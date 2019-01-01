Socceroos centre-half Trent Sainsbury is set to join fellow Australian Nikita Rukavytsya at Israel Premier League side Maccabi Haifa.

Israeli outlet One is reporting the 27-year-old is in advanced negotiations over a loan or permanent move to Maccabi Haifa, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Dutch club Eindhoven.

If he completes the transfer, Sainsbury will line up alongside striker Rukavytsya, who is in his fourth season with the club, having scored 31 goals in 102 appearances.

Rukavytsya hit the back of the net once in 18 appearances for the green and gold, with his last match coming in March 2018 in a friendly against .

Maccabi Haifa finished runner-up in the league last season - having won the last of their 12 titles in 2010-11.