Glory can win Asian Champions League - Sage
Perth Glory owner Tony Sage believes the club can win the Asian Champions League at first attempt and will prioritise the competition over the A-League.
The West Australians won the A-League Premiers plate last campaign in their first season under Tony Popovic, but fell short in the grand final against Sydney FC.
Popovic led Western Sydney Wanderers to ACL glory in 2014 and Sage thinks that the Australian coach can do the same with Glory in their first time in the competition.
Sage also suggested that Glory would rest players in the A-League for the ACL matches - a practice that has usually happened in reverse with previous Australian clubs.
"He's won it before. He knows exactly how to plan for it," Sage said of Popovic to the AFC.
"You can expect a lot of changes to the squad leading up to the AFC Champions League.
"Some players might not even get a game during the lead-up because the AFC Champions League is what we want to win, and we want to be champions of Asia."
"Popa's got it all organised, and I think we've got the squad to do it."
Mat Ryan wins PFA player of the year award, Ikonomidis clinches under-23 honour
Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan has been awarded the PFA men's player of the year award after a stellar 12 months at Premier League side Brighton.
It is the second time Ryan has won the honour, after clinching both the men's and under-23 player of the year gongs in 2015.
The 27-year-old beat out competition from Aaron Mooy, Danny Vukovic, Roy Krishna and Isaias to pick up the award.
Perth Glory attacker Chris Ikonomidis was the recipient of the under-23 player of the year trophy, ahead of fellow nominees Awer Mabil, Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Sarpreet Singh.
Teen son of a gun could start up front for Melb City
Melbourne City could be set to hand 16-year-old striker Raphael Borges Rodrigues a debut in Saturday night's derby against Victory.
With Jamie Maclaren on Socceroos duty for the Nepal and Chinese Taipei matches, City need to find striking option with Moudi Najjar, Florin Berenguer and Adrian Luna all options.
But teenager Rodrigues, who is the son of ex-Adelaide United striker Cristiano, is in the frame to be selected for the match and be used off the bench as an impact substitute.
City's attacking stocks are even more thin because of the selection of Lachlan Wales and Denis Genreau for Olyroos duty also.
Kruse out of the Melbourne derby
Melbourne Victory has been hit by an injury blow ahead of the Melbourne derby with winger Robbie Kruse to miss with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old has been battling the muscle issue for most of pre-season but has been ruled out Saturday's A-League opener against Melbourne City.
"Robbie has been working tirelessly to overcome a hamstring issue and get his body ready, however at this stage, we still have some work to do with him,” Victory's football operations boss Paul Trimboli said.
"As well as recovering from the injury, Robbie needs time to improve his fitness and ensure he is 100% ready for the intensity that is demanded in the A-League.
"Given the nature of his injury and the length of the season, we won’t be taking any risks and will treat his comeback cautiously.”
Kruse is expected to be replaced by Burundi winger Elvis Kamsoba, who linked up promisingly with Ola Toivonen and Andrew Nabbout in pre-season.
Aussie striker Dykes sinks Celtic to be in Socceroos frame
Australia could have another striking option with Livingston forward Lyndon Dykes getting the second goal in a surprise 2-0 win over 10-man Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
The 24-year-old latched on to a long ball in the 73rd minute to loop it over Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster to score Livingston's second goal and seal all three points.
Dykes, who reportedly wants to play for Austraiia despite being eligible for Scotland, has three goals in six league games this season.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is searching for a striker to lead the team, with Adam Taggart the current incumbent after Jamie Maclaren and Apostolos Giannou were used during the Asian Cup.
Dimitri Petratos called up to Socceroos squad
Newcastle Jets attacker Dimitri Petratos has been added to the Socceroos squad for an upcoming qualifier against Nepal.
He replaces Massimo Luongo, who scored overnight for Sheffield Wednesday and is nursing a minor knee injury.
“Massimo pulled up sore after coming off in last night’s game and due to the short turnaround between now and Thursday’s match, combined with the long-haul flight from Europe, we have decided not to take any risks with him and will bring Dimitri in," coach Graham Arnold said.
Luongo scores winner for Sheffield Wednesday
Socceroos midfielder Massimo Luongo scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Sheffield Wednesday over Wigan on Saturday.
Making his first Championship start for his new club after moving on from QPR, the Aussie found the back of the net in the 57th minute.
The win was an important one for Wednesday, who have moved up eighth in the league and within touching distance of the top six.
Troisi signs for Adelaide United
Australian midfielder James Troisi has signed a two-year deal with Adelaide United.
The 31-year-old has been a free agent since departing Melbourne Victory at the end of last season and is eager to play for his hometown club.
