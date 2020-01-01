A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos secure spot at 2020 Olympics

's U23's have beaten Uzbekistan 1-0 to book their place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

A second-half striker from Nicholas D’Agostino wrapped up the win with the Olyroos qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 2008.

“It is a moment I am never going to forget, and it wasn’t just me, it was a team performance tonight," D'Agostino said.

"We had to fight right until the end and we know as Australia that we have the fight, the talent, and the courage to do a job.

"We wanted to come here and win the tournament and unfortunately it didn’t happen but we’re not taking anything away from the boys tonight, they did a fantastic job, we are through to the Olympics, we can’t be happier.”