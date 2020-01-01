A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos secure spot at 2020 Olympics

Olyroos secure spot at Tokyo 2020
Australia's U23's have beaten Uzbekistan 1-0 to book their place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
A second-half striker from Nicholas D’Agostino wrapped up the win with the Olyroos qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 2008.
“It is a moment I am never going to forget, and it wasn’t just me, it was a team performance tonight," D'Agostino said.
"We had to fight right until the end and we know as Australia that we have the fight, the talent, and the courage to do a job.
"We wanted to come here and win the tournament and unfortunately it didn’t happen but we’re not taking anything away from the boys tonight, they did a fantastic job, we are through to the Olympics, we can’t be happier.”
What a stunning solo goal from Nicholas D'Agostino!— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 25, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/i49JWstNgU
Mooy signs permanent deal with Brighton
The Socceroo is staying put...
Australian star Aaron Mooy has made his loan move from Huddersfield Town to Brighton a permanent transfer.
Mooy signed a three-and-half-year deal with the Seagulls for a reported fee of $9.6 million.
The 29-year-old has impressed at the Amex - since joining on a loan deal from Town in the off season - scoring two goals and getting an assist.
"We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield. He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward," Brighton coach Graham Potter said.
"We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch."
Troisi shuts down transfer talk
Adelaide United midfielder James Troisi has stressed his intention to remain at the Reds this season in the wake of recent transfer speculation.
“As is, I’m staying put,” Troisi told The Advertiser.
“I’ve done reasonably well here, as I have throughout my career, so there’s always going to be interest and speculation and talk, especially in the transfer window.
“There’s rumours and sniffs and there’s interest out there. But ultimately I’m a contracted player."
Logarzo makes England move
The competition continues to lure the best footballers from Down Under...
Australian attacker Chloe Logarzo is the latest Matilda to seal a move to the Women's Super League in England.
The 25-year-old has officially signed on with Bristol City, who are currently bottom of the table and managed by Aussie Tanya Oxtoby.
Logarzo joins the likes of Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso in making the move to England this season.
📝 #BristolCityWomen is delighted to announce the signing of @TheMatildas international, @CLogarzo on an eighteen-month deal. ✍️— Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) January 23, 2020
Read more. ⬇️
Melbourne Victory sign Rojas
Kiwi atttacker Marco Rojas has rejoined Melbourne Victory after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday.
The signing comes in the wake of Kristijan Dobras' departure on the same day with Rojas eager to play for the club once again.
“Melbourne Victory holds a special place in my heart,” Rojas said.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and playing in front of the fans again because they really do create a special atmosphere.
“I think we’ve got a good squad and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch and connecting with the guys. I want to help contribute to the team performances and help push the team back up the ladder."
Olyroos outclassed by South Korea
Australia's U23's were beaten 2-0 in their AFC Cup semi-final against South Korea on Thursday morning.
Second-half goals from Kim Dae-won and Lee Dong-gyeong settled the contest with the Olyroos' hopes of making the 2020 Olympics now reliant on them winning a third-place playoff against Uzbekistan on Saturday night.
Uzbekistan lost their semi-final against Saudi Arabia 1-0 and also fell to South Korea 2-1 in the group stages.
FULL TIME | All attention now turns to Saturday's third-place play-off. #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/rhVy69W1Cx— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 22, 2020
Brighton set to buy Mooy
The Seagulls are looking to lockdown a second Aussie...
Aaron Mooy is poised to remain at Brighton beyond his season-long loan with the Premier League club set to pay £5 million ($9m) this month to make him a permanent signing, reports the Telegraph.
The Socceroos midfielder scored his second goal for the Seagulls on Tuesday and has been one of Graham Potter's more consistent performers.
Mooy is currently owned by Championship side Huddersfield, who bought him from Manchester City for £7.5m ($14m) in 2017.
Celtic's Hendry signs for Melbourne City
A solid addition to Erick Mombaerts' side...
Scottish defender Jack Hendry has left Celtic to sign on as an injury replacement with Melbourne City.
