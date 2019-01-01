Live Blog

A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Risdon set to join Western Melbourne

Alen Stajcic breaks silence on Matildas sacking

2019-02-10T22:49:05Z

Fired Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has released a statement in his first media appearance since being relieved of his position.

He will also hold a press conference in North Sydney on Monday morning.

Optus Sport to televise Champions League on social media

2019-02-10T22:44:30Z

Football fans rejoice - Optus Sport will be showing Champions League matches on Twitter and You Tube...for free

10 matches - six Europa League games and four Champions League contests - will be telecast live on the social media platform.

Risdon set to sign with Western Melbourne

2019-02-10T22:19:57Z

Western Sydney Wanderers are set to lose Socceroos full-back Josh Risdon, with the 26-year-old close to signing a multi-year contract with new A-League franchise Western Melbuornme

The news was first reported on Twitter by The Australian's Ray Gatt before an article was published on The Daily Telegraph website.

While losing Risdon would be a blow, the Wanderers appear to have a ready-made replacement in youngster Tate Russell - who filled in at right-back while his senior teammate was at the Asian Cup.