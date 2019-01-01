Rudan key to Taylor re-signing
Steven Taylor will remain with Wellington Phoenix next season after committing to a contract extension with the club.
The English defender has been key to Wellington's good form this season and confirmed coach Mark Rudan was influential in his decision to stay put.
"Mark Rudan was a big reason behind my extension and the belief he has shown in me has been fantastic," Taylor said.
"The team are all working towards a bigger goal and that is to win and bring this club back to where it belongs.
"The goal for this season is to fight for a finals position and then to fight towards the grand final."
Rudan's own future at the Nix remains in doubt but Taylor's decision to re-sign would suggest the coach could be staying put.
Western United are reportedly interested in signing Rudan but he is contracted at Wellington for another season.
The Jets' daunting road to Kashima
After stunning Melbourne City on Friday night, Newcastle Jets had to quickly turn their attention to travelling to Japan ahead of their Asian Champions League qualifier against Kashima Antlers.
With their match against City ending just before 10pm, the Jets could barely catch their breath before boarding a bus at 5am on Saturday morning from Newcastle down to Sydney.
From there it was a 10am flight from Sydney to Seoul where they stayed the night before backing up the next morning at 9am for a flight to Tokyo.
Once in Japan, the Jets then boarded another bus to Kashima to complete their roughly 8,000-kilometre journey with the squad looking to shake off the jetlag with a training session that afternoon.
Chapman ready for a new challenge after surprise K-League exit
Having only signed a two-year contract extension with Korean side Pohang Steelers in November last year, Connor Chapman admits the decision to depart the club so abruptly wasn't an easy one.
But after two seasons in Korea, the Australian is ready for a new challenge with a move to Japan or Europe shaping as likely options.
A-League Winners and Losers: Jets take off as 'joke' penalty sinks Mariners
A club-record crowd for Wellington Phoenix, an impressive turnaround from Newcastle Jets and a 'joke' Sydney FC penalty underlined an intriguing round of A-League action.
Warren Joyce and Brisbane Roar will be left scratching their heads after two poor performances, while Roly Bonevacia stole the show for Western Sydney Wanderers.
Bonevacia doesn't rule out Perth Glory move
Western Sydney Wanderers star Roly Bonevacia is indecisive about his future amid links to A-League leaders Perth Glory.
The Dutch midfielder has been dominant for the red and black in recent weeks - scoring five goals and assisting four in his last seven league matches.
But with his contract at Western Sydney expiring at the end of the season, Bonevacia admitted his future was up with rumours his former coach Tony Popovic was interested in bringing him west.
"Me and Popovic, we worked together for four months and I enjoyed it," Bonevacia told SMH.
"But that does not mean that I will go there or we have a deal in place or something. It's still early.
"I would love to stay. But it depends on the terms, where I'm playing and what the coach sees me doing next season.
"You can have a beautiful training ground and stuff and it's exciting, but you still need to play well and to win games.
"For me, the most important thing is what happens on the field."
