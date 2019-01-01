After scoring last time out, Awer Mabil ended Midtjylland's clash against Kobenhavn on Monday morning in the stands after being given his marching orders.

The Aussie attacker was shown his second yellow in the 90th minute for a bad foul as 's top two sides played out a goalless draw.

While Mabil saw his minutes reduced, Aaron Mooy should be encouraged that he'll be getting more game time at .

Mooy played his first full 90 minutes on Sunday morning against Newcastle with coach Graham Potter impressed with the midfielder's attitude since arriving on loan from Huddersfield.

"He’s been working away well, he came late at the back end of the window so sometimes it’s not so easy to get into the starting XI," Potter told the Brighton & Hove Independent.

"But he’s worked perfectly with the group and works hard every day, so I’m sure his opportunity will come.

"He’s quite an experienced guy. He knows his situation. When he came in, we had done a lot of preseason and it was quite late in the window. That’s the downside with that sort of move.

"You have to keep patient, keep training and keep waiting for your opportunity and then football decides when you should play."