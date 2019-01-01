Western Sydney Wanderers are set to lose Socceroos full-back Josh Risdon, with the 26-year-old close to signing a multi-year contract with new A-League franchise Western Melbuornme

The news was first reported on Twitter by The Australian's Ray Gatt before an article was published on The Daily Telegraph website.

I believe Josh Risdon has signed with Western Melbourne Group for next season. Huge signing — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) February 10, 2019

While losing Risdon would be a blow, the Wanderers appear to have a ready-made replacement in youngster Tate Russell - who filled in at right-back while his senior teammate was at the Asian Cup.