Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has stressed his immediate future remains in Western Australia despite rumours of interest from A-League expansion side Macarthur South-West Sydney.

After being spotted next to one of the new club's affiliates at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday, Popovic shut down the possibility of him jumping ship when they are introduced in the 2020/21 season.

"It's not even worth answering, to be honest," Popovic said.

"You're speculating or someone is, but there's no quotes there from me.

"No one spoke to me. I'm very happy and it's just the start of something at Perth."

Popovic is contracted for at least another season with the Glory but it's understood there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to depart before his third year.