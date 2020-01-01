A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Perth Glory set to be sold

Perth Glory set to be sold
Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to London to finalise a majority sale of the A-League club.
London Football Exchange are set to buy an 80 per cent stake in the side with Sage to remain as chairman.
“They wanted to get things done quickly and they just said ‘why don’t we start off with an Australian club’ so we’ve been negotiating,” Sage told 6PR Breakfast.
“I don’t know how it leaked but obviously lawyers talk. Hopefully it’s signed in just a few days.”
Melbourne Victory win ACL opener
Despite a tough A-League season to date, Melbourne Victory have begun their Asian Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Chiangrai United on Tuesday.
A penalty from Ola Toivonen in the 25th minute proved enough for Victory, who will also face FC Seoul and Beijing Guoan in their ACL group.
Victory are currently ninth in the A-League, six points shy of a finals' spot after 17 games.
.@OlaToivonen20 makes no mistake from the penalty spot #MELvCRU #ACL2020 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/Ep1PlII7mF— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) February 11, 2020
Jedinak determined to play on
The Aussie veteran isn't done just yet...
Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak intends to play on, despite currently being without a club and turning down multiple offers to return to the A-League.
The Herald Sun reports that the 35-year-old has been approached by Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers and expansion club Macarthur Rams to date but prefers to continuing playing in Europe.
Jedinak is currently completing his UEFA A License and has one eye firmly on a coaching career once he hangs up the boots.
Singh scores twice for Bayern Munich II
The young Kiwi has been in fine form...
Former Wellington Phoenix attacker Sarpreet Singh struck twice for Bayern Munich II on Saturday in a 4-2 win over Viktoria Koln.
Singh restored his side's lead in the 69th minute before wrapping up the win with another goal deep into injury time.
The 20-year-old now has six goals and six assists in Germany's third division this season.
Sarpreet Singh with a double for Bayern Munich II this morning, including this sweet strike 😍💪pic.twitter.com/fXeoB8gbbp— Joshua Thomas ⚽ (@Joshua_Thomas97) February 8, 2020
City get revenge on Victory
Melbourne City has earned their revenge from the Christmas derby with a 2-1 win over city rivals Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Friday night.
Florin Berenguer scored his first A-League goal to put City ahead early in the match, before he turned provider in the second half.
A superb backheel from the Frenchman set up Jamie Maclaren's 14th goal of the season as City looked to cruise to victory.
Victory were given a lifeline when City keeper Tom Glover fumbled Ola Toivonen's tame free kick into the net.
But when Robbie Kruse was forced off the pitch with injury late in the match - leaving Victory down to 10 men - any chance of a possible comeback was thwarted.
In Friday night's other A-League match, Nicholas D'Agostino scored a brace as Perth Glory won 4-2 against Wellington Phoenix.
Former Rangers striker on verge of Jets move
Newcastle Jets are contemplating making Kenny Miller their new assistant coach, reports The Scottish Sun.
The A-League club recently appointed Carl Robinson as their new manager and view Miller, who recently hung up his boots, as a possible partner for the Welshman in the dugout.
The duo played together at Wolves and will have their work cut out to turn Newcastle's season around with the Australian side currently last in the league.
Newcastle Jets confirm new coach
The former MLS boss is heading Down Under...
After sacking Ernie Merrick last month, Newcastle Jets have officially brought in Carl Robinson as their new manager.
The former Wales international has previously coached in MLS where he was in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps.
Robinson has signed on with the Jets until the end of the 2022-23 season.
We're delighted to confirm the appointment of Carl Robinson as the Club's @ALeague Head Coach! #MadeOfNewcastle— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) February 6, 2020
📰 https://t.co/vKGuOUVHpb pic.twitter.com/hQIIAhM8UV
Optus Sport secure J-League rights in Australia
Optus Sport have secured the exclusive rights to show the J-League in Australia for the next three years.
Their coverage will see four matches shown live every weekend with English commentary.
Australian coach Ange Postecoglou won the J-League last season with Yokohama F.Marinos.
Optus Sport have also revealed that their number of active subscribing accounts has now surpassed 825,000.
Glory sign former Adelaide attacker
Ex-Adelaide United forward Carlo Armiento has joined Perth Glory until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old departed the Reds in December last year and he moves to Western Australian with one eye on Asia.
“I’m really looking forward to playing with the Premiers of Australia,” Armiento said.
“Tony Popovic is a very good coach and the boys haven’t lost for a while now, so hopefully I can contribute in whatever way I’m required to.
“Being involved in the AFC Champions League, if selected, is also something very exciting."
Sainsbury scores in Maccabi rout
The Aussie is enjoying a strong season...
Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury found the back of the net in a 5-0 home win for Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League on Tuesday night.
Sainsbury volleyed home his side's third goal from a corner in the 35th minute with fellow Australian Nikita Rukavytsya also striking for Maccabi in the first half.
