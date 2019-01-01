Reddy ready for more Glory
Perth Glory have locked in goalkeeper Liam Reddy for a further two seasons.
Reddy, 37, becomes Tony Popovic's third re-signing this week after the club also locked down Andy Keogh and Joel Chianese.
Glory's football director, Jacob Burns, happy to have secured Reddy's services for a few more seasons.
“Liam brings tremendous experience and leadership to the playing group and is enjoying an outstanding season," Burns said.
“He has worked really hard under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Danny Milosevic to adapt to the new structure and the way we want to play.
“We look forward to him helping us push for success this season and beyond."
Victory part ways with controversial ACL sponsor
Melbourne Victory have pulled the plug on their Asian Champions League sponsorship deal with Kaishi Entertainment following concerns the company had links to online gambling.
Not only does the club have a strong history of not aligning themselves with such brands, but AFC regulations also forbid gambling-related sponsors.
With apparent links to an online gambling site, Victory have decided against continuing their relationship with Kaishi.
Kerr named West Coast Eagles’ No.1 ticket holder
The Matildas superstar has been handed the honour for the next two AFL seasons, replacing Julie Bishop in the role.
Kerr's brother Daniel used to play for the Eagles with Sam herself a lifelong fan.
“I used to be in the cheer squad when I was younger. I've been an Eagles fan my whole life so this is an absolute honour,” Kerr said.
“I haven't got to many games in recent years as a result of living overseas, but hopefully that changes this year.”
While her focus is solely on leading the Matildas at the 2019 Women's World Cup, Kerr admitted she could've have been tempted to play AFLW had it been available when she was younger and hinted a code switch later in her career could be possible.
“If I had a bridge back then, I’d definitely be an AFLW player,” she said.
“Maybe one year I’ll have a year with the West Coast Eagles. Maybe when I’m 35 or so.”
Major announcement: Our No.1 ticket holder for seasons 2019 and 2020 is Sam Kerr! pic.twitter.com/5zz06OlK2t— West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) March 7, 2019
Fowler the favourite to become next Roar coach - report
Brisbane Roar's next coach is shaping to be Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler after the departure of John Aloisi late last year.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Fowler has become the favourite to be appointed having impressed the club during the interview process.
Fowler enjoyed a brief playing stint in the A-League with now defunct side North Queensland Fury and has identified the region as an ideal place to properly start his coaching career.
Appiah joins fourth A-League side
Newcastle Jets have added Australian attacker Kwabena Appiah to their squad for the remainder of the season.
The former Western Sydney Wanderer has spent the past year in South Korea and returns to the A-League with Jets coach Ernie Merrick keen to replace the injured Jason Hoffman.
“Kwabena is a good signing for us and we’re happy to have him on board for the remainder of the season,” Merrick said.
“He’s got great speed and the ability to get in behind defences, which is something I look for in players who operate in the final third.
“His signing will provide us with some depth given the injury to Jason.”
Andrew Hoole stood down by Mariners - report
Central Coast Mariners attacker Andrew Hoole has reportedly been stood down from the club's squad to play Wellington Phoenix on Saturday for breaching an alcohol policy.
The World Game is reporting the 25-year-old was cut by coach Mike Mulvey from the playing list for this weekend after being pictured drinking with former Sydney FC teammate David Carney at Randwick a day after the club were belted 5-3 by Brisbane Roar.
It's understood Hoole subsequently failed to attend training for the next two sessions - citing sickness.
Mulvey was contacted by the publication for comment but he refused to speak on the situation.
Hoole has scored four goals in 18 A-League appearances this season, including two magnificent free kicks against Melbourne Victory last month.
His contract expires at the end of the campaign.
Ribery linked with Western Sydney Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has revealed he has spoken to French superstar Franck Ribery about coming to the A-League.Read Babbel's thoughts on Ribery coming Down Under.
Glory make double attacking re-signing
A-League leaders Perth Glory have locked in attacking stars Andy Keogh and Joel Chianese for next season.
The duo signed their new contracts a day apart on Wednesday and Thursday as coach Tony Popovic looks to keep the nucleus of his squad together next campaign.
Keogh, 32, is Glory's record scorer with 51 goals during his four seasons at the club, with 12 of them coming this campaign in the team's surge to the top of the table.
“I never had any thoughts about leaving Glory and it’s fantastic to be a part of this team and what is an exciting time for the club," Keogh said.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to score goals and hopefully helping the club to secure some silverware.”
Twenty-nine-year-old Chianese has compiled four goals and three assists in a career-best season mainly as an impact substitute but also as Chris Ikonomidis' replacment while the Socceroo was at the Asian Cup.
Western United make third official player signing
New A-League franchise Western United have secured the services of 24-year-old Australian utility Connor Chapman.Read about Chapman's pedigree.