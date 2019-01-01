A-League and Australian football news LIVE: PSG superstar Neymar out of Sydney FC clash

Neymar ruled out of Sydney FC clash
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will not play in Tuesday night's friendly against Sydney FC.
In a squad list released by the Ligue 1 champions on Monday, the Brazilian's name was absent, with a footnote stating he would be remaining at the team's base camp in Shenzhen to continue individual training - alongside Presnel Kimpembe.
However other PSG stars were selected in the squad including Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani, Julien Draxler and Ander Herrera.
You can view PSG's full squad for the match here.
The match will kickoff at 10pm (AEST) at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center and will be telecast in Australia live on beIN Sports.
Socceroos hotshot Taggart delivers backhander to Juventus' stars
Australian rising star Adam Taggart couldn't resist a jibe at Juventus following his goal against the European giants at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday evening.
The 26-year-old striker scored the K-League All Stars third goal in a 3-3 draw with Maurizio Sarri's team and impressed as he led the line against star Old Lady defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, however Cristiano Ronaldo did not leave the bench.
Neymar gave me a shirt - Barbarouses recalls match against PSG's superstar
Sydney FC striker Kosta Barbarouses has recalled his previous experience of taking on Paris Saint-German star Neymar,
Ahead of Tuesday's match against the French giants, the 29-year-old spoke of the 2012 Olympics, where his New Zealand team took on Brazil in the tournament's group stage.
While they the Kiwis lost 3-0, Barbarouses remembered the occasion fondly for what happened after the 90 minutes had finished.
"The London Olympics 2012 [New Zealand] played Brazil at St.James' Park in Newcastle. I came up against Neymar, Thiago Silva and I think Marquinhos was there as well if I'm not mistaken," he told Sydney FC's official website.
"[Neymar] gave me a shirt and signed it for at the hotel as well. Pretty good memory and hopefully we come up against them on Tuesday."
The ex-Victory star was looking forward to the challenge of facing one of Europe's giants and said it will be one of the biggest matches he has played in.
"This is right up there [in career highlights]. They are a world class team. It's going to be a good test for us early on," Barbarouses said.
"They are preparing for their season - which is a bit closer as well. So they'll be trying to field a strong team and try a few things."
"Like [Adam Le Fondre] said, it's 11-v-11 and see how we go from there."
The match kicks off at 10pm (AEST) at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and will be telecast in Australia live on beIN Sports.
Sky Blues battling sickness ahead of PSG match
Several Sydney FC players have been struck down by sickness in China as the squad prepares for Tuesday night's friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.
Club captain Alex Wilkinson, Brandon O'Neill, Michael Zullo, Patrick Flottman and a couple of staff have fallen ill while the team is in the Chinese city of Suzhou.
Star signing Kosta Barbarouses revealed that several members of the team's travelling party became sick while on the flight from Australia to China.
"The flight was quite long and four-or-five of the boys pulled up with a bit of sickness on the flight. I'm not sure from what," Barbarouses told Sydney FC's official website.
"So we are just monitoring them I think. They will be out of training today and see how they pull up for Tuesday.
"It's unfortunate but we are just battling through that at the moment."
The match kicks off at 10pm (AEST) at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and will be telecast in Australia live on beIN Sports.
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
Starting a team from scratch can seem a daunting proposition, but new A-League club Western United look to have compiled a quality squad for their debut season - and one than compares with the Western Sydney Wanderers side that won the Premiership at first attempt.
While there is certainly no guarantee Western United will be as successful as the Wanderers in season one - the red and black had master coach Tony Popovic at the helm - the club has so far recruited a list that looks capable of making the finals.
Sydney FC unveil slick new playing kit
A-League and W-League champions Sydney FC have introduced their new Under Armour kit for the 2019-20 season.
The four strips - which included home, away, third kit and goalkeeper jersey - were paraded at an event at Darling Harbour on Wednesday night.
Each kit takes inspiration from the Sydney Opera House with the outlining of the famous building featuring on the outfield player jerseys.
The message 'We are Sydney' is featured on the back neck of each kit alongside a small graphic of the Sydney Harbour bridge.
Phoenix name ex-Premier League captain as new skipper
Steven Taylor has been appointed as the new captain of Wellington Phoenix - replacing the long-serving Andrew Durante.
The English central defender has been handed the honour by new coach Ufuk Talay after impressing in a leadership role during his first campaign at the club last season.
The outgoing Durante was Phoenix captain for 11 seasons but decided to follow Mark Rudan to new A-League franchise Western United.
Wellington had a successful start with Taylor wearing the armband, steamrolling Wairarapa United 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
New acquisitions Jaushua Sotirio and David Ball both secured braces while Mexican import Ulises Davila also found the scoresheet.