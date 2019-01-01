A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Robbie Fowler joins support for #SaveHakeem

'We're like friends already'- Socceroos sharing hotel with Uzbekistan
Australia and Uzbekistan are getting up close and personal before their Asian Cup Round of 16 clash as they share the same hotel in Al Ain.
For Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, the situation is a strange one but something he's trying to make the most of.
"It's probably the first time I've ever seen it in my times in international football," Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.
"We get to say hello to them every morning and good night every night. It's nice.
Uzbekistan Hector Cuper is also embracing the close quarters, declaring the two sides are already becoming fast friends.
"Every day we meet each other, there is not any conflict - it is a good atmosphere," Cuper said.
"We even meet in the elevator every day. We're like friends already.
"It's pure competition; there is not any rivalry; we always try to maintain fair play so I don't see any problem to stay at the hotel and live with the Australian side."
Fowler joins #SaveHakeem with quality gesture
Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler has joined the fight to save Hakeem Al-Araibi from deportation back to Bahrain.
Al-Araibi, who was granted Australian refugee status in 2017, is currently being detained in Thailand and faces imprisonment and torture should he be sent back to his homeland.
Support for Al-Araibi is growing by the day, led by former Socceroo Craig Foster, with an Amnesty International petition seeing 15,000 supporters sign up within 24 hours.
Fowler can now add his name to that list after offering to sign and personalise a retro shirt in an effort to raise funds.
Hello @RabiehKrayem this is for you to help raise funds for #SaveHakeem .. you auction and I’ll sign and personalise the retro shirt to whoever the winning bidder is.. hope that’s ok pic.twitter.com/2FAr3yGp2m— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 19, 2019
Ross Aloisi departs Roar
After seeing his brother John Aloisi step down as coach, Ross Aloisi has now joined his sibling in departing Brisbane Roar.
The club confirmed Ross' decision to leave the club on Friday after two and a half years in the role of assistant coach.
“I want to thank the owners, management, supporters, football department and the players for their support over the past few years," Aloisi said.
"It has been an honour and privilege to work for this great club in Brisbane Roar and I take great pride in making the finals each season, qualifying for the AFC Champions League and going within a point of winning the Premiers’ Plate."
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Aloisi is being chased by new A-League club Western Melbourne.
Ikonomidis would shine in Spain, says Meulensteen
Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis would suit a future club move to Spain, according to Australia's assistant coach Rene Meulensteen.
After scoring once and picking up four assists so far at the Asian Cup, Ikonomidis has shown plenty of promise in the UAE and Meulensteen has backed him to recah greater heights in year to come.
"[Ikonomidis] can go as far as he wants because he's got the potential and personality, and the intelligence for it," Meulensteen said.
"He's an exciting player to watch, he makes something happen. He's got an eye for a pass, he can beat a man.
"I think he would suit very well in the Spanish league in a good team."
The inspirational speech behind the Mariners drought-breaking win
A message from Central Coast Mariners fan Jake Banks has seemingly played a big part in his club breaking their winless streak during the week.
'Banksy', as he's known by those associated with the club, has cerebral palsy and spent Christmas in intensive care with his heart stopping twice.
But Banksy didn't give up and stopped by the Mariners training base to issue an inspiring rallying cry before their clash against Melbourne City on Wednesday.
Central Coast would go on to win the game 2-1 with Banksy's speech prior sure to give you goosebumps.
Was this the motivational address that inspired Wednesday’s win?— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) January 17, 2019
On the eve of our 2-1 win, Banksy addressed the squad. You can’t help but feel motivated by Banksy’s story and outlook on life. Here is your Friday feel good, courtesy of the great Jake Banks. #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/P6WGoWdxS2