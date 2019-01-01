A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos smash Chinese Taipei

Olyroos cruise past Chinese Taipei
Australia's U23's made light work of their opposition on Sunday night as they strolled to a 6-0 win.
Braces from Abraham Majok and Pierce Waring plus efforts from Thomas Deng and Tass Mourdoukoutas sealed consecutive 6-0 victories for the Olyroos after they dispatched Cambodia by the same scoreline just 48 hours earlier.
A much firmer test in the Korea Republic now awaits Graham Arnold's side, who must win to top the group and ensure direct qualification for the 2020 AFC Championship.
Should they fail and finish second, the Olyroos could still qualify as one of the best four second-placed sides with their goal difference to date putting them in the box seat to do so.
Sotirio contemplating Wanderers exit
The Western Sydney Wanderers attacker is reportedly considering his future after receiving offers from other clubs.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Sotirio has told teammates that clubs from Melbourne and France have shown interest in his services.
The 23-year-old holds both Australian and French citizenship making a potential move to Europe considerably easier.
Sotirio has been with the Wanderers since 2013 and dedicated a recent goal celebration to fans that have questioned his ability in recent seasons.
Reds to join chase for 'Chinese Messi'
After confirming the departure of coach Marco Kurz at the end of the season, Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol has opened up on his long-term plans for the club.
In an in-depth interview with The Advertiser, van der Pol revealed the Reds will likely sign Chinese players on loan next season as he looks to develop players from his second club Qingdao Red Lions in an attempt to find the 'Chinese Messi'.
Joyce linked to Red Devils reunion
With Warren Joyce's future in the A-League at Melbourne City up in the air, the English coach could be set to return to Manchester United.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's looming appointment as permanent Red Devils coach might see Joyce offered a return to the club.
Adelaide United forward fails provisional drug test
Adelaide United attacker Ken Ilso has been provisionally suspended after recording a positive A-sample.Read all the details.
Fornaroli signs for Perth Glory
Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has completed his move to A-League leaders Perth Glory - ending a difficult period that saw his axing at Melbourne City.
The 31-year has penned a two-year deal to join Tony Popovic's Western Australia revolution next season with Glory the current league leaders and close to claiming the Premiers' Plate.
Having mutually terminated his contract with City, Fornaroli won't be able to play until next season with his first taste of action set to be in a friendly against Manchester United in July.
Fowler recalled as Milicic names Matildas squad
Ante Milicic has brought 16-year-old attacker Mary Fowler back into the Matildas squad for a friendly clash with the USA on April 5.
The Matildas coach has in fact added five names that weren't in his Cup of Nations squad as he looks to give fringe players a chance to shine ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Fowler's last brush with the national team saw her decline a call-up in late 2018 to focus on club opportunities with then-coach Alen Stajcic less than impressed with her decision.