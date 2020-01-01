A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Olyroos close in on Olympics spot

An extra-time strike from Al Hassan Toure has handed 's U23's a 1-0 win over Syria's U23's in their AFC quarter-final.

The Olyroos are yet to lose at the tournament and need to win either their semi-final or third-place playoff to secure their place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Either or Jordan await Australia in the final four with the match to be played on Friday morning (AEDT).