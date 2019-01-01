Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has demanded players with cramp not be allowed to stop games.

Wellington Phoenix were guilty of committing the common practice on Sunday as players went down with cramps and forced play to be halted.

With Muscat's side chasing the game, he stressed such stoppages shouldn't be allowed.

“It’s got to stop,” Muscat said.

“I’m beyond frustrated. I don’t think it’s good for our game - we’ve got to stop this treatment for players getting cramp.

“If you create an overload in terms of numbers in an area of the park you create any advantage, you reap the rewards.

“If we can outrun a team, I don’t understand why the advantage gets taken away from you.

“I don’t see (cramp stoppages in sports) anywhere else.”

Victory would come from 3-1 down against Wellington to salvage a 3-3 draw that keeps them within touching distance of league leaders Perth Glory.