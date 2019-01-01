Without a win in over 300 days, Central Coast Mariners could welcome up to four new players this month as they search for a way to turn their horrible form around.

Coach Mike Mulvey revealed on Tuesday the club will welcome a number of new faces very soon ahead of Wednesday's clash against Melbourne City.

"From the talks we’ve had in the past few days, it’ll be at least two [signings], maybe three or four," Mulvey said

"We’ve got the room in the squad and also we’ve got the capability to do it so the club is backing us 100 percent on that.

"I’m hoping we can make an announcement after the Melbourne City game.

"We’re looking at a couple visa spots and an Australian guy."