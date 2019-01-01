Having formed the crucial foundations of Western Sydney Wanderers, Tony Popovic has thrown his support behind his former assistant Ante Milicic to succeed as Matildas coach.

Milicic was named as Alen Stajcic's replacement earlier this week and arrives in the position after working in the A-League and with the Socceroos.

Popovic, a godparent to Milicic's children, has unsurprisingly backed the new Matildas coach to impress.

"I'm delighted for him. I know how excited he is for the challenge of coaching this good team and going to the World Cup as a head coach," Popovic said.

"I've worked with him as a coach. He's had a very good apprenticeship with the national teams, and worked under Ange (Postecoglou) and went to a couple of World Cups.

"He's ticked a lot of boxes in terms of his coaching education. He's a very good coach, and I'm sure he'll do a great job."

Milicic's first test as Matildas coach will come in the Cup of Nations next week against New Zealand.