Reading goalkeeper Liam Driscoll is being sought after by an Australian A-League club on a loan deal.

According to Berkshire Live, the 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance at Reading, is wanted by the unnamed club to play between the sticks during the upcoming A-League season, which begins in October.

Driscoll is understood to want to stay in the UK for any loan deal as he attempts to develop into a first-team prospect at the Madejski Stadium.

The former Perth Glory youth player has played 37 games for Reading's under-18 and under-23 teams.