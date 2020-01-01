A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Rogic urged to leave Celtic

Socceroos star Tom Rogic has been encourgaed to seek a summer move away from by assistant coach Rene Meulensteen.

Rogic scored as a substitute on Wednesday for the Hoops but has struggled for regular game time this season with Meulensteen pushing for the Aussie to explore other options.

“Tommy shouldn’t be on the bench. He’s a player who should play every week," Meulensteen told The Scottish Sun.

“It’s not my decision to make but it’s a shame for us, as we want all our top players to play as much football as possible.

“Maybe come the summer, there might be a move for him coming up. I’m sure there are clubs looking at him.

“Celtic are a great club and Tommy always speaks with such passion about him. But sometimes things move in a different way and I think if he doesn’t get regular football, he probably needs to look elsewhere."