Olyroos make to final Olympic qualifier stage
The Olyroos are on the right path to qualifying for Japan 2020 Olympics after securing a spot in the AFC under-23 championship.
Graham Arnold's side drew 2-2 with South Korea in their final group game to qualify for January's tournament in Thailand.
While a victory in Cambodia would have seen the Aussies qualify as group winners, a draw was also enough to see the team get through as one of the best four runners-up.
Brisbane Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino scored a brace in the first half but Korea hit back straight away through Cho Young Wook and equalised in the second half via Lee Dong-gyeong.
There will be three spots available at the AFC under-23 championship for teams to secure 2020 Olympic qualification.
Socceroos 'close' to finalising friendly
After being kept on ice in March, the green and gold are now set to play their next match in June.
Unfortunately for Australian football fans, the game is set to be played overseas despite some whispers Korea Republic may have been taking on the Socceroos at Adelaide Oval.
“That information is incorrect, with regards to the Socceroos playing the Korea Republic at home,” Socceroos media boss Ben O’Neill told The Advertiser.
“We are close to finalising a friendly in June, however the game would be played abroad rather than in Australia.”
Just who the Socceroos will play remains to be seen, though the match will take place between June 3 and June 11 - the next sanctioned FIFA international window.
Phelan keen to continue Manchester United, Mariners combo
Mike Phelan could just about be the busiest man in world football right now.
After being brought back into the fold at Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an assistant, Phelan has continued to juggle his role as sporting director with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.
As his Red Devils colleagues briefly put their feet up over the international break, Phelan boarded a plane to Australia as he attempted to make up for lost face time on the Central Coast.
Dortmund keen to tour Australia in 2020 - report
German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund will look to do a pre-season tour in Australia after announcing an alliance with NPL club Marconi.
The Bundesliga club was close to organising a friendly with Sydney FC in the upcoming post-season but will instead look to head Down Under in 2020.
"There were plans this year to play here but the timing didn’t really work out for us,” Dortmund's Asia Pacific Managing Director Suresh Letchmanan told The World Game.
"Now we have a partnership with Club Marconi there is more than a reason to come back and play here.
"Liverpool, of course, have toured here and we still have a very good and sustainable relationship with Jurgen Klopp (former Dortmund coach).
"He has shared his experience here with us, and it was hugely positive.
"Of course, it has be part of our international strategy. We’ve been in Asia for a couple of years and last year the US as well.
"Part of the plan is about when and where we will go to in Australia also.
"We’re keeping all options open and hopefully next year it will be a nice time to come."
Reds coaching candidate admits interest
Adelaide United appear to have Dutch coach Alex Pastoor in their sights as a replacement for Marco Kurz.
The Advertiser revealed last week that Pastoor, a former coach of Sparta Rotterdam, was the leading candidate with the man himself not denying the interest.
“The only thing I can reply to that - I think Australia is a very interesting country to work in,’’ Pastoor said.
The Dutchman had coached Reds attacker Craig Goodwin while at Sparta and is currently the interim manager of Austrian club Rheindorf Altach.
Steven Gerrard's classy Andrew Durante tribute
With over 300 A-League games to his name, Andrew Durante is getting quite the send-off by Wellington Phoenix.
The Nix captain is expected to retire at season's end and had a testimonial dinner in his honour on Saturday night where club chairman Rob Morrison revealed plans to retire his number 22 shirt.
If that tribute wasn't enough, Durante also received a personal message from former Liverpool skipper and current Rangers coach Steven Gerrard.
Western United sign NPL player
Valentino Yuel has been signed by the newest A-League club after impressing for Victorian NPL side Bentleigh Greens.
The 24-year-old winger joined Bentleigh from Adelaide City and will be reunited with former Greens coach John Anastasiadis, who is now an assistant with United.
“My colleague John Anastasiadis has a great team in the NPL and I have been attending many games looking for talent from NPL that could make the step up to A-League,” United assistant coach John Hutchinson said.
“Young Valentino is an eye catcher so our coaching department was unanimous in wanting to sign him up for Western United’s first team squad.
“Fans will be drawn to the fast runs Valentino makes from wide positions and his quality delivery into the box.”
We've signed Valentino Yuel from Bentleigh Greens in the NPL Victoria. Welcome to Western United FC Valentino!
FFA clarify expansion comments
Football Federation Australia released their own statement after chairman Chris Nikou revealed A-League promotion and relegation is unlikely to happen until 2034.
A big reason behind that appears to be the club licences that entitles nine of the current 10 clubs to be in the competition until 2034.
The FFA confirming that fact but seeking to clarify changes before then are possible.
"Under the terms of the existing Club Participation Agreement (CPA), existing and incoming Australian Hyundai A-League Clubs are entitled to participate in the Hyundai A-League until the year 2034," the FFA's statement read.
"Whilst the CPA also provides for the introduction of promotion and relegation during that period at its discretion, FFA notes that the New Leagues Working Group and the Second Division Working Group are currently considering the future structure of the top two tiers of Australian club football, including what provisions for promotion and relegation should be established.
"These provisions are expected to include the specific timing of the establishment of a Second Division, targeted commencement of promotion and relegation to and from the Hyundai A-League, and the prioritisation of Second Division Clubs as part of expansion of the Hyundai A-League beyond 12 teams."