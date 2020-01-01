A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos scrape past Thailand

The Aussie didn't take long to turn heads...

Matildas star Sam Kerr has played her first match for and made a positive first impression for the Blues in a 3-1 win over Reading.

After nearly opening the scoring in the first few minutes, Kerr was brought down by Reading's goalkeeper in the 20th minute which saw the shot-stopper sent off.

The Aussie attacker then set up her side's equaliser just before half-time with a brilliant backheel as Chelsea ultimately proved too strong.

Unable to get her name on the score sheet however, Kerr conceded post-game there's still plenty of room for improvement as she acclimatises to playing in .

"I missed a few [chances] there, so I’ll have to sharpen up on my shooting!" she said.

“I’m still finding my feet in England, I’m just getting used to it. It’s freezing to be honest! But I’m enjoying it. The girls are quality and they’ve really welcomed me so I’ve settled in the best I can in nine days.

“I always want to play. I was just going to put my head down and do what I could at training to start."