A-League and Australian football news LIVE: PSG superstar Neymar out of Sydney FC clash

Sydney FC striker Kosta Barbarouses has recalled his previous experience of taking on Paris Saint-German star Neymar,

Ahead of Tuesday's match against the French giants, the 29-year-old spoke of the 2012 Olympics, where his New Zealand team took on in the tournament's group stage.

While they the Kiwis lost 3-0, Barbarouses remembered the occasion fondly for what happened after the 90 minutes had finished.

"The London Olympics 2012 [New Zealand] played Brazil at St.James' Park in Newcastle. I came up against Neymar, Thiago Silva and I think Marquinhos was there as well if I'm not mistaken," he told Sydney FC's official website.

"[Neymar] gave me a shirt and signed it for at the hotel as well. Pretty good memory and hopefully we come up against them on Tuesday."

The ex-Victory star was looking forward to the challenge of facing one of Europe's giants and said it will be one of the biggest matches he has played in.

"This is right up there [in career highlights]. They are a world class team. It's going to be a good test for us early on," Barbarouses said.

"They are preparing for their season - which is a bit closer as well. So they'll be trying to field a strong team and try a few things."

"Like [Adam Le Fondre] said, it's 11-v-11 and see how we go from there."

The match kicks off at 10pm (AEST) at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and will be telecast in live on beIN Sports.