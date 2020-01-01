A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Roar's McDonald sinks WSW

McDonald's first Roar brace sinks Wanderers
Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald was the matchwinner as the Queenslanders defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.
McDonald scored a first-half brace set Roar on their way to victory before Mitch Duke pulled a goal back shortly after the break.
But Jay O'Shea sealed the result from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.
The result lifts Brisbane into fifth on the A-League ladder and puts them five points clear of Western United, who sit in seventh position just outside the finals spots.
Rogic urged to leave Celtic
Socceroos star Tom Rogic has been encourgaed to seek a summer move away from Celtic by Australia assistant coach Rene Meulensteen.
Rogic scored as a substitute on Wednesday for the Hoops but has struggled for regular game time this season with Meulensteen pushing for the Aussie to explore other options.
“Tommy shouldn’t be on the bench. He’s a player who should play every week," Meulensteen told The Scottish Sun.
“It’s not my decision to make but it’s a shame for us, as we want all our top players to play as much football as possible.
“Maybe come the summer, there might be a move for him coming up. I’m sure there are clubs looking at him.
“Celtic are a great club and Tommy always speaks with such passion about him. But sometimes things move in a different way and I think if he doesn’t get regular football, he probably needs to look elsewhere."
Glory game set for A-League first
Perth Glory's match against Melbourne City on Sunday will be the first A-League game broadcasted with commentators that aren't actually in attendance.
The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Fox Sports will use commentators watching on TV from the eastern seaboard to call the game as the broadcaster looks to juggle the return of AFL and NRL.
Commentators calling games from afar is common for Socceroos and Asian Champions League games played overseas but this will be the first time it's happened in the A-League.
Burgess makes FIFA's Team of the Week
Western United attacker Max Burgess has been selected in FIFA 20's latest Team of the Week.
The Australian bagged a hat-trick in a big win against Central Coast Mariners on Sunday to earn his upgraded card that comes with a 73 overall rating and a pace rating of 90.
Burgess joins the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Marcos Alonso in this week's team.
4⃣ 🇪🇸 players feature in the #TOTW starting XI! 💪🔥— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 4, 2020
Available in packs at 6PM ⏰UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/Pv2GNNbRtK
Sydney FC held to ACL draw
The Sky Blues are off the mark...
An 89th-minute equaliser has seen Sydney FC forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday night.
After going behind courtesy of an own goal in the 50th minute, the Sky Blues led 2-1 less than 30 minutes later thanks to goals from Trent Buhagiar and Adam Le Fondre.
Despite Jeonbuk playing with 10 men for the last 15 minutes, the visitors managed to find a late equaliser as Sydney FC picked up their first point of the group stages.
Crystal Palace and West Ham confirm Australia trip
Big news for Brisbane...
Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham will both be heading to Queensland in July this year as part of a pre-season tournament involving Brisbane Roar.
Games will be played at Cbus Stadium, Queensland Country Bank Stadium and Suncorp Stadium starting on July 11 through until July 18.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 11 with the first game of the series seeing Brisbane taking on Crystal Palace in Townsville.
Optus Sport to televise Copa America 2020 in Australia
Optus Sport will broadcast the Socceroos' journey in Copa America after announcing their acquistion of the rights in the CONMEBOL tournament.
The Australian streaming network will televise the entire event, which will be held in Argentina and Colombia from June 12-July 12.
Australia has been drawn into a group featuring Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay.
The other group will feature Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Qatar.
“We are really pleased to be the home of every match of the Copa America tournament and to showcase the Socceroos on their quest against the best teams from South America,” Optus’ head of TV and content Corin Dimopoulos said.
“Optus Sport continues to grow and attract new content; with an active subscribing base of over 825,000 and other recent rights acquisitions including the FA Women’s Super League and the J.League.
“From Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa America, to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé in Euro 2020, what was already a big year for Optus Sport has now become a whole lot bigger.”
Coronavirus threatens Socceroos World Cup qualifiers
Australia's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Nepal are in doubt with the threat of coronavirus spreading throughout the world.
The Asian Football Confederation has sought a meeting with FIFA on the status of the region's May and June World Cup qualifiers, with Australia set to play Kuwait in Perth on March 26 before travelling to Nepal five days later.
"The AFC will meet FIFA and then the West Zone nations before making a final decision on the options that exist for the competition," an AFC statement read.
The Asian Champions League has already been significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with several matches postponed across both west and east Asia.
Race for A-League finals' spots heating up
Results in the A-League over the weekend have opened up a four-way battle to secure a spot in the top six.
With Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar both losing, Western United and Western Sydney Wanderers both made up significant ground after they claimed three points.
While the Reds and Roar remain fifth and sixth, seventh-placed Wanderers have a game in hand and could end up in fifth by the end of next weekend should they beat Brisbane.
In eighth, Western United boast the best goal difference of the four and will back themselves to build momentum after their 6-2 thrashing of the Mariners on Sunday.
Rukavytsya's scoring spree continues
Australian attacker Nikita Rukavytsya has continued his great scoring run on Sunday night as he opened the scoring in Maccabi Haifa's 4-0 win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva.
The goal was the 32-year-old's 18th league strike of the season from just 26 appearances as he puts his name in the ring for a Socceroos recall.
Rukavytsya has scored in 10 of his past 12 league games with his Israeli club now only six points shy of first place.