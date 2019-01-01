Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has committed to playing Matt Millar despite his decision to sign for Newcastle Jets next season.

Millar's decision to sign a pre-contract with the Jets was confimed by the Hunter club on Friday, with Mulvey revealing he sent wing-back home after learning of the future transfer.

He also claimed the Mariners would have offered more money than thet Jets but didn't have a opportunity to table an offer.

"It came down to the lad, whether he wanted to stay to play for the club or whether he was going to go and play for Newcastle,” Mulvey said.

"He came in yesterday morning and said he changed his mind four or five times and he thought he would be better developed by going to Newcastle.

"He made that decision and it was a difficult time for Matt. He’s a really popular guy among our group but he’s made a decision and he needs to live with that decision.

"But it’s done. By sending him home yesterday, it allowed him to clear his head and allowed us to clear our heads.

"The Jets wanted to take him by the transfer deadline and they were offering five of their players who are in the first team squad.

"He’s here today, he’s training … Matt will play tomorrow. It’s up to him to live in the spotlight."