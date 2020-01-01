A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Rukavytsya's scoring spree continues

Results in the A-League over the weekend have opened up a four-way battle to secure a spot in the top six.

With Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar both losing, Western United and Western Sydney Wanderers both made up significant ground after they claimed three points.

While the Reds and Roar remain fifth and sixth, seventh-placed Wanderers have a game in hand and could end up in fifth by the end of next weekend should they beat Brisbane.

In eighth, Western United boast the best goal difference of the four and will back themselves to build momentum after their 6-2 thrashing of the Mariners on Sunday.