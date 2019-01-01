Mulvey hints at Mariners signing spree
Without a win in over 300 days, Central Coast Mariners could welcome up to four new players this month as they search for a way to turn their horrible form around.
Coach Mike Mulvey revealed on Tuesday the club will welcome a number of new faces very soon ahead of Wednesday's clash against Melbourne City.
"From the talks we’ve had in the past few days, it’ll be at least two [signings], maybe three or four," Mulvey said
"We’ve got the room in the squad and also we’ve got the capability to do it so the club is backing us 100 percent on that.
"I’m hoping we can make an announcement after the Melbourne City game.
"We’re looking at a couple visa spots and an Australian guy."
Bosnich: Isaias a must for Socceroos
Graham Arnold must consider adding Isaias to his Socceroos squad after the Asian Cup, according to Mark Bosnich.
The Adelaide United captain secured his Australian citizenship last week and Bosnich is adamant his quality can't be overlooked by the green and gold.
“I think as soon as we come home from the Asian Cup, and we reassess things for the World Cup qualifiers, [Isaias] would be one of the first players that I’d put on my team sheet in terms of the Socceroos squad," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.
Nichols' Nix contract terminated
After making just his third start for Wellington Phoenix on the weekend, Mitch Nichols has had his contract mutually terminated by the club.
Nichols had made seven appearances for the Nix this season after joining them as a free agent over the off-season.
Wellington were the 29-year-old's fifth A-League club and he'd become just the third player in the competition's history to play for six should he join another.
Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has said they are close to adding an Australian player not from the NPL to their squad and Nichols could well be that player.
Rueben Way's time with the Phoenix has also come to an end as Mark Rudan looks to make room for more reinforcements in January.
Mia Khalifa is a huge fan of Australian star Aaron Mooy
This is not a headline we expected to write today.
The former adult film actress rates the Socceroos midfielder among her top three favourite footballers of all time.
See Khalifa's list and also her best three players of all time.
What Graham Arnold wants from the Socceroos against Syria
The Australian coach has a message for his players ahead of the final group game versus the Middle Eastern nation.Read what Arnold had to say ahead of Wednesday morning's (AEDT) match.
Socceroos Asian Cup explainer
What are the scenarios for the green and gold's path to the knockouts and final?
This 24-team Asian Cup is a complicated beast to figure out with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stage, including four of the six third-placed nations.
Luckily Goal has you covered here.
Mooy's Huddersfield Town lose coach David Wagner
Aaron Mooy will be getting a new boss at Huddersfield Town after the departure of manager David Wagner.
The German tactician left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday (AEDT) with the Terriers rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table - eight points adrift of safety.
Wagner was the first coach to lead Huddersfield Town to the Premier League, achieving promotion from the Championship in 2017.
Assistant coach Mark Hudson has been appointed temporary caretaker and will take charge against Manchester City this weekend.
Everything you need to know about the Socceroos vs. Syria
How to watch, who's in each squad, betting odds and preview for the match.Your one-stop shop for tonight's match.
Milligan set for positional switch ahead of Syria showdown
With Trent Sainsbury suspended for the Socceroos' final group game against Syria, Mark Milligan is set to be dropped back into defence.
The Australian captain has impressed in a holding midfield role to date in the UAE but has been training alongside Degenek in a defensive position ahead of Wednesday morning's game.
Having played at centre-back for the Socceroos during the World Cup, the switch isn't too surprising and will allow Jackson Irvine and Massimo Luongo to start in midfield.
Though Australia only just scraped past Syria when they met in a World Cup qualifier, Milligan is confident the green and gold can get the job done - but stressed they must be willing to give it everything.
"We'll have a look at them, but we will go into the match with a lot of confidence," Milligan said.
"We do believe in the players that we have here and they way that we're doing things.
"You can't leave anything in the tank. You have to go out and show all your cards in that match."
Irvine makes case to be Socceroos starter
Would he be in your starting side?
With more substitute appearances than starts for the Socceroos, Jackson Irvine seized his chance to play the full 90 minutes against Palestine on Friday.
The Australian midfielder was one of the green and gold's best as he replaced Massimo Luongo in the heart of midfield to earn just his 10th start for the Socceroos.
"I enjoyed it. It was great to be involved from the start," Irvine told socceroos.com.au.
"I don't prepare any differently for a game whether I'm starting or not starting – you're going to have to contribute in one way or another.
"But to be involved for the full 90 minutes was fantastic, my first 90 minutes at a major tournament."
Irvine's presence in the air proved crucial for Australia in Dubai and he was unlucky not to score with a number of headers in the box.
While Luongo will be breathing down his neck to steal his spot back, Irvine may have finally gone from Socceroos sub to starter.