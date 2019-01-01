Glory make double attacking re-signing
A-League leaders Perth Glory have locked in attacking stars Andy Keogh and Joel Chianese for next season.
The duo signed their new contracts a day apart on Wednesday and Thursday as coach Tony Popovic looks to keep the nucleus of his squad together next campaign.
Keogh, 32, is Glory's record scorer with 51 goals during his four seasons at the club, with 12 of them coming this campaign in the team's surge to the top of the table.
“I never had any thoughts about leaving Glory and it’s fantastic to be a part of this team and what is an exciting time for the club," Keogh said.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to score goals and hopefully helping the club to secure some silverware.”
Twenty-nine-year-old Chianese has compiled four goals and three assists in a career-best season mainly as an impact substitute but also as Chris Ikonomidis' replacment while the Socceroo was at the Asian Cup.
Western United make third official player signing
New A-League franchise Western United have secured the services of 24-year-old Australian utility Connor Chapman.Read about Chapman's pedigree.
Western United's logo revealed - report
The A-League newcomers crest has been leaked.
According to The Age, United will be boasting the below logo when they're introduced to the competition next season.
While not confirmed as yet, an official word on the logo is expected soon as the club look to lock down their identity and squad in the coming months.
United remain without a head coach and only have two players locked in for their inaugural season.
Craig Foster to play in the FFA Cup
The former Socceroos captain will lace up the boots for Albion Park City Football Club in their inaugural FFA Cup campaign.
Foster will make his debut in the club's Round 3 clash against Coniston FC which takes place on Wednesday March 20 at JJ Kelly Park in Wollongong.
Now 49, the former Crystal Palace midfielder was lured into playing again by SBS colleague Adrian Arciuli.
"We thought it would be a great platform to raise awareness for football and the community in general. He is a great guy and he jumped at it," Arciuli told the Illawarra Mercury.
"Half the team are rugby league converts. Our right back still can't take throw-ins."
Foster has had a busy 2019 to date having played an influential role in ensuring the release of Hakeem al-Araibi.
We are pleased to launch our Twitter account with an exciting announcement - APCFC is pleased to have signed former @Socceroos captain @Craig_Foster on a free deal to play in our @FFACup Round 3 clash against Coniston FC on Wednesday March, 20 at JJ Kelly Park. pic.twitter.com/VqnlxU8LEr— Albion Park City Football Club (@albionparkcity) March 1, 2019
