Rogic scores in Celtic rout
Socceroo Tom Rogic scored on his first start of the season for Celtic in a 5-0 Scottish League Cup win over Partick Thistle.
The Aussie curled home his side's second goal from the top of the box in the 46th minute.
Rogic then saw out the full game as he rebuilds fitness following a succession of injuries have seen him sidelined for much of the year.
Fellow Socceroo Daniel Arzani wasn't included in the Hoops squad, despite speculation he was closing in on a first-team return.
Berisha nears Western United move
New A-League franchise Western United are reportedly closing in on the signature of record goalscorer Besart Berisha.
According to The World Game, the 34-year-old will imminently sign with Mark Rudan's team with their interest in other strikers amounting to nothing.
Berisha is an Australian citizen and would join 36-year-old Scott McDonald and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos as Western United's strikers.
The Kosovo international's 116 A-League strikes makes his the competition's record scorer, but he has struggled to find a club since being released by J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
Berisha made a name for himself at Brisbane Roar, winning two championships, before moving to Melbourne Victory and clinching the same title twice again.
Zelic apologises for Adelaide insult
SBS presenter Lucy Zelic has taken to Twitter to apologise for disparaging comments she made about the city of Adelaide.
Zelic made the controversial remarks in an interview with Central Coast Mariners recruit Ziggy Gordon on The World Game LIVE podcast on Monday.
Gordon, who hails from Scotland, was listing the Australian cities he has visited since his arrival Down Under.
When he mentioned Adelaide, Zelic interjected with a less than flattering account of her own experiences in the City of Churches.
“You won’t see much in Adelaide,” Zelic said.
“Adelaide’s a s***hole.”
The backlash was swift and Zelic on Tuesday tweeted an apology to her 72,800 followers.
Jets lose Hoolahan until 2020
Newcastle Jets will be without star Irish import Wes Hoolahan until next year after the Irish playmaker underwent surgery on his ankle.
The 37-year-old suffered the injury during the Jets' 1-0 FFA Cup quarter-final loss to Adelaide United on September 17.
"Estimated return to play timeframes will be established by the club's medical staff in consultation with the surgeon," the Jets said in a statement.
Hoolahan has played extensively in the Premier League with Norwich while also scoring for the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016.
Hull City's Callum Elder selected in provisional Socceroos squad
Australian defender Callum Elder is line to make his Socceroos debut in next month's World Cup qualifiers, if he can make a quick recovery from injury.
Elder's Hull City manager Grant McCann revealed the 24-year-old and team-mate Jackson Irvine had received notification from Socceroos boss Graham Arnold about their selection.
Former Victory foreigner's damning A-League assessment
The A-League is failing to make the most of its foreigners with clubs focused more on silverware than off-field progress, according to former Melbourne Victory defender Georg Niedermeier.
After one season Down Under, the 33-year-old has returned to Germany, where he's currently training with Bayern Munich's reserve side as he looks for a new team.
Niedermeier featured 19 times in the A-League and has left the competition adamant it is isn't utilising the experience and knowledge of its foreign players.
Mabil sent off as Mooy given Brighton praise
After scoring last time out, Awer Mabil ended Midtjylland's clash against Kobenhavn on Monday morning in the stands after being given his marching orders.
The Aussie attacker was shown his second yellow in the 90th minute for a bad foul as Denmark's top two sides played out a goalless draw.
While Mabil saw his minutes reduced, Aaron Mooy should be encouraged that he'll be getting more game time at Brighton.
Mooy played his first full 90 minutes on Sunday morning against Newcastle with coach Graham Potter impressed with the midfielder's attitude since arriving on loan from Huddersfield.
"He’s been working away well, he came late at the back end of the window so sometimes it’s not so easy to get into the starting XI," Potter told the Brighton & Hove Independent.
"But he’s worked perfectly with the group and works hard every day, so I’m sure his opportunity will come.
"He’s quite an experienced guy. He knows his situation. When he came in, we had done a lot of preseason and it was quite late in the window. That’s the downside with that sort of move.
"You have to keep patient, keep training and keep waiting for your opportunity and then football decides when you should play."
Socceroos set to be boosted by Boyle return
Australian winger Martin Boyle could be available for November's World Cup qualifier against Jordan as he gets closer to a return from injury.
Boyle's Scottish Premiership club Hibernian announced on Twitter that the 26-year-old would be back in action soon from the knee issue he suffered in July.
"We're pleased to report that @MartinBoyle9's rehabilitation is coming along well and, if all goes to plan, he should be back sooner than first feared," the club posted.
Scotland-born Boyle made his debut for the Socceroos against South Korea in November last year and looked set to be a key player at the green and gold's Asian Cup defence in 2019 after scoring a double in a lead-up match against Lebanon.
But a season-ending knee injury suffered in the lead-up to the tournament kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.
While the Socceroos' October World Cup qualifiers will probably come a little soon for Boyle, he is a realistic chance to be included for the crucial away match against Jordan on November 14.
Victory hero Berisha linked with stunning Melbourne City transfer
Melbourne City want to sign championship winner Besart Berisha as a back-up to first-choice striker Jamie Maclaren.