Hendry arrives in Australia after joining the Hoops in 2018 where he struggled to secure regular minutes.
The 24-year-old has represented Scotland three times and began his career with Partick Thistle.
Mooy scores in Brighton loss
Socceroo Aaron Mooy struck a consolation goal for Brighton in a 3-1 Premier League loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
With his side 3-0 down in the 81st minute, Mooy rifled the ball home off the post for his second goal of the season.
Woof! 🚀— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) January 21, 2020
Aaron Mooy has smashed this one in.#BOUBHA #PremierLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/y9yhEn73FF
Melbourne Victory smash Bali United
Carlos Perez Salvachua has claimed his first win as Melbourne Victory coach as his side dismantled Bali United 5-0 in ACL qualifying on Tuesday night.
Migjen Basha and Josh Hope gave Victory a 2-0 lead at the break before goals from Robbie Kruse, Ola Toivonen and Elvis Kamsoba wrapped up the result.
Victory next face Sydney FC in the A-League on Friday before travelling to Japan to take on Kashima Antlers in a bid to book their spot in the ACL.
.@OlaToivonen20 came back with a BANG! #MVFC #OurVictory pic.twitter.com/XeYlNC3RYE— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 21, 2020
Wright signs for Sunderland
The Aussie has become a Black Cat...
Fringe Socceroo Bailey Wright has signed for League One club Sunderland on loan from Bristol City.
The 27-year-old defender links up with the Black Cats until the end of the season with the former Premier League side chasing promotion to the Championship.
“I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to getting to work," Wright said.
“I’ve played League One football before and I’ve been promoted, so I understand the qualities required to succeed at this level. I’ve had a few chats with the manager, and I want to be a part of what he’s building.”
📍 Academy of Light— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 21, 2020
🧣📸 pic.twitter.com/9wWfo3Tz7I
Arzani in Olyroos selection frame
Daniel Arzani is on the radar of Olyroos selectors after returning to senior football with Celtic, says national team coach Graham Arnold.
Arzani played his first minutes with the Scottish giants' first team in 15 months as he came on as a substitute for fellow Australian Tom Rogic during the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.
Arnold says that Arzani will be in selection discussions for the Olyroos team to play at the Tokyo Olympics - provided the team qualify for the tournament.
"Of course [Arzani] knows that I never would rule anyone out and it's great that he's back," Arnold said.
"It's fantastic that he's back on the pitch for Celtic but all I can do at the moment is focus on the players that I've got here ... I can't do anything at this moment for Daniel, he's doing it all himself."
The Olyroos face South Korea in the semi final of the AFC U23 Championships in Thailand on Thursday with the winner qualifying for the Olympic tournament.
Even if the Olyroos lose against the Korea, the winner of the AFC U23 third-place playoff will also progress to the Olympics.
Kerr scores first Chelsea goal in Arsenal rout
The Matildas star shone for the Blues on Sunday...
Sam Kerr bagged her first goal for Chelsea in an emphatic 4-1 win over reigning Super League champions Arsenal.
The Aussie attacker nodded home at the far post in the 13th minute to double her side's lead with the Blues ultimately claiming a comfortable win.
It was Kerr's third appearance for Chelsea after departing Perth Glory for her first taste of Europe.
The first of many in @ChelseaFCW blue for @samkerr1 🔵#BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/mVuv5AyYRx— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 19, 2020
Arzani plays first minutes for Celtic in over a year
The young Aussie is finally back on the pitch...
Nealy 15 months after injuring his ACL on debut for Celtic, Daniel Arzani has made his long-awaited return to action for the Hoops.
The 20-year-old Australian came on for the final five minutes of his side's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.
Arzani replaced fellow Socceroo Tom Rogic and will be hoping his cameo was just the start of more minutes to come for Celtic's senior side.
🔙 The return of @SimunovicJozo & @iamdanielarzani...— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 18, 2020
Good to have you back, Bhoys! 🤜🤛#PARCEL #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/NIIcHbF2XK