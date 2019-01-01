The Bahraini refugee has celebrated his return to Australia by becoming an official citizen.

Al-Araibi spent two months in a detention centre at the turn of the year and was facing deportation back to Bahrain on alleged criminal charges.

However, with the help of former Socceroo Craig Foster, al-Araibi was ultimately released and is now a fully-fledged Aussie.

Set to return to the football pitch shortly with NPL side Pascoe Vale, the 25-year-old has previously stated his desire to play in the A-League.