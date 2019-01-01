Steven Taylor will remain with Wellington Phoenix next season after committing to a contract extension with the club.

The English defender has been key to Wellington's good form this season and confirmed coach Mark Rudan was influential in his decision to stay put.

"Mark Rudan was a big reason behind my extension and the belief he has shown in me has been fantastic," Taylor said.

"The team are all working towards a bigger goal and that is to win and bring this club back to where it belongs.

"The goal for this season is to fight for a finals position and then to fight towards the grand final."

Rudan's own future at the Nix remains in doubt but Taylor's decision to re-sign would suggest the coach could be staying put.

Western United are reportedly interested in signing Rudan but he is contracted at Wellington for another season.