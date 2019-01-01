Adelaide United appear to have Dutch coach Alex Pastoor in their sights as a replacement for Marco Kurz.

The Advertiser revealed last week that Pastoor, a former coach of Sparta Rotterdam, was the leading candidate with the man himself not denying the interest.

“The only thing I can reply to that - I think is a very interesting country to work in,’’ Pastoor said.

The Dutchman had coached Reds attacker Craig Goodwin while at Sparta and is currently the interim manager of Austrian club Rheindorf Altach.