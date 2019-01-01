Perth Glory owner Tony Sage believes the club can win the Asian Champions League at first attempt and will prioritise the competition over the A-League.

The West Australians won the A-League Premiers plate last campaign in their first season under Tony Popovic, but fell short in the grand final against Sydney FC.

Popovic led Western Sydney Wanderers to ACL glory in 2014 and Sage thinks that the Australian coach can do the same with Glory in their first time in the competition.

Sage also suggested that Glory would rest players in the A-League for the ACL matches - a practice that has usually happened in reverse with previous Australian clubs.

"He's won it before. He knows exactly how to plan for it," Sage said of Popovic to the AFC.

"You can expect a lot of changes to the squad leading up to the AFC .

"Some players might not even get a game during the lead-up because the is what we want to win, and we want to be champions of Asia."

"Popa's got it all organised, and I think we've got the squad to do it."