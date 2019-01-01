Polish midfielder turned defender Michal Kopczynski believes the A-League is of a similar standard to the Polish first-division but declared it a lot more fun for spectators.

Kopczynski, on loan from Legia Warsaw, feels his experience in the competition has made him a better player and notes the league's unpredictable nature makes it more entertaining for fans compared to .

"The level of the A-League is pretty good so I'm happy here," Kopczynski said.

"The league and the team, it was and still is a challenge. I feel like I'm a better player now, better than when I arrived here.

​"The leagues are pretty similar but the game in the A-League is more fun for the fans, the games are more open and more offensive.

"There are a lot of beautiful goals and if one team is two or three goals up you're still not sure if you will win the game and it's very interesting."