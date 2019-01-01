Adelaide United attacker Nikola Mileusnic could be forgiven for pinching himself after running into Harry Potter himself at a gym in Adelaide.

Daniel Radcliffe is currently in to begin filming on a new movie and hit up an Adelaide gym not long after touching down.

Mileusnic spotted the star and couldn't resist snapping a photo with 'the boy who lived'.

Perhaps Marco Kurz could use another speedster that's particularly good in the air?