The telco turned football broadcaster claims it has a subscription account base of over 700,000 as it further strengthens its grip on the world game Down Under.

That subscriber reveal comes in the wake of Optus Sport securing the sole and exclusive rights to show every Premier League game in this season with SBS no longer showing one match each round.

"Having the Australian rights to show every single match of the Premier League exclusively live is an enormous opportunity for Optus Sport,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos, said.

"Our suite of exclusively live premium sport content, which also includes the UEFA and UEFA , notably increases with the renewal of the Premier League this season.

"We are extending our production of mini-matches and highlights, giving our customers the ability to watch Premier League action when they want and how they want so they don’t miss a minute of their team’s action."

Optus Sport also boast the rights to the Champions League and Europa League in Australia with the telco hitting a record number of viewers during last season's UCL final between and .