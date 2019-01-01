The A-League will have two representatives in the Asian Champions League this year with both Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC learning the exact make-up of their groups.

Victory have been drawn in Group F alongside Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, 2018 Korean winners Daegu FC and Besart Berisha's Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Berisha might not line-up against his former side however as he shapes as the foreigner Sanfrecce will exclude from their ACL campaign after not featuring in their play-off win over Chiangrai United.

Sydney FC meanwhile find themselves in Group H with Chinese Super League winners Shanghai SIPG, J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale and K-League side Ulsan Hyundai.

Newcastle Jets fell at the final hurdle to qualify for the ACL after losing 4-1 to last year's champions Kashima Antlers on Tuesday.