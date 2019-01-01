Western Melbourne have confirmed the signing of Socceroos full back Josh Risdon on a two-year-contract.

Risdon, who becomes the franchise's first Australian signing, heads south after spending the last two seasons at Western Sydney Wanderers.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be the first Australian player to join Western Melbourne. With the signing of Panagiotis [Kone] as the marquee, I can see the club has big ambitions both on the park and off it," Risdon said.

“With their own boutique stadium being built, which I think is a great idea, the club has an exciting future.

“I’m a hard worker who understands that the fans in the West of Melbourne want players who’ll give absolutely 100% for the shirt. I can’t wait to start doing that."

A leak on Monday revealed the new team's name is likely to be Western Athletic.