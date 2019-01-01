Jets re-sign Glen Moss
Newcastle Jets have announced the re-signing of veteran goalkeeper Glen Moss for the 2019-20 season.
The 36-year-old New Zealander has been the club's No.1 shot-stopper this season, keeping four clean sheets and making 48 saves in 15 A-League matches.
"I’ve been enjoying my football here in Newcastle, Ernie has assembled a good group of players and we’re always confident of doing well," Moss said.
"I feel I have a responsibility to guide the younger players and I’m really enjoying my role as a senior leader in the squad.
"The club culture that Lawrie, Joel, and Ernie have created is something I really believe in and hopefully I can help it grow for a few seasons to come."
Rudan will leave Nix, says Ifill
Former Wellington Phoenix star Paul Ifill is adamant coach Mark Rudan will leave the club to return to Australia at the end of the season.
Speculation has swirled consistently about Rudan's future with both new A-League franchises Western United and South West Sydney reportedly interested in his services.
The first-year coach has impressed with his guidance of the Nix and their style of play, as the club sits in the A-League top six with seven games to play.
"I think he goes," Ifill said to Radio Sport.
"Let's enjoy it while it lasts. He's done a great job and if he decides to go on to pastures new, it's because he's done such a great job and we should be thankful.
"If he does go, and I sincerely hope he doesn't, he's left the club in a better space."
Ghoochannejhad: Sydney FC are always the favourite
The Sky Blues new star recruit hasn't taken long to tap into the club's self-confidence.
Reza Ghoochannejhad is still yet to score for Sydney FC with the club putting a poor run of results behind them with a scrappy 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.
For the Iranian striker, the Sky Blues supposed status as the A-League's best makes things harder for them.
“When Sydney FC enter the pitch, with all due respect to the opponents, but we are always the favourite. We are the better team in the league," he told The Daily Telegraph.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but everybody is looking up to us, so it’s difficult to open and very challenging to create spaces against teams that are not willing to play football against us.
“It’s not as easy as it looks because the last game against Central Coast (they) just came to defend, they just came for a result, and a draw was like a win for them."
Having come close to opening his account against the Nix, Ghoochannejhad is confident he'll score sooner rather than later.
“As a striker you always want to score so that was really disappointing,” he said.
“But I’m getting closer every day ... when you come new to a new team you need some time to adjust.”
Scared Spotless: The Wanderers' poor record at shocking venue
A 1-1 draw against Perth Glory marked Western Sydney Wanderers final match at Spotless Stadium for the foreseeable future and the entire club can't be blamed for breathing a collective sigh of relief.
After three years out of Parramatta, the Wanderers will return to their upgraded home next season after agreeing to play every A-League game at Bankwest Stadium.
Spotless Stadium, along with ANZ, has been acting as the red and black's adopted home over the past three seasons and it's been far from welcoming on and off the pitch.
Popovic shoots down speculation
Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has stressed his immediate future remains in Western Australia despite rumours of interest from A-League expansion side Macarthur South-West Sydney.
After being spotted next to one of the new club's affiliates at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday, Popovic shut down the possibility of him jumping ship when they are introduced in the 2020/21 season.
"It's not even worth answering, to be honest," Popovic said.
"You're speculating or someone is, but there's no quotes there from me.
"No one spoke to me. I'm very happy and it's just the start of something at Perth."
Popovic is contracted for at least another season with the Glory but it's understood there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to depart before his third year.
Wanderers settle on stadium deal
Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed all of their A-League games next season will be played at Bankwest Stadium.
The new stadium will also host the club's FFA Cup fixtures from the quarter-finals stage, any potential future Asian Champions League games and select W-League matches.
Wanderers Chairman Paul Lederer excited to officially seal the club a new home for years to come.
"This has been many years in the making and we are delighted to return to our home ground from next season," Lederer said.
"We left no stone unturned to get the right deal for our members and fans and we are extremely thankful to the NSW Government for building this venue with football fans in mind."
Fans have the chance to get a sneakpeek of the new venue at a Bankwest Stadium Community Open Day on Sunday 14 April.