Matt McKay admits he's yet to make a decision over his playing future with his Brisbane Roar contract expiring at season's end.

The 36-year-old former Socceroo revealed his focus has been elsewhere with uncertainty over the Roar's next coach not helping accelerate a potential decision.

"I'm pretty proud of what I've done throughout my career and if I go again or not, it's not an issue yet," McKay said.

"We'll come to that when it is time.

"Sooner rather than later would be great (to sign a new coach) because you need to start signing players for next season and I'm sure the club's working behind the scenes."