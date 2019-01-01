A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos held to late draw with Malaysia

Rudan dedicates Nix win to Christchurch victims
Wellington Phoenix claimed a 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday but coach Mark Rudan was quick to stress the match was secondary to a recent terror attack in Christchurch.
Fifty people lost their lives after a lone gunman opened fire on two mosques in the New Zealand city on Friday with an emotional minute's silence held before Wellington's game.
Phoenix striker Roy Krishna opened the scoring at Westpac Stadium and celebrated with a touching gesture.
WATCH: Maty Ryan saves penalty as Brighton seals dramatic FA Cup win
The Socceroos keeper stepped up in a penalty shootout as his side sealed a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Brighton had come back from 2-0 down to push the game to a shootout with Ryan denying Mahlon Romeo from the spot before Jake Cooper blasted over.
Another day that will live long in the memory bank! Great comeback by the boys, never say die 👊🏼. The support was outstanding as it’s been all year. Wembley here we come! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Xd3xbRTk4C— Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) March 17, 2019
Olyroos held to draw with Malaysia U23
Australia's U23's side conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Malaysia's U23's side.
Perth Glory’s Brandon Wilson had opened the scoring for the Olyroos, who lost their first friendly in Kuala Lumper 2-0.
Graham Arnold's side now turn their attention to a string of AFC qualifiers which kick off on Saturday against Cambodia.
Muscat: The fight is getting knocked out of me
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat believes his opinions about the A-League are being taken the wrong way and is losing the will to voice his concerns about certain aspects of the game.
Just this week Muscat did question the premature Olyroos call-up of Thomas Deng - something Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel also vented his frustration about.
Muscat, however, feels his comments have been misconstrued and admitted he's getting tired of trying to speak up about the bests interests of the competition only to be shot down.
Popovic calls up son for potential A-League debut
The Perth Glory boss has included son, Kristian Popovic, in his match-day squad against Adelaide United.
Kristian, 17, had been with the Wanderers academy but followed his dad to Perth and is now on the cusp of making his A-League debut.
The central midfielder will start on the bench against the Reds having impressed with Glory's Y-League side where he scored one goal across six appearances.
Familiar last name on the bench for @PerthGloryFC tonight. pic.twitter.com/fbc0SiMtwZ— Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) March 15, 2019
Olyroos lose to Malaysian side after getting stuck in traffic
Graham Arnold's first taste of action with Australia's U23's hasn't got off to the best start on or off the pitch.
The Olyroos fell to a 2-0 defeat to Malaysian Super League side Petaling Jaya FC on Thursday night with the match delayed for 20 minutes after Arnold's side reportedly got stuck in traffic.
Petaling Jaya FC sit 10th in the Super League and proved tough opposition for the Olyroos who boasted a starting side including A-League regulars Riley McGree, Aiden O’Neill and Keanu Baccus.
Arnold's U23's must pick themselves up quickly ahead of their first official AFC Championship qualification match against Cambodia on Saturday.
Mitch Nichols signs for new club
After parting ways with Wellington Phoenix in January, Mitch Nichols has put pen to paper with Gold Coast Knights FC.
The Queensland NPL club confirmed the signing on Friday as they look to continue their strong start to the season.
Nichols, 29, began his professional career on the Gold Coast with Palm Beach before earning his first A-League contract with Brisbane Roar in 2007.