Socceroo Tom Rogic scored on his first start of the season for Celtic in a 5-0 Scottish League Cup win over Partick Thistle.

The Aussie curled home his side's second goal from the top of the box in the 46th minute.

The Wizard of Oz is back on the scoresheet! 🙌



Tom Rogic with a solid strike this morning for ⚽pic.twitter.com/25QLqWORpt — Goal 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 25, 2019

Rogic then saw out the full game as he rebuilds fitness following a succession of injuries have seen him sidelined for much of the year.

Fellow Socceroo Daniel Arzani wasn't included in the Hoops squad, despite speculation he was closing in on a first-team return.