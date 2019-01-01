Central Coast Mariners have announced the mutual termination of young striker's Josh MacDonald contract.

The 23-year-old joined the Mariners in the off-season from Wollongong but only made two A-League appearances for 35 minutes of playing time.

"I would just like to say thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity. It’s a shame it’s come to an end like this," MacDonald said.

"To the fans - keep supporting the boys because each and every day they are putting in their all. You have all been great since I arrived at the club and I’m sure you’ll continue to get behind them for the remainder of the season.

"I just want to wish the boys all the best for the rest of the season, it’s been a pleasure."

MacDonald also made two appearances for Western Sydney Wanderers in 2015.