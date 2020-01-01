A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Newcastle Jets sack Merrick

Ernie Merrick and Newcastle Jets have parted ways with immediate effect on Monday, the club has confirmed.

“During Ernie’s tenure, the club reached it’s first grand final in more than ten years and we’re grateful for his contribution during his two and a half years in Newcastle,” Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna said.

“However, results and performances haven’t been good enough this season and a change was needed.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish Ernie all the best in his future endeavours.”

Merrick joined the Jets in 2017 with the club already looking into a replacement.

W-League coach Craig Deans and assistant Qiang Li are set to step up in the interim.

The Jets are currently last in the A-League with just nine points to show from 11 games this season.

Merrick's final game in charge saw the side lose 4-0 to Melbourne Victory on Sunday.