The Sky Blues new star recruit hasn't taken long to tap into the club's self-confidence.

Reza Ghoochannejhad is still yet to score for Sydney FC with the club putting a poor run of results behind them with a scrappy 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.

For the Iranian striker, the Sky Blues supposed status as the A-League's best makes things harder for them.

“When Sydney FC enter the pitch, with all due respect to the opponents, but we are always the favourite. We are the better team in the league," he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but everybody is looking up to us, so it’s difficult to open and very challenging to create spaces against teams that are not willing to play football against us.

“It’s not as easy as it looks because the last game against Central Coast (they) just came to defend, they just came for a result, and a draw was like a win for them."

Having come close to opening his account against the Nix, Ghoochannejhad is confident he'll score sooner rather than later.

“As a striker you always want to score so that was really disappointing,” he said.

“But I’m getting closer every day ... when you come new to a new team you need some time to adjust.”