Alen Stajcic breaks silence on Matildas sacking
Fired Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has released a statement in his first media appearance since being relieved of his position.
He will also hold a press conference in North Sydney on Monday morning.
Optus Sport to televise Champions League on social media
Football fans rejoice - Optus Sport will be showing Champions League matches on Twitter and You Tube...for free
10 matches - six Europa League games and four Champions League contests - will be telecast live on the social media platform.
Risdon set to sign with Western Melbourne
Western Sydney Wanderers are set to lose Socceroos full-back Josh Risdon, with the 26-year-old close to signing a multi-year contract with new A-League franchise Western Melbuornme
The news was first reported on Twitter by The Australian's Ray Gatt before an article was published on The Daily Telegraph website.
I believe Josh Risdon has signed with Western Melbourne Group for next season. Huge signing— Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) February 10, 2019
While losing Risdon would be a blow, the Wanderers appear to have a ready-made replacement in youngster Tate Russell - who filled in at right-back while his senior teammate was at the Asian Cup.