Hakeem al-Araibi seals Australian citizenship
The Bahraini refugee has celebrated his return to Australia by becoming an official citizen.
Al-Araibi spent two months in a Thailand detention centre at the turn of the year and was facing deportation back to Bahrain on alleged criminal charges.
However, with the help of former Socceroo Craig Foster, al-Araibi was ultimately released and is now a fully-fledged Aussie.
Hakeem Al-Araibi celebrates becoming an Australian Citizen @FedSquare this morning, alongside @MarisePayne and @Craig_Foster— The PFA (@thepfa) March 11, 2019
Congratulations Hakeem!
Set to return to the football pitch shortly with NPL side Pascoe Vale, the 25-year-old has previously stated his desire to play in the A-League.
Stajcic gets unexpected chance at Mariners to answer FFA's toxic culture claims
The FFA said Alen Stajcic was sacked from the Matildas because of a 'toxic culture' within the team, now he will get an unexpected chance to fix the culture at Central Coast Mariners.Goal's chief editor Kieran Francis looks at the golden opportunity presented to Stajcic.
Matildas jersey sells out in men's sizes
The new Matildas home kit has sold out in men's sizes, less than 18 hours after being launched.
While still available in women's and youth sizes, the jersey is no longer available in men's across a range of retailers including the FFA's own website.
it's flown off the shelves
Despite one or two critics online, the retro look has clearly resonated with fans.
Tom Rogic poised for Old Firm Derby return
The Socceroos midfielder looks set to play his first minutes of club football in 2019 later this month against Rangers.
Rogic has been out injured since aggravating a knee injury at the Asian Cup in January with new Celtic coach Neil Lennon confirming the Aussie will likely return to action on March 31.
"Tom should be fit for the Rangers game," Lennon told The Scottish Sun.
Rogic missed the last Old Firm Derby as a result of being called up for international duty with then Hoops coach Brendan Rodgers less than happy about the situation.
Matildas sacking no motivation for new Mariners coach Stajcic
Just months after being sacked as Matildas coach, Alen Stajcic has landed on his feet quickly after being appointed the Central Coast Mariners caretaker coach for the remainder of the season.
Stajcic replaces Mike Mulvey at the helm after the Mariners lost 8-2 to Wellington Phoenix on Saturday and the new coach stressed his focus is on turning the club around and not proving anyone wrong in relation to his own recent dismissal.
"Everyone’s got their own motivations, but for me to drag any of my past into this would be wrong," Stajcic said.
A-League referee wants sin bins introduced for dissent
Having officiated in the A-League for over a decade now, Kris Griffiths-Jones has likely been called every name under the sun by disgruntled players and believes now is the time to introduce sin bins in an attempt to reduce the amount of dissent directed towards referees.
Central Coast Mariners captain Matt Simon was recently handed an additional one-game ban for his verbal abuse of Stephen Lucas with teammate Aiden O'Neill also sent off in that game for dissent.
With sin bins introduced at local level for some football competitions, Griffiths-Jones suggested the A-League would also benefit from their introduction which would see players spend 10 minutes on the sidelines after verbally abusing an official.
Promising Glory midfielder commits with other teams circling
Perth Glory has re-signed central midfielder Jake Brimmer on a two-year contract.
The 20-year-old has made 33 appearances for the West Australians since joining in 2017, including 15 this season with 11 of those off the bench.
"I’m very pleased to have re-signed and it was an easy decision to make," Brimmer said.
"I’ve improved under the manager (Tony Popovic) this year and am really looking forward to another two seasons with Glory.
"The club has taken major steps forward this year and the future looks extremely bright."
Glory CEO Tony Pignata was pleased to retain Brimmer with other teams keen to poach the youngster.
"Other teams were hovering looking to sign Jake, so we’re extremely pleased to have re-signed him," Pignata said.
"We look forward to him being an important player for us during the rest of the season and in the coming years."
Calver becomes United's fourth signing
Sydney FC defender Aaron Calver has sealed a two-year deal with new A-League club Western United.
The Sky Blues centre-back had been linked to a move over the past month with United's CEO Maurice Bisetto excited to get the deal done.
“We are delighted that Aaron has decided to continue his professional career with Western United," Bisetto said.
"He has experience in winning a Hyundai A-League Premiership, and we hope that winning mentality permeates throughout our club.”
Calver will finish the season with Sydney FC but admits he's looking forward to being a foundation played for WSU.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to be a foundation player for Western United FC," Calver said.
