ACL star striker charged with assault enroute to Australia
Persija Jakarta forward Marko Simic has been charged by Australian police for assaulting a woman while on a flight from Bali to Sydney.
Simic was travelling to Australia for Tuesday night's Asian Champions League clash against Newcastle Jets.
Hakeem Al-Araibi finally returns to Australia
Jailed refugee Hakeem al-Araibi has landed in Melbourne after a 77-day ordeal in a Thailand prison.Read about al-Araibi's return Down Under.
Premier League side Crystal Palace troll Newcastle Jets over jersey reveal
A-League side Newcastle Jets didn't appear to have much imagination when they created their Asian Champions League kits
The three jerseys were almost identical to the kit won by EPL club Crystal Palace this season.
Josh Risdon signs for new A-League francise
Western Melbourne have confirmed the signing of Socceroos full back Josh Risdon on a two-year-contract.
Risdon, who becomes the franchise's first Australian signing, heads south after spending the last two seasons at Western Sydney Wanderers.
“I’m absolutely stoked to be the first Australian player to join Western Melbourne. With the signing of Panagiotis [Kone] as the marquee, I can see the club has big ambitions both on the park and off it," Risdon said.
“With their own boutique stadium being built, which I think is a great idea, the club has an exciting future.
“I’m a hard worker who understands that the fans in the West of Melbourne want players who’ll give absolutely 100% for the shirt. I can’t wait to start doing that."
A leak on Monday revealed the new team's name is likely to be Western Athletic.
'This is a win for humanity' - Foster praises #SaveHakeem campaign
The leader of the campaign to save Hakeem Al-Araibi, Craig Foster, has spoken about the meaning of the Bahraini's release from a Thailand prison.See what Foster had to say.
Hakeem Al-Araibi has been released by Thai authorities
Detained refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi has finally been freed from a Bangkok prison to return to Australia.Read about his release.
Western Melbourne set to lock in team name and colours
Western Melbourne is expected to officially confirm its name as Western Athletic by the end of the week with club colours of green and black.
The World Game claim the name is leading the race with public polling set to close and confirmation set to land in coming days.
Western United FC, Westside Pride FC and Western Melbourne Warriors FC were also in the running with Western Melbourne Athletic winning out in a shortened form that drops Melbourne from the title.
Tokich following in Rogic's footsteps after swapping Canberra for Western Sydney
Canberra looks like it's produced another talented midfielder in the form of Western Sydney Wanderers teenager Marc Tokich.
The 19-year-old has joined a growing list of young players Markus Babbel has given a chance to shine in what's been an otherwise disappointing season for the club.
Tokich made his A-League debut back in March with an eight-minute cameo before securing recent starts against Brisbane Roar and Newcastle Jets.
A-League clubs chasing Krishna
Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna is attracting serious interest from three A-League sides.
According to Stuff, the Fijian is wanted by Central Coast Mariners, Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC next season.
Krishna has 11 goals this season for the Nix with his manager Rex Dawkins confirming several A-League clubs have shown interest.
Wellington face a particularly turbulent off-season with 18 players coming off contract and coach Mark Rudan tipped to depart.
Krishna had a penalty saved on Thursday night with Rudan revealing he won't be stepping up to the spot anytime soon.
"I went straight up to Roy afterwards, after all the players went up to our fantastic travelling fans, and I put my arm around him and said 'this is a good test of character for you now. It's happened once, it's happened twice but we'll keep moving forward, you've been great for us and don't be down about it, we'll keep working, keep fighting and make sure you get into those good goal-scoring positions'," Rudan said.
"But he said 'no boss, I'm passing the responsibility onto someone else now'. Those were his words."
Alen Stajcic breaks silence on Matildas sacking
Fired Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has released a statement in his first media appearance since being relieved of his position.
He will also hold a press conference in North Sydney on Monday morning.
Optus Sport to televise Champions League on social media
Football fans rejoice - Optus Sport will be showing Champions League matches on Twitter and You Tube...for free
10 matches - six Europa League games and four Champions League contests - will be telecast live on the social media platform.