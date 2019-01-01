A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Robbie Fowler joins support for #SaveHakeem

Australia and Uzbekistan are getting up close and personal before their Asian Cup Round of 16 clash as they share the same hotel in Al Ain.

For Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, the situation is a strange one but something he's trying to make the most of.

"It's probably the first time I've ever seen it in my times in international football," Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.

"We get to say hello to them every morning and good night every night. It's nice.

Uzbekistan Hector Cuper is also embracing the close quarters, declaring the two sides are already becoming fast friends.

"Every day we meet each other, there is not any conflict - it is a good atmosphere," Cuper said.

"We even meet in the elevator every day. We're like friends already.

"It's pure competition; there is not any rivalry; we always try to maintain fair play so I don't see any problem to stay at the hotel and live with the Australian side."