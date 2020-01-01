A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Newcastle Jets closing in on Ibini

Jets closing in on Ibini
Former Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC attacker Bernie Ibini is poised to return to the A-League.
According to both the Newcastle Herald and The World Game, Newcastle Jets are close to signing the Australian with Nick Fitzgerald in turn to be offloaded by the club.
Ibini was last in action for K-League champions Jeonbuk and also played for new Jets coach Carl Robinson while turning out for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.
Sydney FC smashed by Postecoglou's Yokohama
No joy for the Sky Blues in Japan...
Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou saw his Yokohama F.Marinos side dismantle A-League champions Sydney FC 4-0 in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday night.
Three first-half goals set the Japanese club up for a comfortable win on home soil as all three A-League clubs suffered defeats while also failed to score in the competition this week.
No ACL joy for A-League clubs
Both Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory have suffered respective 1-0 losses in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday night.
Playing in the competition for the first time, Glory travelled to Japan and fell to an 82nd-minute stunner from Leandro.
Victory meanwhile, couldn't come back against FC Seoul after an early goal from Park Chu-young.
Sydney FC are in action tonight against Yokohama F.Marinos, who are coached by former Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou.
Rukavytsya putting Socceroos on notice
He can't stop scoring in Europe...
Australian attacker Nikita Rukavytsya has continued his scoring spree for Israeli club Maccabi Haifa over the weekend.
The 32-year-old scored his side's winner against Hapoel Hadera taking his season league tally up to 16 goals - nine of which have come in his past 10 games.
Rukavytsya hasn't played for the Socceroos since March 2018 but with Graham Arnold looking for goals, the attacker may well be in line for a recall.
Australia next face Kuwait at home in World Cup qualifying on March 26 before an away trip to Nepal five days later.
Wanderers drop points in top-six chase
Despite taking the lead after just five minutes on Saturday night, Western Sydney Wanderers have had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Newcastle Jets.
A 74th-minute equaliser from Matthew Millar secured Carl Robinson's side a point that lifted them off the bottom of the ladder.
The point does the Wanderers' top-six hopes little help however with the club now four points shy of sixth-placed Brisbane Roar.
Earlier on Saturday, Wellington Phoenix beat Melbourne City 1-0 to strengthen their position in the six.
Matildas claim late draw against China
An injury-time equaliser from Emily Van Egmond salvaged the Matildas crucial 1-1 draw with China on Thursday night.
The point ensured Australia finished top of their Olympics qualifying group which means they'll now play Vietnam across two legs to seal their spot at Tokyo.
China meanwhile, will now face Korea Republic to secure thier place at Olympics later this year.
An absolute SCREAMER from @em_surf in the 9️⃣3️⃣rd minute!— Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 13, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AUSvCHN #WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/Kfs8PHucUw
Former Barcelona manager Valverde open to Australia move
Is an A-League move on the cards?
After being sacked by Barcelona, Spanish manager Ernesto Valverde has declared he'd prefer a move to Australia rather than the Premier League.
"People ask me sometimes 'How about the Premier League?' and I say 'Well actually I'd like to go to Australia'," Valverde said at the Bilbao International Football Summit on Thursday.
"A career in football does not last forever and sometimes you think you have to take the opportunity to live in strange places."
Along with Spain, Valverde has also coached in Greece with Japan another country he's open to working in after seeing Andres Iniesta make the move.
"I applauded Andres when he told me he going to Japan. I thought 'Wow, he gets to understand a different culture and different people', and I am also very interested in Japan," he said.
"There are many places I'd like to go. We'll see what I end up doing, I haven't been out of work for very long so I don't have to decide anything yet, I haven't got a very clear idea at the moment.
"It's possible I'd go somewhere abroad. The truth is I like to do strange things so I wouldn't rule it out."
Slater slams Cahill over World Cup role
The wrong decision?
Former Socceroo Robbie Slater has questioned Tim Cahill's appointment as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Australia infamously also bid to host the tournament and fell well short as Qatar questionably earned the honour.
In light of that, Slater suggested Cahill's decision to get on board was a poor one.
“Look, I think this is a poor choice, I’m sorry. We all love Timmy of course, he’s our greatest Socceroo - that’s undoubtedly his title," Slater said on the Fox Football Podcast.
“It [Cahill’s appointment] all sounds like a load of crap to me. It’s up to them, they can call it what they want but I don’t agree that Tim should be on it, I’m sorry.
"I think it’s a poor choice. I’m not a left-wing activist who is going to go out there and protest but I think this is a poor choice.”
It’s official. I’m excited to announce that as of today, I have become an ambassador for the @roadto2022 I join some esteemed company - Xavi, Cafu and Samuel Eto’o.— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) February 10, 2020
I've been coming to this country for over ten years and built connections that go beyond football ⚽️🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/STcVQ0nhD9
Kenny Miller joins Jets' coaching staff
Newcastle Jets have appointed former Rangers striker Kenny Miller as their new technical director.
The recently Scotsman only recently hung up his boots and is an interesting early addition to Carl Robinson's side, who met Miller while playing for Wolves in 2001.
“Carl and I have been close for 20 years, I’ve worked with him when he was a player and when he was a manager,” Miller said.
“When the opportunity came up for me to join him here in Newcastle and continue my development as a coach, I was keen to take it with both hands.
“Carl sees success in the near future here in Newcastle, and I want to do all I can to help make that happen.”
Perth Glory set to be sold
An interesting deal is about to be done...
Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to London to finalise a majority sale of the A-League club.
London Football Exchange are set to buy an 80 per cent stake in the side with Sage to remain as chairman.
“They wanted to get things done quickly and they just said ‘why don’t we start off with an Australian club’ so we’ve been negotiating,” Sage told 6PR Breakfast.
“I don’t know how it leaked but obviously lawyers talk. Hopefully it’s signed in just a few days.”
Melbourne Victory win ACL opener
Despite a tough A-League season to date, Melbourne Victory have begun their Asian Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Chiangrai United on Tuesday.
A penalty from Ola Toivonen in the 25th minute proved enough for Victory, who will also face FC Seoul and Beijing Guoan in their ACL group.
Victory are currently ninth in the A-League, six points shy of a finals' spot after 17 games.
.@OlaToivonen20 makes no mistake from the penalty spot #MELvCRU #ACL2020 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/Ep1PlII7mF— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) February 11, 2020
Jedinak determined to play on
The Aussie veteran isn't done just yet...
Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak intends to play on, despite currently being without a club and turning down multiple offers to return to the A-League.
The Herald Sun reports that the 35-year-old has been approached by Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers and expansion club Macarthur Rams to date but prefers to continuing playing in Europe.
Jedinak is currently completing his UEFA A License and has one eye firmly on a coaching career once he hangs up the boots.
Singh scores twice for Bayern Munich II
The young Kiwi has been in fine form...
Former Wellington Phoenix attacker Sarpreet Singh struck twice for Bayern Munich II on Saturday in a 4-2 win over Viktoria Koln.
Singh restored his side's lead in the 69th minute before wrapping up the win with another goal deep into injury time.
The 20-year-old now has six goals and six assists in Germany's third division this season.
Sarpreet Singh with a double for Bayern Munich II this morning, including this sweet strike 😍💪pic.twitter.com/fXeoB8gbbp— Joshua Thomas ⚽ (@Joshua_Thomas97) February 8, 2020