After struggling for game time in recent seasons, Sainsbury has now played 16 league games this campaign and has two goals to his name.
Glory star Ikonomidis suffers ACL knee injury
Perth Glory star Chris Ikonomidis has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament and will likely miss the next nine-to-12 months of football.
The 24-year-old's knee buckled not long after coming on a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory as he made his return from injury.
“Obviously we’re all hugely disappointed for Chris,” said Glory Football Director Jacob Burns.
“It’s always difficult when a player suffers a serious injury, but we have an excellent medical team here at the club who will go above and beyond to provide him with all the assistance and support that he needs to make a full recovery.”
A-League to lose major sponsor Hyundai
Bad news on the financial front...
Australian football is set to suffer a blow with A-League competition sponsor Hyundai reportedly ready to bring an end to their 15-year relationship.
The Korean car manufacturer has been the major brand associated with the A-League since it's inception in 2005, but according to SMH, they are not keen to renew the deal.
Football Federation Australia suggested they were still in discussions with Hyundai when asked about the potential split.
"Commercial discussions are ongoing between Hyundai and Football Federation Australia in relation to its whole of game partnership," an FFA spokesperson told SMH.
"As these discussion are continuing, FFA is not in a position to provide any specific comment.
"FFA greatly appreciates its partnership with Hyundai which has spanned over 15 years."
Sydney FC and Perth Glory unable to host ACL games
Football Federation Australia have officially advised the Asian Football Confederation that both Sydney FC and Perth Glory will be unable to host their opening Asian Champions League matches.
The news comes after Australia put travel restrictions on people travelling to and from mainland China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
An urgent AFC meeting is set to be held tomorrow in Malaysia to work out a compromise moving forward.
Glory were supposed to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11, while the Sky Blues were set to welcome Shanghai SIPG on February 12.
Deadline day A-League round-up
The final day of January saw plenty of movement in the A-League with the biggest move seeing Roy O'Donvan leave Brisbane Roar to rejoin Newcastle Jets.
The striker returns to the Hunter on an 18-month deal after failing to settle under Robbie Fowler.
Elsewhere, Chris Harold departed Perth Glory for Central Coast Mariners, who themselves released Giancarlo Gallifuoco earlier in the day.
Juventus in talks for friendly match in Sydney
A massive clash is being lined up...
Serie A giants Juventus could be heading to Australia in late July or early August, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
New A-League side Macarthur FC are in talks with the Italian side over a pre-season friendly that could take place at either ANZ or Bankwest Stadium.
A Juventus legends match is also on the cards and would be played at Campbelltown Stadium.
The reigning Serie A champions last travelled to Australia in 2016.
Adelaide hit out at Toure's treatment on Olyroos duty
Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite has questioned how the Olyroos treated an injury picked up youngster Al Hassan Toure while he participated in recent qualifiers.
Toure played through an injury at the tournament and has returned to Adelaide where he now faces the prospect of surgery and significant time on the sidelines.
"They realised he had a problem, they didn't send him for any scans which is generally what you would do," Djite said.
"You have got these assets, you have got to take care of them.
"Yes, they are human beings, but they're an asset. He can help us win games, he can help them qualify for the Olympics, as he did.
"But it's interesting, international relations subjects at uni have probably been the most important for me to learn because it's very clear everyone works in their own self interest."
Smith makes Championship move
The Socceroo is back playing in England...
Australian left-back Brad Smith has been loaned out to Championship side Cardiff City for the remained of the season.
Contracted to Bournemouth, Smith was most recently playing in MLS for Seatlle Sounders.
"We've been looking for a left back to compete with Joe Bennett, somebody that is attack minded, has real pace and energy and can go up and down the pitch," Cardiff manager Neil Harris said.
"Brad ticks the boxes."
Cardiff are currently 12th in England's second division but only five points shy of a promotion spot.
✍️ Done Deal | #CardiffCity is pleased to announce the loan signing of @bradsmith_94 from @afcbournemouth!— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 30, 2020
👉 https://t.co/ALhH9puEjQ#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/hg9YZAZpMy
Hididink to coach at Football for Fires
Former Socceroos coach Guus Hiddink and current Australia manager Graham Arnold will oversee the two sides competing in May's Football for Fires charity match.
“I have very fond memories of my time in and with Australia, and when I received a call to play a role in this benefit match it was something I really wanted to do," Hiddink said.
“The fires in Australia have reached many parts of the globe through the media, and it has been sad to see the devastation across the nation.
“Arnie and I speak quite regularly, and it will be great to reunite with him, and many of the people I used to work with, in Australia for a great cause.”
Football for Fires tickets set to go on sale
Tickets for an upcoming charity match aimed at raising money for recent bushfires are set to go on sale at midday today.
Prices start at just $15 for concession and $29 for adults.
The match will take place on May 23 and will feature the likes of Didier Drogba, Claudio Marchisio and Dwight Yorke.