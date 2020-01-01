A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Perth Glory set to be sold

Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to London to finalise a majority sale of the A-League club.

London Football Exchange are set to buy an 80 per cent stake in the side with Sage to remain as chairman.

“They wanted to get things done quickly and they just said ‘why don’t we start off with an Australian club’ so we’ve been negotiating,” Sage told 6PR Breakfast.

“I don’t know how it leaked but obviously lawyers talk. Hopefully it’s signed in just a few days.”