John Kosmina has jumped to the defence of under-fire Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel.

The German has failed to guide the club to a win in ten straight games and questioned his side's commitment on Friday night citing generational differences.

“If I lost 5-1, I would be upset for the whole week. They, after five minutes, it’s like normal life," Babbel said.

While the comments have sparked debate, Kosmina agreed with the sentiment and stressed Babbel deserves respect.

"This guy has played at an elite level; he’s played for Germany, won Bundesliga Championships, he played at Liverpool,” Kosmina said on Fox Sports Sunday Shootout.

“You’ve got to at least respect the guy and if he makes a statement maybe people should pay attention.

“There’s already talk about him losing the dressing room because he had a crack at them. Well you know what? Maybe the dressing room has lost him, you’ve got to look at it from that perspective as well.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not playing well, but you’ve got to try, you’ve got to commit, you’ve got to make the effort and that’s what Markus Babbel is on about.”