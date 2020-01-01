A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Phoenix delay Sydney trip amid coronavirus chaos

Wellington Phoenix are refusing to travel to for 14 days of self isolation unless they are guaranteed the ability to train together as a team.

The New Zealand club were due to arrive in Sydney on Tuesday and start their two weeks of isolation to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 before playing out the rest of the A-League season in Australia.

Wellington were forced into the emegency measure to complete their season after both Australia and NZ introduced self quarantine laws for incoming passengers.

But the Phoenix will only travel Down Under if they can train together and details of their accomodation are confirmed, in 'non negotiable' terms according to the club's general manager David Dome.