“I’m really excited to be returning to Adelaide for the first time to live and play football in about 16 years,” Troisi said.
“Adelaide is where I’m from and I’m proud to be joining my hometown club and bringing my family back to where I grew up and my football journey began."
Ikonomidis reveals his Perth Glory future
Exciting Australian attacker Chris Ikonomidis has revealed he will stay in the A-League with Perth Glory for at least one more season despite interest from clubs abroad.
The 24-year-old starred last season as the Glory won the Premiers Plate and reached the grand final, scoring nine goals in 18 games.
Ikonomidis also made an impression on the Socceroos at the Asian Cup with his one goal and four assists, but he insists he is just focused on building his career in Australia's west.
"The best option for me was to stay put, and continue learning and playing games and developing in this environment," Ikonomidis said.
"It's a career that you need to build up and not just go for the first thing that comes.
"You need to build up a solid foundation and make one step at a time, and put yourself in an environment where you can get better as a player, because ultimately that's going to be the best thing for you."
Amini opens up on Klopp influence
Socceroo Mustafa Amini has heaped praise upon the impact of Jurgen Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund.
Though the Australian struggled to secure minutes at the German club, he revealed how Klopp always went out of his way to make him feel valued.
“I was on the fringes of the first team - yet for him to be able to sit me in a room and spend an hour in a room talking about football and my life, at 19, 20, is something I don’t think many mangers would do,” Amini told Optus Sport.
“He did that. He did help. The thing about Klopp is there are no stars in his team – everyone is working.
“I don’t think many top managers would sit with a fringe first team player, say ‘come to my office’. We literally spoke for an hour and a half. At the time I didn’t realise - now I realise he was very friendly, joking around with the players. He always made sure the players were relaxed and enjoyed themselves but giving 100 per cent.
“I’m sure if I ever saw him it’d be a nice hug.”
Le Fondre 'shocked' by A-League standard
Sydney FC star Adam Le Fondre was shocked by the standard of the A-League when he took to the field at the start of last season.
The 32-year-old made the jump from England's Championship to Australia and scored 16 goals in his debut Sky Blues campaign, which resulted in the team winning the A-League's grand final against Perth.
Le Fondre was expecting the Australian competition to be tough but was surprised by the standard of play of all teams, and was particular impressed with the quality of his new teammates.
"The standard of Sydney didn’t really really surprise me," Le Fondre told FTBL.
"I was maybe expecting a lower standard but the boys, when I came into training the first couple of weeks, I was surprised how good they were.
"The players are every good, technically, and the standard isn’t very different to what I’m used to back home.
"Obviously Sydney being one of the premier teams in the A-League, there might be a little bit of a gulf between the first and bottom, which is the same in any league.
"But when I was coming to Sydney, and your perception from the other side of the world of the A-League wasn’t as high as the standard is.
"When I came here the standard shocked me and I was really pleased with that."
Former Victory foreigner's damning A-League assessment
The A-League is failing to make the most of its foreigners with clubs focused more on silverware than off-field progress, according to former Melbourne Victory defender Georg Niedermeier.
After one season Down Under, the 33-year-old has returned to Germany, where he's currently training with Bayern Munich's reserve side as he looks for a new team.
Niedermeier featured 19 times in the A-League and has left the competition adamant it is isn't utilising the experience and knowledge of its foreign players.
The Aussie players with the best potential in FIFA 20
With the upcoming release of FIFA 20, the game not only provides all important player ratings, but also weighs in on a player's potential.
Along with an overall current assessment of their skills, players in FIFA are also given a future rating they could achieve based on form and pure talent.
Ahead of FIFA 20's global release on September 27, Goal casts an eye on the Australian players that have been backed to shine in years to come.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.
Socceroos squad: Sainsbury in doubt for World Cup qualifiers, A-League clubs affected
Trent Sainsbury has been left out of the Socceroos squad for next week's World Cup quaifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei, but still could play in the matches if needed.
Bailey Wright comes into the 23-man squad for Sainsbury, who has been placed on stand-by because of a minor injury, according to coach Graham Arnold.
The squad was otherwise unchanged with captain Mark Milligan returning after having to withdraw from the Kuwait game because of an injury.
A-League secures free-to-air TV deal with the ABC
The A-League will be telecast on free-to-air television for the next two years after a deal was struck with ABC TV.
The arrangement will see 29 A-League regular season matches broadcast live on Saturdays in conjunction with main rights holder Fox Sports.
Three finals games - an elimination final, semi final and grand final - will also be shown on delay by the government-owned broadcaster.