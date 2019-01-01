Australia wants to be included in 2020 Suzuki Cup
The Socceroos are looking to strengthen their ties in Asian football with inclusion into the 2020 Suzuki Cup - the biennial tournament for South-East Asian nations.
Australia has been a part of the ASEAN Football Federation for the past five years but there has been a reluctance for the green and gold to play in regional tournaments because of their strength.
But the Socceroos failed to progress further in the Asian Cup that 2018 Suzuki Cup champion Vietnam and its understood the region may be prepared to allow entry for Graham Arnold's team.
Mulvey says Millar will play for Mariners despite defection to Jets
Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has committed to playing Matt Millar despite his decision to sign for Newcastle Jets next season.
Millar's decision to sign a pre-contract with the Jets was confimed by the Hunter club on Friday, with Mulvey revealing he sent wing-back home after learning of the future transfer.
He also claimed the Mariners would have offered more money than thet Jets but didn't have a opportunity to table an offer.
"It came down to the lad, whether he wanted to stay to play for the club or whether he was going to go and play for Newcastle,” Mulvey said.
"He came in yesterday morning and said he changed his mind four or five times and he thought he would be better developed by going to Newcastle.
"He made that decision and it was a difficult time for Matt. He’s a really popular guy among our group but he’s made a decision and he needs to live with that decision.
"But it’s done. By sending him home yesterday, it allowed him to clear his head and allowed us to clear our heads.
"The Jets wanted to take him by the transfer deadline and they were offering five of their players who are in the first team squad.
"He’s here today, he’s training … Matt will play tomorrow. It’s up to him to live in the spotlight."
Tim Cahill suffers serious injury
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill is likely to miss the rest of Jamshedpur's Indian Super League season after suffering a torn ligament in his hand.Read about Cahill's injury and rehab plans.
A-League transfer deadline wrap - Maclaren gets to City
Jamie Maclaren finally secured a move to Melbourne City, while the Western Melbourne franchise snared its first marquee.See all the A-League deadline day moves.
Keisuke Honda's Melbourne Victory comeback edges closer
Melbourne Victory superstar Keisuke Honda is getting closer to a return from a hamstring injury.Read when the Japanese playmaker is likely to make his comeback.
Why Mariners' new signing will wear 68
Jem Karacan is set to catch the eye this weekend as he inches towards an A-League debut and will turn more heads with his choice of squad numbers.
The former Premier League midfielder will wear 68 on his back this season for Central Coast Mariners and there's a touching reason behind it.
Born in Turkey, 68 is the postcode of Karacan's father's home town of Aksaray - making the choice of numbers a tribute of sorts.
Poised to play some part on Saturday against Melbourne Victory, the midfielder is eager to make his impact felt in the A-League.
“I’m an energetic box-to-box midfielder, I want to get on the ball and hopefully pop up with a couple of goals as well," Karacan said last week.
"I’ve played quite a lot of football over the years. I want to come out here and give everything I’ve got to help the club.
"Everyone who knows me, knows I will always give it my all and that’s something I’m looking to do here at the club."
'He will be killed' - Al-Araibi's wife makes emotional plea for detained husband
The wife of Bahraini refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi has made an emotional plea for her husband to be released from detention in Thailand, saying he will be killed should he be extradited back to his homeland.
Al-Araibi, who has refugee status in Australia, has been held in South-East Asia for the past two months with Bahrain pushing for his extradition over alleged political crimes.
The former Bahraini international footballer was captured in Thailand while on holiday with his wife, who has now made an emotional plea for help.