“I can’t wait to get down to Victoria for the start of pre-season, to help contribute to bringing success on the pitch, and also to play a part in building a culture in which the community of western Melbourne can be proud.
“For now, I’m still fully focused on finishing the season off strongly with Sydney, and hopefully I can go out a winner.”
Western United pour cold water on Hutchinson Central Coast return
New A-League franchise Western United have said assistant coach John Hutchinson is going nowhere after being linked with the Central Coast Mariners role for next season.
The Mariners appointed former Matildas boss Alen Stajcic as interim manager for the rest of the campaign but will look for a permanent manager in the off-season.
Hutchinson, who won an A-League championship with the Mariners and played 228 game over 10 years, is believed to be one of the favourites for the role, but Western United football director Lou Sticca denied any talk of their asset leaving.
"I speak to Hutch every day and he’s never once mentioned any interest (from the Mariners) and it’s not an issue," Sticca told The World Game.
"We’re only worried about our own club and can’t think about other teams.
"We’re busy working, doing what we’re doing to get ready for next season and are not in the business of thinking about other clubs and other people’s problems.
"We’re not even contemplating (a possible approach). Hutch is an important part of our structure.
"And we’re not thinking about anything else."
Stajcic surprisingly named as CCM boss
Sacked Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has been announced as new Central Coast Mariners manager for the rest of the A-League season.See the details.
Matildas reveal edgy new Nike kit for WWC
The Matildas have released the slick, edgy-looking Nike jersey they will wear at June's Women's World Cup in France.
The home kit has been exclusively designed for the Australian women's national team, drawing on early '90s for its inspiration with the art on Hosier Lane and the Golden Wattle a big factor in the design.
"The kit is unreal, it’s such a different take on what we've seen in the past and we couldn’t have hoped for a better looking home jersey," Matildas captain Sam Kerr said.
"To have a kit designed just for the Matildas to play in, it’s a dream come true, and we are honoured to be pulling on the green and gold. The socks are pretty wild too."
The words 'Never Say Die', a catch-phrase often used by the Matildas, have been printed inside the jersey just under the collar.
The kit will debut on April 4 in Colorado when the Matildas take on the United States.
It is available in women’s, men's and kids sizes from 12 March via the FFA Online Store.
Favorite Mariners son linked with coaching role
Former Central Coast Mariners midfielder John Hutchison has been touted as a replacement for sacked coach Mike Mulvey.
Mulvey was relieved of his position a few hours after the wooden-spoon bound Mariners were flogged 8-2 by Wellington Phoenix in Gosford.
Hutchison, who is currently an assistant coach at new A-League franchise Western United, is loved by Central Coast fans after making more than 250 appearances for the club.
It is understood that Western United would not stand in the way of Hutchison getting a head coach role.
The Mariners are believed to be close to appointing a temporary manager to the end of the season, which could be current assistant coach Nick Montgomery.
Glory dominate February's PFA awards
League leaders Perth Glory have dominated the nomination for February's PFA Player of the Month award.See the nominees.
Muscat slams Arnold and FFA for Olyroos selection
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has expressed his anger after losing defender Thomas Deng to the Olyroos.
Do you agree with Muscat's opinion on the Olyroos selections?
Ross McCormack leaves another club prematurely
Former A-League star Ross McCormack has again returned to parent club Aston Villa from Scotland's Motherwell after suffering a calf injury.
The 32-year-old striker will undergo treatment at Villa Park with the view to him finishing his loan spell at Motherwell once recovered.
But the club's manager wasn't too positive about when McCormack would be back.
"We won't see him any time soon," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said after they beat Hamilton 3-0 on Saturday.
The Scottish striker scored 14 goals in 17 games for Melbourne City last season but was less successful at Central Coast Mariners this campaign, getting one goal in five matches before heading back to the UK to join Motherwell.
McCormack still has more than a year left on his contract at Aston Villa.
Former A-League stars Flores and Rose score unbelievable NPL goals
Football is well and truly alive in Australia's second tier with two former A-League stalwarts scoring stunning strikes over the weekend
2010-2011 Johnny Warren Medal winner Marcos Flores struck from halfway while playing for Adelaide City against Adelaide United's second team in the South Australian NPL.
Flores, 33, won Australia's highest individual honour while playing for the Reds and also enjoyed stints at Melbourne Victory, Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.
Ex-Mariners defender Josh Rose also made the highlight reel with a sweetly hit volley at the back post rifling into the back of the net.
The 37-year-old won an A-League championship with the Mariners in 2012-13 and also played at New Zealand Knights and Melbourne City.