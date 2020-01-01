A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Rukavytsya's scoring spree continues

Race for A-League finals' spots heating up
Results in the A-League over the weekend have opened up a four-way battle to secure a spot in the top six.
With Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar both losing, Western United and Western Sydney Wanderers both made up significant ground after they claimed three points.
While the Reds and Roar remain fifth and sixth, seventh-placed Wanderers have a game in hand and could end up in fifth by the end of next weekend should they beat Brisbane.
In eighth, Western United boast the best goal difference of the four and will back themselves to build momentum after their 6-2 thrashing of the Mariners on Sunday.
Rukavytsya's scoring spree continues
Australian attacker Nikita Rukavytsya has continued his great scoring run on Sunday night as he opened the scoring in Maccabi Haifa's 4-0 win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva.
The goal was the 32-year-old's 18th league strike of the season from just 26 appearances as he puts his name in the ring for a Socceroos recall.
Rukavytsya has scored in 10 of his past 12 league games with his Israeli club now only six points shy of first place.