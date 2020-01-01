A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Roar's McDonald sinks WSW

Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald was the matchwinner as the Queenslanders defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

McDonald scored a first-half brace set Roar on their way to victory before Mitch Duke pulled a goal back shortly after the break.

But Jay O'Shea sealed the result from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

The result lifts Brisbane into fifth on the A-League ladder and puts them five points clear of Western United, who sit in seventh position just outside the finals spots.