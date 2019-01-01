A-League leaders Perth Glory have locked in attacking stars Andy Keogh and Joel Chianese for next season.

The duo signed their new contracts a day apart on Wednesday and Thursday as coach Tony Popovic looks to keep the nucleus of his squad together next campaign.

Keogh, 32, is Glory's record scorer with 51 goals during his four seasons at the club, with 12 of them coming this campaign in the team's surge to the top of the table.

“I never had any thoughts about leaving Glory and it’s fantastic to be a part of this team and what is an exciting time for the club," Keogh said.



“I’m looking forward to continuing to score goals and hopefully helping the club to secure some silverware.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Chianese has compiled four goals and three assists in a career-best season mainly as an impact substitute but also as Chris Ikonomidis' replacment while the Socceroo was at the Asian Cup.