The 34-year-old striker, who won four A-League championships at Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar, is currently a free agent and looking for a new club since leaving J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
According to SMH, City are chasing the Kosovan-born centre forward, who holds Australian citizenship, but negotiations haven't started on a potential deal.
A move for Victory hero Berisha to City will make his return to Melbourne hostile and add a selling point to the three derbies that will played during the regular season.
Western United and Wellington Phoenix have also been linked with deals for the A-League's record goalscorer, who hit the back of the net 116 times in three seasons with Roar and four with Victory.
Mooy makes first start for Brighton
Socceroos playmaker Aaron Mooy earned his starting debut for Brighton in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday (AEST).
The midfielder, who is on-loan from Huddersfield Town, played 70 minutes as Brighton dominated the game but couldn't get a breakthrough on the road at St James' Park.
The result leaves Brighton in 15th place with six points from six matches while Newcastle have one point less from the same amount of games.
Western United and Adelaide United play out a draw
New A-League franchise Western United continued their pre-season with a goalless draw against Adelaide United in Ballarat.
Reds midfielder Riley McGree went closest to opening the scoring with Filip Kurto excellently saving his low shot in the first half.
The A-League season begins in October 11 with a fixture between the Reds and Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.
Amini scores winner in Denmark
Australian midfielder Mustafa Amini scored a late winner for Danish side AGF on Saturday morning as they triumphed 2-1 over OD.
With scores locked in the 80th minute, the Socceroo found the back of the net from distance with a stunning strike.
While Amini started the match, AGF also brought on two more Australians as substitutes in the form of Alex Gersbach and Zach Duncan.
The Danish club currently sit third in the league, eight points behind early leaders Midtjylland, who boast Aussie Awer Mabil.
Juventus reveal how close they were to signing Bosnich
Former Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was within inches of becoming a Juventus player, according to the club's former director Luciano Moggi.
Having tried to sign both Roy Keane and Alan Shearer, Moggi revealed to the Daily Mail that Bosnich was also firmly on their radar in the late 1990's.
"Then there was the story of Mark Bosnich. He seemed to be ours but then we changed our mind at the last moment after long reasoning," Moggi said.
"He would have done well in Italy too."
While he never lined up in the Serie A, the Aussie's career did include an infamous spell at Manchester United along with a longer stint at Aston Villa.
Socceroos jump up in FIFA rankings
Australia have risen two spots to 44th in the world after FIFA's most recent rankings were released.
A 3-0 win over Kuwait have seen the Socceroos move ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina but level with the Czech Republic.
Belgium remain top of the rankings, followed by France and Brazil, with Iran the highest ranked Asian nation at 23rd.
Wanderers sign former Bundesliga top goalscorer
German striker Alexander Meier has signed for Western Sydney Wanderers after a decorated career in his homeland.
Meier, 36, scored 119 times over 300 matches for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and finished top scorer in Germany's first division in the 2014-15 season.
Set to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the striker is eager to give all he can for his new side.
“I’m very excited to play in Australia and I can’t wait to go on the plane tonight,” Meier said.
“Markus told me how professional the club is and that they are very ambitious, and it is a great club to play for. I don’t like to speak about myself, about what I can deliver, all I can say that is I will always give 100 per cent on and off the field.
“The most important thing for me is that as a team we all stand for each other, in bad and in good times, and the better the environment we create, success can come from this."
Meier completes Markus Babbel's foreign contingent this season and has been classed as the Wanderers second marquee player.
The Aussie players with the best potential in FIFA 20
With the upcoming release of FIFA 20, the game not only provides all important player ratings, but also weighs in on a player's potential.
Along with an overall current assessment of their skills, players in FIFA are also given a future rating they could achieve based on form and pure talent.
Ahead of FIFA 20's global release on September 27, Goal casts an eye on the Australian players that have been backed to shine in years to come.
Arzani impresses in Celtic comeback
After 10 months on the sidelines, Daniel Arzani returned to action on Tuesday night for Celtic's reserve side against Hibernian in a 1-1 draw.
The Australian attacker came on in the 64th minute of the friendly and immediately impressed, creating a chance before later having a shot saved.
Arzani injured his ACL on debut for Celtic's first team last year with new Hoops coach Neil Lennon saying earlier this week they won't be rushing him back into action.
Scotland striker Jason Cummings ready for Socceroos switch
Scottish striker Jason Cummings could be set to follow in the footsteps of Martin Boyle and switch his allegiance from the Tartan Army to the Australian national team after admitting talks with Socceroos officials.
The 24-year-old attacker, who played two friendlies for Scotland in 2017, is eligible to represent Australia through his mother and says although his birth nation is his preference, he wouldn't hesitate to play for the Socceroos if it meant opportunity at the national team level.
Speaking after he scored on his debut for League One club Shrewsbury Town, Cummings explained he would make his decision in the next month and revealed the contact he had with Australia coach Graham Arnold and his assistant Rene Meulensteen.
A-League set for free-to-air TV deal
ABC has emerged as the favourites to show Saturday afternoon A-League matches this season.
A deal is reportedly close to being struck with the new campaign now less than a month away.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.