signing
Former Norwich star Wes Hoolahan has joined Newcastle Jets on a one-season deal, subject to a medical.
The 37-year-old was most recently playing for West Brom in the Championship and declared he's always wanted to play outside of the UK.
"It’s always been a dream of mine to play abroad and I’m delighted that I’ll be playing in Newcastle this season," Hoolahan said.
"There are some quality players throughout the league and I’m looking forward to testing myself in a new environment.
"I’m really excited to be coming to Australia, it’s an entirely new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started."
Singh scores first goal for Bayern
New Zealand sensation Sarpreet Singh has continued his extraordinary rise, scoring his first goal for German champions Bayern Munich,
The 20-year-old scored Bayern's 15th goal in a 23-0 friendly rout against amatuer side FC Rottach-Egern on Thursday.
Singh was a 59th minute goalscorer among a stack of stars on the scoresheet including Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Renato Sanches and Serge Gnabry.
The continual involvement of Singh in Bayern's pre-season is good signs for the former Phoenix attacker, who was orginally signed to play in their reserve team.
Bayern's competitive fixtures begin on Monday with a DFB Pokal Cup match against Energie Cottbus before beginning their Bundesliga campaign against Hertha Berlin on August 16.
Aussie Elder gets transfer to Hull
Australian left-back Callum Elder has joined compatriot Jackson Irvine at Hull City on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old former Leicester City defender has been looking for first team opportunities after being farmed out from the King Power on loan over the last six years to clubs such as Ipswich, Wigan, Barnsley and Brentford.
"We brought Callum to Peterborough United when I was the assistant manager there and he was excellent," Hull City coach Grant McCann said.
"He’s had a number of other loan spells, too, but it was important that he found a home and he’s got that here for the next three years. He adds further competition to the group."
Elder is yet to be capped for the Australian national team but has played a single match for the under 20 team.
Mooy and Luongo seal deadline day moves
Socceroos duo Aaron Mooy and Massimo Luongo have both secured new clubs on deadline day in England.
Mooy has joined Brighton on a season-long loan, having also extended his contract with Huddersfield, while Luongo has left QPR for fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
Brighton is now home to two Socceroos in the form of Mooy and Mat Ryan, with the club desperate to avoid the relegation battle it was stuck in last season.
Optus Sport reveal massive subscription base
The telco turned football broadcaster claims it has a subscription account base of over 700,000 as it further strengthens its grip on the world game Down Under.
That subscriber reveal comes in the wake of Optus Sport securing the sole and exclusive rights to show every Premier League game in Australia this season with SBS no longer showing one match each round.
"Having the Australian rights to show every single match of the Premier League exclusively live is an enormous opportunity for Optus Sport,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos, said.
"Our suite of exclusively live premium sport content, which also includes the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, notably increases with the renewal of the Premier League this season.
"We are extending our production of mini-matches and highlights, giving our customers the ability to watch Premier League action when they want and how they want so they don’t miss a minute of their team’s action."
Optus Sport also boast the rights to the Champions League and Europa League in Australia with the telco hitting a record number of viewers during last season's UCL final between Liverpool and Tottenham.
The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory set to sign ex-Bundesliga utility Tim Hoogland
Melbourne Victory is set to begin their German revolution under Marco Kurz with the signing of veteran utility Tim Hoogland.Read the full story on Goal.
A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups
The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.
With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.
A-League fixtures released as season looks to start with a bang
Football Federation Australia has revealed the full A-League draw for the coming season with the competition set to start with a few blockbuster fixtures.
Round One will kick off in Adelaide at Coopers Stadium as the Reds host reigning A-League champions Sydney FC on Friday, October 11.
FFA Cup wrap: A-League grand finalists both knocked out as Nix stunned
Both Perth Glory and Sydney FC have exited the FFA Cup overnight losing their Round of 32 ties to Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar respectively.
Glory fell 2-1 to the Wanderers in extra time, while the Sky Blues suffered a 2-0 loss to Roar in Robbie Fowler's first professional match in charge of the club with Sydney star Milos Ninkovic forced from the field with a bad injury.
Elsewhere, Wellington Phoenix were stunned by Brisbane Strikers with their match ending 2-2 after extra time and the Queensland outfit triumphing on penalties.
Marco Kurz's tenure as Melbourne Victory coach meanwhile began with a 3-2 loss to Newcastle Jets, who came from 2-0 down to claim the win in extra-time.
Former Jets forward Andrew Nabbout scored both of Victory's goals on his return to Melbourne and he was careful not to celebrate his goals having initially promised Newcastle that if he returned to the A-League it would be with them.
Current FFA Cup holders Adelaide United made light work of Melbourne Knights as they claimed a 5-2 win away from home.
The Round of 16 will kick off later this month with Roar drawing Central Coast Mariners in the all A-League match up.
Other notable games will see a local derby between Edgeworth and Newcastle, while the Wanderers will take on Sydney United.
Glory snare Malik
Perth Glory have strengthened their squad with the signing of utility Osama Malik on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old has returned to Australia after a short eight-game stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Batin.
Malik can play in central defence and in midfield - adding further depth the the Glory squad that won the Premiers' Plate last season.
"Perth Glory were the benchmark of the competition last year and there is a very talented squad here," Malik said.
"For me, Tony Popovic is the best manager in the country and someone that I’ve wanted to work under for a while, so I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to get started."
The Adelaide-born player has played for three A-League clubs including the Reds, North Queensland Fury and Melbourne City.
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
Starting a team from scratch can seem a daunting proposition, but new A-League club Western United look to have compiled a quality squad for their debut season - and one than compares with the Western Sydney Wanderers side that won the Premiership at first attempt.
While there is certainly no guarantee Western United will be as successful as the Wanderers in season one - the red and black had master coach Tony Popovic at the helm - the club has so far recruited a list that looks capable of making the finals.