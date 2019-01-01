Perth Glory have locked in goalkeeper Liam Reddy for a further two seasons.

Reddy, 37, becomes Tony Popovic's third re-signing this week after the club also locked down Andy Keogh and Joel Chianese.

Glory's football director, Jacob Burns, happy to have secured Reddy's services for a few more seasons.

“Liam brings tremendous experience and leadership to the playing group and is enjoying an outstanding season," Burns said.

“He has worked really hard under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Danny Milosevic to adapt to the new structure and the way we want to play.

“We look forward to him helping us push for success this season and beyond."