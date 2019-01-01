'Beyond frustrated'- Muscat hits out at cramp timeouts
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has demanded players with cramp not be allowed to stop games.
Wellington Phoenix were guilty of committing the common practice on Sunday as players went down with cramps and forced play to be halted.
With Muscat's side chasing the game, he stressed such stoppages shouldn't be allowed.
“It’s got to stop,” Muscat said.
“I’m beyond frustrated. I don’t think it’s good for our game - we’ve got to stop this treatment for players getting cramp.
“If you create an overload in terms of numbers in an area of the park you create any advantage, you reap the rewards.
“If we can outrun a team, I don’t understand why the advantage gets taken away from you.
“I don’t see (cramp stoppages in sports) anywhere else.”
Victory would come from 3-1 down against Wellington to salvage a 3-3 draw that keeps them within touching distance of league leaders Perth Glory.
Postecoglou's classy gesture for 'obsessed' fan
When Ange Postecoglou resigned as Socceroos coach, it left green and gold supporter Khalil Kayal heartbroken.
"His decision to stand aside from the Socceroos was pretty heartbreaking as I didn't want to believe all the rumours but it was inevitable," Kayal told Goal.
"I remember watching his farewell press conference on my phone live while driving to work and it got a little emotional for everyone."
It's safe to say then, that when Kayal missed out on having a chat or even just getting a signature from Postecoglou at a recent book launch in Sydney he was left a little disappointed.
A-League Winners and Losers
Round 14 of the A-League delivered a brilliant individual display, an early contender for game of the season and a questionable performance from VAR.
Craig Goodwin almost single-handedly led Adelaide United to victory over Western Sydney Wanderers, while Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory clashed in an A-League epic.
VAR however struggled across the weekend as it failed to intervene a number of times having been too prominent at the start of the season.
Brattan: Striker situation not a good look for City
Melbourne City must sign a new striker soon if they're any hope of winning silverware this season, according to Luke Brattan.
City failed to issue a shot on target against Perth Glory and Brattan admitted players are becoming frustrated by the lack of a proper number nine.
The midfielder also said Bruno Fornaroli's continued omission isn't a good look for the club.
Leckie set for Socceroos return
Graham Arnold has confirmed Mathew Leckie will return to the Socceroos squad for Australia's clash against Uzbekistan.
Leckie will start from the bench in the Asian Cup Round of 16 clash after overcoming a hamstring injury that's kept him sidelined for the past month.
Arnold described Leckie's timely return as a 'new signing' for the green and gold as they look to defend their Asian Cup crown.
'We're like friends already'- Socceroos sharing hotel with Uzbekistan
Australia and Uzbekistan are getting up close and personal before their Asian Cup Round of 16 clash as they share the same hotel in Al Ain.
For Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, the situation is a strange one but something he's trying to make the most of.
"It's probably the first time I've ever seen it in my times in international football," Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.
"We get to say hello to them every morning and good night every night. It's nice.
Uzbekistan Hector Cuper is also embracing the close quarters, declaring the two sides are already becoming fast friends.
"Every day we meet each other, there is not any conflict - it is a good atmosphere," Cuper said.
"We even meet in the elevator every day. We're like friends already.
"It's pure competition; there is not any rivalry; we always try to maintain fair play so I don't see any problem to stay at the hotel and live with the Australian side."
Fowler joins #SaveHakeem with quality gesture
Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler has joined the fight to save Hakeem Al-Araibi from deportation back to Bahrain.
Al-Araibi, who was granted Australian refugee status in 2017, is currently being detained in Thailand and faces imprisonment and torture should he be sent back to his homeland.
Support for Al-Araibi is growing by the day, led by former Socceroo Craig Foster, with an Amnesty International petition seeing 15,000 supporters sign up within 24 hours.
Fowler can now add his name to that list after offering to sign and personalise a retro shirt in an effort to raise funds.
Hello @RabiehKrayem this is for you to help raise funds for #SaveHakeem .. you auction and I’ll sign and personalise the retro shirt to whoever the winning bidder is.. hope that’s ok pic.twitter.com/2FAr3yGp2m— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 19, 2019
Ross Aloisi departs Roar
After seeing his brother John Aloisi step down as coach, Ross Aloisi has now joined his sibling in departing Brisbane Roar.
The club confirmed Ross' decision to leave the club on Friday after two and a half years in the role of assistant coach.
“I want to thank the owners, management, supporters, football department and the players for their support over the past few years," Aloisi said.
"It has been an honour and privilege to work for this great club in Brisbane Roar and I take great pride in making the finals each season, qualifying for the AFC Champions League and going within a point of winning the Premiers’ Plate."
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Aloisi is being chased by new A-League club Western Melbourne.
Ikonomidis would shine in Spain, says Meulensteen
Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis would suit a future club move to Spain, according to Australia's assistant coach Rene Meulensteen.
After scoring once and picking up four assists so far at the Asian Cup, Ikonomidis has shown plenty of promise in the UAE and Meulensteen has backed him to recah greater heights in year to come.
"[Ikonomidis] can go as far as he wants because he's got the potential and personality, and the intelligence for it," Meulensteen said.
"He's an exciting player to watch, he makes something happen. He's got an eye for a pass, he can beat a man.
"I think he would suit very well in the Spanish league in a good team."
The inspirational speech behind the Mariners drought-breaking win
A message from Central Coast Mariners fan Jake Banks has seemingly played a big part in his club breaking their winless streak during the week.
'Banksy', as he's known by those associated with the club, has cerebral palsy and spent Christmas in intensive care with his heart stopping twice.
But Banksy didn't give up and stopped by the Mariners training base to issue an inspiring rallying cry before their clash against Melbourne City on Wednesday.
Central Coast would go on to win the game 2-1 with Banksy's speech prior sure to give you goosebumps.
Was this the motivational address that inspired Wednesday’s win?— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) January 17, 2019
On the eve of our 2-1 win, Banksy addressed the squad. You can’t help but feel motivated by Banksy’s story and outlook on life. Here is your Friday feel good, courtesy of the great Jake Banks. #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/P6WGoWdxS2