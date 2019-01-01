'Does anyone need a seeker?' - Reds winger meets Harry Potter
Adelaide United attacker Nikola Mileusnic could be forgiven for pinching himself after running into Harry Potter himself at a gym in Adelaide.
Daniel Radcliffe is currently in Australia to begin filming on a new movie and hit up an Adelaide gym not long after touching down.
Mileusnic spotted the star and couldn't resist snapping a photo with 'the boy who lived'.
Perhaps Marco Kurz could use another speedster that's particularly good in the air?
One is a wizard, the other is Daniel Radcliffe. @nmileu #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/lnwqUn44V5— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) February 19, 2019
O'Neill hasn't given up Premier League dream
On-loan Central Coast Mariners midfielder Aiden O'Neill still has faith he can make it in the English Premier League.
The 20-year-old, who is on loan in Gosford from English top flight club Burnley, feels the lessons he has learned at Central Coast will prepare him for a return to the UK.
"When you're a young kid - I'm only 20 - you just want to play football, play games and gain experience," O'Neill said.
"Coming here has been a big learning curve for me and hopefully, I can take all my experience back to Burnley.
"It's every kids' dream to play in the Premier League and I've done that.
"But I want to cement myself in the Premier League and a be a consistent starter - that's my aim."
O'Neill made three league appearances for Burnley during the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.
Taylor hints Rudan will stay at Wellington
Wellington Phoenix central defender Steven Taylor committed his future to the club yesterday but gave the biggest hint that coach Mark Rudan will be at the helm next season.
Rudan has been linked with the coaching roles at new A-League franchises Western United and South West Sydney and has been non-commital on where his future lies.
However, Taylor has made it clear that Rudan was a big reason for his initial move to New Zealand and said the future plans for the club were one of the deciding factors in his decision to stay.
"Speaking to him about what [Mark Rudan's] ambitions were when I first signed here was the main reason why I came and obviously now with how well the team is doing and what the plans are for the future for this football club, it's in good hands," Taylor said.
"I haven't heard anything else [about Rudan's future].
"I've had some good discussions with Mark and for me we're just taking each game at a time and for myself to sign hopefully there will be a few others that join."
Krishna wins PFA award
Chapman ready for a new challenge after surprise K-League exit
Having only signed a two-year contract extension with Korean side Pohang Steelers in November last year, Connor Chapman admits the decision to depart the club so abruptly wasn't an easy one.
But after two seasons in Korea, the Australian is ready for a new challenge with a move to Japan or Europe shaping as likely options.
How much is every A-League squad worth?
