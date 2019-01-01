A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos smash Chinese Taipei

Australia's U23's made light work of their opposition on Sunday night as they strolled to a 6-0 win.

Braces from Abraham Majok and Pierce Waring plus efforts from Thomas Deng and Tass Mourdoukoutas sealed consecutive 6-0 victories for the Olyroos after they dispatched Cambodia by the same scoreline just 48 hours earlier.

A much firmer test in the Korea Republic now awaits Graham Arnold's side, who must win to top the group and ensure direct qualification for the 2020 AFC Championship.

Should they fail and finish second, the Olyroos could still qualify as one of the best four second-placed sides with their goal difference to date putting them in the box seat to do so.