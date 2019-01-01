Popovic calls up son for potential A-League debut
The Perth Glory boss has included son, Kristian Popovic, in his match-day squad against Adelaide United.
Kristian, 17, had been with the Wanderers academy but followed his dad to Perth and is now on the cusp of making his A-League debut.
The central midfielder will start on the bench against the Reds having impressed with Glory's Y-League side where he scored one goal across six appearances.
Familiar last name on the bench for @PerthGloryFC tonight. pic.twitter.com/fbc0SiMtwZ— Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) March 15, 2019
Olyroos lose to Malaysian side after getting stuck in traffic
Graham Arnold's first taste of action with Australia's U23's hasn't got off to the best start on or off the pitch.
The Olyroos fell to a 2-0 defeat to Malaysian Super League side Petaling Jaya FC on Thursday night with the match delayed for 20 minutes after Arnold's side reportedly got stuck in traffic.
Petaling Jaya FC sit 10th in the Super League and proved tough opposition for the Olyroos who boasted a starting side including A-League regulars Riley McGree, Aiden O’Neill and Keanu Baccus.
Arnold's U23's must pick themselves up quickly ahead of their first official AFC Championship qualification match against Cambodia on Saturday.
Mitch Nichols signs for new club
After parting ways with Wellington Phoenix in January, Mitch Nichols has put pen to paper with Gold Coast Knights FC.
The Queensland NPL club confirmed the signing on Friday as they look to continue their strong start to the season.
Nichols, 29, began his professional career on the Gold Coast with Palm Beach before earning his first A-League contract with Brisbane Roar in 2007.
Brosque backs Brillante with Sydney FC exit looming
The Sky Blues captain has defended the midfielder, who is on the cusp of an overseas move.
Brillante was a late omission for Sydney FC's Asian Champions League clash during the week with the club citing overseas interest and he was again dropped from their A-League squad for the weekend.
Brosque is however adamant Brillante is entitled to explore his options without feeling like he's letting his current team down.
"I spoke to Joshy a little bit once we got into Japan and it all came about and it's difficult on everyone and more than anyone on Joshy," Brosque said on Friday.
"He'd love nothing more than to be playing and to be on the pitch with the boys he's spent the last few years playing with, so in a way he feels like he's letting the boys down a little bit but I've assured him that's not the case.
"This is is football; these things happen and when a player like him is doing well you're going to attract that sort of attention.
"I think it's a positive for him but as a club players have to get used to these sorts of things and the boys haven't let it worry them in any way."
Mariners cut attacker from squad
Central Coast Mariners have announced the mutual termination of young striker's Josh MacDonald contract.
The 23-year-old joined the Mariners in the off-season from Wollongong Wolves but only made two A-League appearances for 35 minutes of playing time.
"I would just like to say thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity. It’s a shame it’s come to an end like this," MacDonald said.
"To the fans - keep supporting the boys because each and every day they are putting in their all. You have all been great since I arrived at the club and I’m sure you’ll continue to get behind them for the remainder of the season.
"I just want to wish the boys all the best for the rest of the season, it’s been a pleasure."
MacDonald also made two appearances for Western Sydney Wanderers in 2015.
Mark Rudan keen to take two Phoenix players to Western United
Western United are hunting Wellington Phoenix stars Filip Kurto and David Williams to add to their squad for their inaugural A-League season
The World Game is reporting that Nix coach Mark Rudan will be at the helm of the new A-League franchise next season and is keen to take both players with him.
Goalkeeper Kurto, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign. has excelled between the sticks this season, keeping five clean sheets in 19 matches.
Williams is also a free agent at season's end and has been in career-best form with seven goals playing in an attacking wide role.
From Newcastle to North Korea: The Aussie striker poised to play in front of Kim Jong-un
When Harrison Sawyer left Newcastle Jets in 2017, no-one would have predicted he could soon be playing in front of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
But that's now a distinct reality for the Australian attacker after he guided his Hong Kong side Tai Po into the AFC Asian Cup group stages at the expense of North Korean outfit Ryomyong.
The clubs couldn't be split across the two legs with neither team finding the back of the net until a decisive penalty shootout where Sawyer and his four Brazilian teammates made no mistake from the spot.
Having already played one match in North Korea just a week ago, Sawyer will now return to the communist country in May for a group match against April 25 - the reigning North Korean champions.
Australia denied chance to host Copa America 2020
The Copa America will remain in South America for 2020, despite bold bids from Australia and the United States to take the tournament to another continent.
A statement from CONMEBOL on Thursday revealed they did consider "expressions of interest and proposals received by the United States, Australia and Dentsu and IMG marketing agencies".
China, Russia and Qatar also apparently showed interest but didn't make an official offer to take the tournament.
Singh seals spot in FIFA's Team of the Week
Two goals and two assists in an 8-2 win has sealed the Wellington Phoenix attacker's spot in the coveted squad.
The 20-year-old joins the like of Raheem Sterling and James Rodriquez in the Team of the Week.
Singh's had a stellar season under Mark Rudan scoring five times and picking up six assists.
TIF @sterling7 and @jamesdrodriguez in #TOTW 👀 pic.twitter.com/KVcoBKBohL— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 13, 2019
Fornaroli close to joining Indian club - report
I-League side East Bengal are nearing a move for free agent Bruno Fornaroli.
According to Sportskeeda, the Indian side are looking to replace their departing Spanish striker, Enrique Esqueda, with the Urugyuan.
It's unclear whether the deal will be a short-term one however with the regular I-League season over and only the Super Cup awaiting East Bengal over the next month.
Fornaroli had been strongly linked to a move to Perth Glory next A-League season but could be keen to get some game time elsewhere on a short-term deal having not played regularly for nearly two years.
'You've been shot!'- Durante's bizarre brush with a bullet
As a gutsy defender, Andrew Durante is no stranger to blocking a shot - but the Wellington Phoenix skipper copped a shot of the literal variety while playing as a 17-year-old in Sydney.
The bizarre incident was brought to light on social media over the weekend with a newspaper clipping from 1999 resurfacing and revealing Durante was hit by a bullet during a match with UTS Olympic.
Stajcic gets unexpected chance at Mariners to answer FFA's toxic culture claims
The FFA said Alen Stajcic was sacked from the Matildas because of a 'toxic culture' within the team, now he will get an unexpected chance to fix the culture at Central Coast Mariners.Goal's chief editor Kieran Francis looks at the golden opportunity presented to Stajcic.