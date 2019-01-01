ACL groups finalised for Victory and Sydney FC
The A-League will have two representatives in the Asian Champions League this year with both Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC learning the exact make-up of their groups.
Victory have been drawn in Group F alongside Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, 2018 Korean FA Cup winners Daegu FC and Besart Berisha's Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
Berisha might not line-up against his former side however as he shapes as the foreigner Sanfrecce will exclude from their ACL campaign after not featuring in their play-off win over Chiangrai United.
Sydney FC meanwhile find themselves in Group H with Chinese Super League winners Shanghai SIPG, J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale and K-League side Ulsan Hyundai.
Newcastle Jets fell at the final hurdle to qualify for the ACL after losing 4-1 to last year's champions Kashima Antlers on Tuesday.
Tommy Oar ruled out for the season
Central Coast Mariners will be without star player Tommy Oar for the rest of their troubled campaign.
The attacker landed awkwardly against Sydney FC on Sunday which resulted in hyperextension of his knee and caused a posterior capsule ligament sprain.
While Oar won't need surgery at this stage, he's expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks and miss the rest of the Mariners' season.
Oar has struggled with injuries since signing for Mike Mulvey's side and is gutted to have his season cut short.
"I am really disappointed to not be able to play again this season,” Oar said.
"I know I’m in great hands with Dave McGinness and the medical team at the Mariners, so I am putting my full focus into getting myself healthy and fully fit for next season.
"Obviously I will be trying to support the boys for the remainder of this season and helping in any way I can around the club. I would also like to thank the fans for how patient they’ve been with me, I really appreciate it and look forward to repaying them next season helping drive the club to success."
Central Coast host Brisbane Roar on Friday night which could well decide who finishes with the wooden spoon this season.
Perth Glory soar in latest global club rankings
The latest updated global club rankings from FiveThirtyEight has seen Perth Glory rise significantly and are now unsurprisingly the highest ranked Australian side.
With Manchester City topping the charts ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona, Glory has soared 30 spots and now sit in 255th ahead of MLS side Seattle Sounders and Championship side Blackburn.
Perth have lost just once this A-League campaign and are within touching distance of a number of regular-season records.
Suwon confirm Taggart signing
Australian attacker has officially sealed his move to South Korean club Suwon Bluewings.
The striker left Brisbane Roar last week and has passed his medical with the K-League side.
Suwon finished sixth last season and will be hoping Taggart can add some fire power up top having struck 11 times for Roar this season.
OFFICIAL | Suwon Samsung have confirmed the signing of Australian forward Adam Taggart. #kleague pic.twitter.com/0IJRhAfDXV— Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) February 19, 2019
Al-Araibi has A-League in his sights after Thai nightmare
After the nightmare of spending two months in a Thailand detention centre, Hakeem al-Araibi is ready to dream again and has set his sights on earning an A-League contract.
The 25-year-old, who played for Bahrain's youth national team before becoming embroiled in alleged political crimes, is currently with National Premier League Victoria club Pascoe Vale and was training behind bars to ensure he's fit for the coming season.
Deployed as a defender on the pitch, al-Araibi is planning to quit his other jobs which includes working as an Uber driver in order to follow his football dream and believes he has what it takes to make it in the A-League.
'Does anyone need a seeker?' - Reds winger meets Harry Potter
Adelaide United attacker Nikola Mileusnic could be forgiven for pinching himself after running into Harry Potter himself at a gym in Adelaide.
Daniel Radcliffe is currently in Australia to begin filming on a new movie and hit up an Adelaide gym not long after touching down.
Mileusnic spotted the star and couldn't resist snapping a photo with 'the boy who lived'.
Perhaps Marco Kurz could use another speedster that's particularly good in the air?
One is a wizard, the other is Daniel Radcliffe. @nmileu #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/lnwqUn44V5— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) February 19, 2019
O'Neill hasn't given up Premier League dream
On-loan Central Coast Mariners midfielder Aiden O'Neill still has faith he can make it in the English Premier League.
The 20-year-old, who is on loan in Gosford from English top flight club Burnley, feels the lessons he has learned at Central Coast will prepare him for a return to the UK.
"When you're a young kid - I'm only 20 - you just want to play football, play games and gain experience," O'Neill said.
"Coming here has been a big learning curve for me and hopefully, I can take all my experience back to Burnley.
"It's every kids' dream to play in the Premier League and I've done that.
"But I want to cement myself in the Premier League and a be a consistent starter - that's my aim."
O'Neill made three league appearances for Burnley during the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.
Taylor hints Rudan will stay at Wellington
Wellington Phoenix central defender Steven Taylor committed his future to the club yesterday but gave the biggest hint that coach Mark Rudan will be at the helm next season.
Rudan has been linked with the coaching roles at new A-League franchises Western United and South West Sydney and has been non-commital on where his future lies.
However, Taylor has made it clear that Rudan was a big reason for his initial move to New Zealand and said the future plans for the club were one of the deciding factors in his decision to stay.
"Speaking to him about what [Mark Rudan's] ambitions were when I first signed here was the main reason why I came and obviously now with how well the team is doing and what the plans are for the future for this football club, it's in good hands," Taylor said.
"I haven't heard anything else [about Rudan's future].
"I've had some good discussions with Mark and for me we're just taking each game at a time and for myself to sign hopefully there will be a few others that join."
Krishna wins PFA award
Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna has been rewarded for his stunning form in January.Click here to read about Krishna's award.
Chapman ready for a new challenge after surprise K-League exit
Having only signed a two-year contract extension with Korean side Pohang Steelers in November last year, Connor Chapman admits the decision to depart the club so abruptly wasn't an easy one.
But after two seasons in Korea, the Australian is ready for a new challenge with a move to Japan or Europe shaping as likely options.
How much is every A-League squad worth?
Which Australian club is valued at the most?See the list.