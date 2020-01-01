A-League and Australian football news LIVE: No ACL joy for A-League clubs

Is an A-League move on the cards?

After being sacked by , Spanish manager Ernesto Valverde has declared he'd prefer a move to rather than the Premier League.

"People ask me sometimes 'How about the Premier League?' and I say 'Well actually I'd like to go to Australia'," Valverde said at the Bilbao International Football Summit on Thursday.

"A career in football does not last forever and sometimes you think you have to take the opportunity to live in strange places."

Along with , Valverde has also coached in Greece with another country he's open to working in after seeing Andres Iniesta make the move.

"I applauded Andres when he told me he going to Japan. I thought 'Wow, he gets to understand a different culture and different people', and I am also very interested in Japan," he said.

"There are many places I'd like to go. We'll see what I end up doing, I haven't been out of work for very long so I don't have to decide anything yet, I haven't got a very clear idea at the moment.

"It's possible I'd go somewhere abroad. The truth is I like to do strange things so I wouldn't rule it out."