Brisbane Roar considering Jamie Young appeal
The shot-stopper has been handed a three-match ban by the FFA for a nasty collision with Craig Goodwin on Saturday.
Young was shown a straight red for the incident with Adelaide United sealing a dramatic comeback in his absence.
Brisbane have been left 'disappointed' by the subsequent ruling by the FFA with the club exploring its options of appeal before the 2pm deadline on Tuesday.
Reds forward Ken Ilso, who was also shown a red card in the same game, meanwhile has been handed a one-match ban.
Kosmina: Babbel deserves respect
John Kosmina has jumped to the defence of under-fire Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel.
The German has failed to guide the club to a win in ten straight games and questioned his side's commitment on Friday night citing generational differences.
“If I lost 5-1, I would be upset for the whole week. They, after five minutes, it’s like normal life," Babbel said.
While the comments have sparked debate, Kosmina agreed with the sentiment and stressed Babbel deserves respect.
"This guy has played at an elite level; he’s played for Germany, won Bundesliga Championships, he played at Liverpool,” Kosmina said on Fox Sports Sunday Shootout.
“You’ve got to at least respect the guy and if he makes a statement maybe people should pay attention.
“There’s already talk about him losing the dressing room because he had a crack at them. Well you know what? Maybe the dressing room has lost him, you’ve got to look at it from that perspective as well.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re not playing well, but you’ve got to try, you’ve got to commit, you’ve got to make the effort and that’s what Markus Babbel is on about.”
Hakeem Al-Araibi faces court, begs not to be sent back to Bahrain
With his legs shackled, Hakeem Al-Araibi addressed the Bangkok Criminal Court on Monday as he fights against extradition back to Bahrain.
Formally denying Bahrain's extradition request in court on Monday, Al-Araibi has been granted 60 days to formulate his defence and will remain in detention until a verdict is given.
An initial court date of April 22 has been set for the case with no bail made available.
Harry Kewell in the running for Port Vale job
According to reports in England, Harry Kewell is among the favourites to become the new coach of Port Vale.
Vale are currently 18th in League Two and have been searching for a new manager since the resignation of Neil Aspin.
Kewell, who was sacked by Notts County in November, is also facing competition from Brian Horton, Kevin Nolan and John Askey for the gig.
While open to one day coaching in the A-League, Kewell made it clear in January he wants his next job to be in Europe.
“It’s great that we’re expanding the A-League, everyone’s been crying out for it but I think my focus now as a manager is on England and in Europe," Kewell told Fox Sports.
“I’d never rule it out it’s just that I’ve had some really positive meetings recently with European based clubs but I’m looking to pick the right club this time.”
A-League golden boot update
With so many goals in Round 17 the race for the golden boot continues to motor on.
A number of front runners struck with Adam Le Fondre ending his recent dry spell to claim the outright lead.
Roy Krishna and Adam Taggart are right on his heels however with Ola Toivonen another lurking in the wings.
As for assists, James Troisi now leads the league with seven with Milos Ninkovic just one behind him.
Check out the full standings here.
A-League Winners and Losers: Round 17
It rained goals in Round 17 of the A-League as two teams mounted stunning last-minute comebacks.
Markus Babbel was on the wrong end of another heavy defeat and attempted to shift blame onto a generation of players that don't care about losing.
While Andrew Redmayne once again stepped up to stop another spot-kick as he kept Sydney FC's premiership defence alive.
Jamie Maclaren discusses A-League return and decision to join Melbourne City
The Socceroos striker is back in Australia and was an interested spectator yesterday as his new club lost 2-0 to Sydney FC.
Maclaren had started the season on loan in Scotland with Hibernian but the sacking of coach Neil Lennon and poor form made a move away in January possible.
He ultimately sealed a deadline-day move to City with other A-League sides circling to end his first stint in Europe.
“It’s just about opportunity - you don’t get too many opportunities to come to this sort of club and for me, it was a matter of the circumstances I was in, with Neil Lennon getting sacked,” Maclaren told Fox Sports Sunday Shootout.
“For me, it was the right time. Coming back to the A-League, a place I love - it’s been 11 years since I’ve been in Melbourne, sometimes family is important.
“There were a few discussions, but at the end of the day, Melbourne City is a club that I have the same ambitions.
“For me, it was about being happy and feeling Melbourne City was the best place for me.
"I want to come and win titles and silverware."