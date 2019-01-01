Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury is facing an uncertain future at PSV with coach Mark van Bommel declaring he may leave the club.

The Aussie featured sparingly last season for the Eredivisie side and van Bommel told Fox Sports NL that he along with Derrick Luckassen can depart before the transfer window closes.

Fellow Socceroo Aziz Behich also departed earlier in the off-season as he moved back to with Basaksehir and it's now unclear where Sainsbury could be playing this season.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time over the past few years after stints with and Grasshoppers.