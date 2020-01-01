A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Phoenix deny Payne arrest for golf cart joy ride

Wellington Phoenix has released a statement denying the arrest of New Zealand international Tim Payne for driving a golf cart intoxicated while flouting self isolation.

Reports on Wednesday night stated Payne and teammate Oliver Sail broke their coronavirus lockdown protocols to allegedly drive a golf cart along a busy Sydney road whilst topless and drunk.

It was also reported was arrested by New South police at 1:00am local time on Tuesday, with authorities claiming that the player was joy-riding the cart on Wakehurst Parkway on Sydney's northern beaches.

While the Phoenix acknowledged there was an accident, they denyed that any arrests were made by the police.

"The Wellington Phoenix can confirm that two of their players were involved in an incident while in self-isolation in earlier this week," a statement read.

"The incident involved Tim Payne and Oliver Sail, who were based with the team at a remote facility in New South Wales for a mandated 14-day self-isolation period, and the use and damage of facility property.

"Despite reports to the contrary, initial investigations have found that Tim Payne was not arrested during the incident and no member of the public was involved.

"The Wellington Phoenix is taking the matter very seriously and is continuing its investigations. The club will release a further statement once its investigation is complete."