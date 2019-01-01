The Sky Blues captain has defended the midfielder, who is on the cusp of an overseas move.

Brillante was a late omission for Sydney FC's Asian clash during the week with the club citing overseas interest and he was again dropped from their A-League squad for the weekend.

Brosque is however adamant Brillante is entitled to explore his options without feeling like he's letting his current team down.

"I spoke to Joshy a little bit once we got into and it all came about and it's difficult on everyone and more than anyone on Joshy," Brosque said on Friday.

"He'd love nothing more than to be playing and to be on the pitch with the boys he's spent the last few years playing with, so in a way he feels like he's letting the boys down a little bit but I've assured him that's not the case.

"This is is football; these things happen and when a player like him is doing well you're going to attract that sort of attention.

"I think it's a positive for him but as a club players have to get used to these sorts of things and the boys haven't let it worry them in any way."