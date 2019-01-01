Popovic shoots down speculation
Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has stressed his immediate future remains in Western Australia despite rumours of interest from A-League expansion side Macarthur South-West Sydney.
After being spotted next to one of the new club's affiliates at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday, Popovic shut down the possibility of him jumping ship when they are introduced in the 2020/21 season.
"It's not even worth answering, to be honest," Popovic said.
"You're speculating or someone is, but there's no quotes there from me.
"No one spoke to me. I'm very happy and it's just the start of something at Perth."
Popovic is contracted for at least another season with the Glory but it's understood there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to depart before his third year.
A-League Winners and Losers: Mariners reach new low as Muscat sinks Joyce
Just when you thought a season couldn't get any worse for Central Coast Mariners they concede five goals at home, get two players sent off for dissent and all but wrap up the wooden spoon with a 5-3 defeat to Brisbane Roar.
The pressure is unsurprisingly mounting on coach Mike Mulvey and it was disappointing to see him blame the referees post-match for his player's inexcusable behaviour.
Elsewhere, Sydney FC scraped their way to second on a poor Campbelltown pitch, Kevin Muscat pulled a rabbit out his hat against Warren Joyce in the Melbourne derby and Tarek Elrich came back to haunt his former coach.
Wanderers settle on stadium deal
Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed all of their A-League games next season will be played at Bankwest Stadium.
The new stadium will also host the club's FFA Cup fixtures from the quarter-finals stage, any potential future Asian Champions League games and select W-League matches.
Wanderers Chairman Paul Lederer excited to officially seal the club a new home for years to come.
"This has been many years in the making and we are delighted to return to our home ground from next season," Lederer said.
"We left no stone unturned to get the right deal for our members and fans and we are extremely thankful to the NSW Government for building this venue with football fans in mind."
Fans have the chance to get a sneakpeek of the new venue at a Bankwest Stadium Community Open Day on Sunday 14 April.
Melbourne derby tactical analysis
Only two shots on target, both resulting in goals, show how low the quality was in an especially disappointing display from City.
Sharing the points helped neither side, as Perth Glory maintained their lead with a draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last night, while City are now being chased by a resurgent Newcastle Jets side.
Meanwhile, Warren Joyce's position as manager for Melbourne City grows more dubious by the day as the club continue to produce disappointing displays.
Mabil edges Socceroos teammate Amini in Denmark
An assist from Awer Mabil has seen Midtjylland edge past Mustafa Amini's AGF side 2-1 in Denmark on Monday morning (AEDT).
The Socceroos duo found themselves locked at 1-1 at half-time with Mabil laying on a cross for Paul Onuachu in the 53rd minute which handed Midtjylland all three points despite them being reduced to nine men late in the game.
The win lifts Mabil's side into equal first but behind on goal difference to Kobenhaven, who also have a game in hand.
Mabil now has 10 assists this season - two more than the next best player in the league.
Amini's AGF, who also had a player sent off in injury-time, meanwhile sit 10th.
Nix re-sign Fenton, Wanderers part ways with attacker
Wellington Phoenix have re-signed Louis Fenton for a further two seasons in the same week the club secured Steven Taylor for another campaign.
Both players have impressed this season and their extensions suggest coach Mark Rudan may be staying put.
Elsewhere, Western Sydney Wanderers have mutually terminated the contract of Lachlan Scott.
Scott scored on debut for the club in the 2016/17 season but hasn't featured at all this campaign.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to NPL side Wollongong Wolves.
PLAYER NEWS | The boy from Tawa is here to stay! 🙌🙌— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) February 22, 2019
Your #Nix are delighted to confirm that full-back, @LouisFenton10, has signed a contract extension until the end of the @ALeague 2020/21 season.
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/uJaSSf4VID#StandUpWithYourNix #CreateHistory pic.twitter.com/6otIBzy0jC
Bridge ready for A-League retirement after 330-day injury nightmare
After several months stuck on the sidelines, Western Sydney Wanderers attacker Mark Bridge is ready to farewell the A-League on his own terms.
Should he feature on Sunday against Perth Glory, it will be exactly 337 days since he last graced the competition and it's a number Bridge is all too aware of.
A hat-trick of recurring calf injuries over the past nine months has left the 33-year-old with plenty of time to contemplate his future and he's determined to bow out of the A-League with dignity.
Sydney FC linked to Schenkeveld swoop
Bart Schenkeveld has been a standout performer for Melbourne City over the past two seasons and is attracting plenty of attention as his current contract comes to an end.
Though City are in negotiations to re-sign him, The World Game reports Sydney FC are leading the race to snare the defender with Western United, Brisbane Roar and Newcastle Jets also interested in a possible move.
The Sky Blues are set to lose veteran Alex Wilkinson at the end of the season, while Dutch defender Jop van der Linden has failed to impress since joining the club.