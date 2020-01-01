A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Phoenix delay Sydney trip amid coronavirus chaos

Phoenix trip to Sydney in doubt because of training confusion
Wellington Phoenix are refusing to travel to Australia for 14 days of self isolation unless they are guaranteed the ability to train together as a team.
The New Zealand club were due to arrive in Sydney on Tuesday and start their two weeks of isolation to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 before playing out the rest of the A-League season in Australia.
Wellington were forced into the emegency measure to complete their season after both Australia and NZ introduced self quarantine laws for incoming passengers.
But the Phoenix will only travel Down Under if they can train together and details of their accomodation are confirmed, in 'non negotiable' terms according to the club's general manager David Dome.
A-League going ahead despite coronavirus
Football Federation Australia CEO James Johnson has confirmed on Monday that the A-League and W-League will continue behind closed doors.
Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix will however be unable to play games for a fortnight due to Australia's recent quarantine measures with Phoenix set to play all their remaining games in Australia.
“The decision to play the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season, and the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final behind closed doors was made in consultation with the clubs and in accordance with the latest Federal Government advice," Johnson said.
“The health and safety of all members of the football community, including players, coaches, referees, volunteers, administrators and fans continues to be of paramount importance. We will continue to work with the Government and seek advice as the situation changes.
“The scale of football means that we have a key role to play in maintaining the health and well-being of Australians, as well as their families and the wider community. We are doing so by allowing people to play, in line with the current Government position but with additional guidance to further improve social distancing at football fields around the country.”
We confirm that grassroots football, including all levels of the @NPLAustralia and @FFACup Preliminary Rounds, may continue to be played at this time in line with Government advice.— Football Federation Australia (@FFA) March 15, 2020
Williams, Krishna win Indian Super League
ATK won the Indian Super League final on Sunday as they beat Chennayin 3-1.
Former A-League stars David Williams and Roy Krishna both started for ATK and ended the match with an assist each.
ATK had finished the regular season in second with Krishna's 15 goals seeing him tie for the Golden Boot.
@ChennaiyinFC its an honour to have reached the finals with you.— Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) March 15, 2020
As captain I was heartbroken to leave the pitch becos of my injury but I'm proud my brothers carried us through.This is win is for all of you who never lost hope & our brothers Agus & Annas. We did this together❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/yPmiSfsl91
Toivonen hits out at Australian government
The Swedish star wasn't happy...
Melbourne Victory now face 14 days of self-isolation after their away game against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.
The Australian government implementend the new rule on Sunday for all travellers coming into the country with Victory previously told they would be allowed to return from New Zealand without any ramifications.
As such, Swedish star Ola Toivonen took to social media to express his anger at the poor communication from Australia's leaders.
Unique/bizarre situation here in NZ. Friday we were promised, by the Australian government, that there would be no ramifications returning to Australia on Monday. Looking at 14 days quarantine now 🤔— Ola Toivonen (@OlaToivonen20) March 15, 2020
To make matters worse for Victory, they were beaten 3-0 by the Phoenix to all but end their hopes of making the top six.
City hold on against resurgent Wanderers
Melbourne City has fought off an impressive Western Sydney Wanderers side in a 1-1 draw at AAMI Park on Saturday night.
Wanderers youngster Tate Russell gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute with a fine strike but turned villain on the half-hour mark.
Russell was adjudged to have fouled Craig Noone and Jamie Maclaren dispatched the penalty past Daniel Lopar.
City were under the pump for most of the second half with Curtis Good making an extraordinary goal-line clearance when Simon Cox looked certain to score.
But the home side held on to a point as they stay second on the A-League table - four points ahead of Wellington but having played two extra games.
In Saturday's other match, Sydney FC moved closer to the Premiers' Plate after a 0-0 draw Perth Glory at Netstrata Jubilee Oval.