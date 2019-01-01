The Olyroos are on the right path to qualifying for Japan 2020 Olympics after securing a spot in the AFC under-23 championship.

Graham Arnold's side drew 2-2 with in their final group game to qualify for January's tournament in .

While a victory in Cambodia would have seen the Aussies qualify as group winners, a draw was also enough to see the team get through as one of the best four runners-up.

Brisbane Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino scored a brace in the first half but Korea hit back straight away through Cho Young Wook and equalised in the second half via Lee Dong-gyeong.

There will be three spots available at the AFC under-23 championship for teams to secure 2020 Olympic qualification.