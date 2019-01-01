Melbourne Victory midfielder Terry Antonis has left the club to join K-League side Suwon Bluewings.

The 25-year-old joins fellow Socceroo Adam Taggart at the Korean side and has signed a contract that is believed to span two years.

Antonis is best known at Victory for scoring the extra-time winning goal in the 2017-18 semi-final against Sydney, which helped lead the club to the A-League championship the following week.

His departure comes less than 24 hours after Victory announced the signing of Robbie Kruse - their first big signing of the off-season.

"Terry accomplished a lot in his time with us, but there is no doubt he will be remembered for a long time by our members and fans for that goal in the Semi-Final against Sydney FC and the championship that followed," Victory football operations manager Paul Trimboli said.



"This is an opportunity that Terry wanted to pursue, and we thank him for his contributions to our success and wish him well in his future endeavours."